Large Compostable Dog Poop Bags - Amazon's Highest Rated Biodegradable Poop Bags 2022

Pogi's Pet Supplies
·2 min read

Hong Kong Island, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Pet owners who prioritize earth-friendly products often have trouble reconciling with the use of dog and cat poop bags because of the number of plastics they introduce into the environment. In response, Pogi’s Pet Supplies is launching a line of plant-based, certified biodegradable, and compostable plastic-free poop bags. With the introduction of these products, the founders of Pogi’s Pet Supplies are giving pet owners in the US and across the globe the eco-friendly options they want.

More information is available at https://www.amazon.com/Pogis-Compostable-Poop-Bags-Biodegradable/dp/B07VXW375Y/

Large Compostable Dog Poop Bags Amazon
Large Compostable Dog Poop Bags Amazon

Online store Pogi’s Pet Supplies believes in sustainable products and conscientious business practices. Their platform provides pet owners with a variety of eco-friendly products they can purchase quickly and conveniently. The recent launch of the company’s durable, plant-based, compostable dog and cat poop bags helps customers quickly find the products they need without worrying about their budgets or sacrificing their values.

Pogi’s compostable poop bags come in quantities that range from 18-roll to 140-roll packages. They also offer grab-and-go variants that feature easy-tie handles. All purchases are free of shipping fees and are available in the US and around the world.

As previously announced, Pogi’s poop bags are strong, leak-proof, backyard compostable, 100% plant-based, and contain zero plastics. The products' packaging and cardboard are recyclable, the bags are easy to detach from the roll, and each bag has a clearly marked opening side.

Moreover, the company's products are certified by organizations like the Biodegradable Products Institute, European Bioplastics, and TUV Rheinland.

The company also offers certified earth-friendly grooming wipes, leak-proof training pads, and convenient poop bag dispensers.

A company representative says, “Pogi’s Pet Supplies makes the world a better place for people and pets. We source high-quality, sustainable materials that work great, and keep our environment clean. Transparency is important to us, and that’s why we’ve sought out certifications from the most trusted names in biodegradable standards.”

With the launch of their plant-based, certified biodegradable dog and cat poop bags, Pogi’s Pet Supplies ensures responsible pet owners stay true to their values by giving them access to the eco-friendly products they need to clean up after their pets without endangering the environment.

https://youtu.be/62TJB_Y6-5o

Visit Pogi's Amazon page to find out more.

###

For more information about Pogi's Pet Supplies, contact the company here:

Pogi's Pet Supplies
Dar Ghafourpour
+852-9300-3570
dar@pogis.com

CONTACT: Dar Ghafourpour


