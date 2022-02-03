U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.59
    -80.79 (-1.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,277.56
    -351.77 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,028.59
    -388.96 (-2.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.65
    -27.87 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.47
    +0.21 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.37 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0132 (+1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8360
    +0.0700 (+3.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0029 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8640
    +0.4140 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,791.28
    -678.24 (-1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.18
    -3.87 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,241.31
    -292.29 (-1.06%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 238,000 Americans filed new claims

The results marked back-to-back weeks of decline

Laptop Market: Segmentation by Type (traditional laptop and 2-in-1 laptop) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)--Forecast till 2024|Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laptop market is segmented into two categories based on the product (smart security systems, smart EMS, HVAC control systems, smart lighting systems, and audio-video conferencing systems) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market share is expected to increase by USD 7.52 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 1%.

Attractive Opportunities in Laptop Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Laptop Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global laptop market as a part of the global technology hardware market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global laptop market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the laptop market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Laptop Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the laptop market is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

  • Research and design

  • Procurement

  • Production and testing

  • Logistics

  • Distribution and after-sales service

  • Repair and recycle

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The laptop market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the laptop market, including some of the vendors such as Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laptop market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Acer Inc. - Offers wide categories of laptops such as ultra-thin, convertible, detachable, and classic among others. Some of the offerings are Swift 5, Spin 7, Switch 7 black edition, Aspire 7, Acer Chromebook 714, and Acer One 10 among others.

  • Apple Inc. - Offers a wide range of laptops under the product name Mac. Some of the offerings are MacBook Pro, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, and Pro Display XDR among others.

  • ASUSTek Computer Inc. - Offers a line of laptop products such as ZenBook Series, VivoBook Series, ZenBook Classic Series, and ASUS TUF Gaming Series among others.

The laptop market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The laptop market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key market for laptops in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Because of the presence of significant vendors, the rise of the gaming industry, and the increasing penetration of 5G Internet services, North America held the biggest market share in 2019. Many major suppliers, such as Apple, Dell, HP, and Microsoft, have offices in the region, giving them easy access to distribution networks for laptop manufacturing and sales. In addition, video games are also popular in the region. In the United States, for example, roughly 160-165 million individuals played video games in 2018. As a result, leading providers in the region have several prospects for expansion.

Moreover, countries like the APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America are the key market for the laptop market in APAC, owing to the high adoption, ease of use, and reliability of traditional laptops in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Laptop Key Market Drivers:

The expansion of the business sector, as well as the increase in the number of offices, has led to the rise in laptop demand. In India, for example, there has been a tremendous rise in office realty leasing in 2019, indicating the corporate sector's optimistic expansion. The increase in the number of technology parks and business parks throughout the world has spurred demand for PCs such as desktops and laptops. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by rising demand for laptops among enterprise clients as well as the rising popularity of working from home among employees.

  • Laptop Key Market Trends:

The number of strategic relationships amongst market participants is expanding, including semiconductor component manufacturers, technology platform providers, software developers, and distributors. Vendors can gain market share by expanding their product portfolio and geographical presence through strategic collaborations and partnerships. As a result, during the projection period, the expanding number of strategic collaborations among market participants is predicted to have a beneficial impact on laptop sales.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the laptop market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Luxury Furniture Market by Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ready To Assemble Furniture Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Laptop Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%

Market growth 2021-2024

USD 7.52 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.13

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laptop-market-segmentation-by-type-traditional-laptop-and-2-in-1-laptop-and-geography-apac-europe-mea-north-america-and-south-americaforecast-till-2024technavio-301473137.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock is 'probably dead money' in the short term, says top tech analyst

    Meta's shares could stay in the penalty box for some time after a brutal quarter and outlook, warns one of the best tech analysts on Wall Street.

  • Amazon earnings: Here's what to expect

    Amazon (AMZN) stock is flat ahead of the e-commerce giant's fourth quarter earnings. These are the top and bottom line consensus estimates expected by Wall Street analysts, according to Bloomberg data.

  • 2 Stocks to Grab Now That the S&P 500 Is In Correction Territory

    While this isn't as scary-sounding as a bear market -- denoted by a 20% fall -- it should give investors pause. Two stocks I believe are great buys are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Each has seen its stock price fall recently, but the businesses are still thriving.

  • Why T-Mobile Is Defying the Market Slump and Soaring Today

    In a down morning for the market, with the Nasdaq Composite down about 2% on Wednesday as of this writing, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is defying gravity, up 10.5%. T-Mobile's stock had been beaten down in the latter half of 2021 due to competitive concerns across the industry, as well as concerns over its profitability coming out of the 2020 merger with Sprint. Net post-paid phone additions were 844,000, and post-paid customers came in at a strong 1,750.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Is Digital Turbine (APPS) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund returned approximately -9% net for the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year net return to approximately 3%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about […]

  • Meta stock presenting ‘very good buying opportunity’ for long-term investors: Strategist

    Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director and Head of Internet Research Mark Mahaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech stocks following Meta and Spotify earnings.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged 24% in January

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) took it on the chin again in January, falling another 24.8% for the month, according to data by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It follows a 23% crash in December, meaning the solid state battery maker has lost more than three quarters of its value from its November 2021 high. The passage of the infrastructure bill promoted by President Joe Biden had sent QuantumScape's shares soaring as $10.3 billion in the massive $1 trillion plan was specifically targeted toward electric car grid and battery-related investments.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Is it a Great Time to Dispose Your fuboTV (FUBO) Shares?

    Greenlight Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An annual return of 11.9% was recorded by the fund for the whole year 2021, compared to the 28.7% of the S&P 500 index for the same period. Spare some time to check the […]

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Should You Sell AT&T Stock After Its Dividend Cut?

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) are down roughly 4% since the wireless leader said it plans to cut its cash payout to investors nearly in half. Or is the worst now behind AT&T? In years past, AT&T got caught up in a spate of empire building.

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled 16% in January

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stumbled out of the gates in 2022, plunging 16.3% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. NextEra Energy named John Ketchum its president and CEO, succeeding longtime CEO Jim Robo. Ketchum is a 19-year NextEra veteran, currently serving as the CEO of its energy resources segment.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” EV Charging Stocks Trading Under $10

    Let’s talk a bit out about EV stocks. Electric vehicles are not a new technology – in fact, they date back almost to the earliest days of the automobile – but today’s materials, batteries, and electronics have brought them into their own, as a more mature technology. It’s clear that EVs are here to stay. What is less obvious is that they are bringing a host of ancillary tech and services with them. Prominent among these are charging companies. The charging network is the vital infrastructure tha

  • Meta earnings unveiled ‘a lot of negative surprises,’ strategist says

    MKM Partners Managing Director of Internet & Capital Markets Rohit Kulkarni joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for social media companies Meta, Snap, and Pinterest amid TikTok competition and Apple privacy measures.

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • Apple privacy changes hammer social media stocks beyond Meta

    The blast radius from Apple's privacy changes is enveloping more than Facebook parent Meta, as Twitter, Snap, and Pinterest shares sink.

  • Shell profits surge to almost $20bn as oil companies cash in on energy crisis

    Shell will raise its dividend and spend billions on share buybacks after soaring wholesale gas prices helped profits quadruple to almost $20bn (£14.7bn) last year.

  • Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 10 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks to buy for long-term gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Forget Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): 5 EV Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains. 2021 was the year for electric vehicle stocks. In addition to a dramatic increase […]

  • Is Investing in Amazon (AMZN) A Great Move?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Value Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its letter, the fund mentioned that it knows very little in economics, politics, and investor psychology is predictable. The fund believes, though, that business value is (roughly) measurable and […]