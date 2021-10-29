Large Compostable Dog Poop Bags – New Pet Waste Bags Holders Dispensers Launch

Pogi's Pet Supplies have recently launched plant-based, compostable poop bags, ideal for dog owners looking for an environmentally conscious, yet sturdy alternative to traditional plastic. The new collection includes dog poop bag holders and dispensers to add to their best-selling training pads and wipes.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pogi’s Pet Supplies’ latest product uses cutting-edge advances in earth-conscious technology to deliver a range of 100% plant-based, plastic-free, and certified compostable poop bags.

More information is available at https://pogis.com/collections/poop-bags

The pet supply retailer responds to the ever-growing demand for eco-friendly products that avoid unethical production techniques contributing to environmental damage. The new bags are produced in alignment with Pogi’s Pet Supplies’ earth-friendly values and, as such, are free from harmful materials and are certified as compostable in the US and Europe.

Their new, compostable poop bags add to their existing range of earth-friendly bag rolls, which can be browsed on their site, featuring scented and unscented options. They comprise sustainably sourced materials that are sturdy enough for people with larger dog breeds, preventing bag leakage and breakage during pet care.

Their extra-large bags measure 9 by 13.5 inches in size and are also available with easy-tie handles for convenient pet clean-up. They can be purchased in units of 9, 18 or 32 rolls, containing 135, 270 or 480 individual bags respectively. These rolls are compatible with the Pogi’s Poop bag dispenser, but will also fit with all standard-sized bag dispensers for on-the-go cleanup.

Moreover, they offer a convenient Grab-and-Go box dispenser containing 140 bags perfect for yards and at-home messes, delivered in recyclable cardboard packaging. The brand also offers complimentary shipping on all products, as well as a subscribe-and-save option where customers can save 10% on their purchases.

Story continues

Pogi’s Pet Supplies is dedicated to combining sustainability with functionality and has over 10,000 5-star reviews on its site. Their environmentally conscious and sustainably sourced product range also includes plant-based grooming wipes, training pads, and dispensers. Pogi’s Pet Supplies are certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute, European Bioplastics, and TÜV Rheinland.

A spokesperson for the company said, “We started Pogi’s Pet Supplies because we wanted to provide only the best for him while staying true to our earth-friendly values. We do this for Pogi and all the pups, cats, and furry loved ones that make our world a happier place by sourcing high-quality, sustainable materials that work great and keep our environment clean.”

More information can be found by visiting https://pogis.com/collections/poop-bags



Website: https://pogis.com/

CONTACT: Name: Dar Ghafourpour Email: dar@pogis.com Organization: Pogi's Pet Supplies Address: E1, 14th Floor, Block E, Tsing Yi Industrial Center Phase 2 1-33 Cheung Tat Road, Tsing Yi, Hong Kong, Hong Kong



