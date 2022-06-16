Large Compostable Poop Bags With Handles - Pogi's Biodegradable Pet Waste Bags Amazon Collection Launch

Hong Kong Island, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong - Pogi's Pet Supplies, a Hong Kong-based online retailer of eco-friendly pet care products, is proud to announce that it has recently received another five-star review for its Compostable Poop Bags with Handles. Each box of this product contains 32 rolls for a total of 480 bags, with each bag measuring 9 inches by 13.5 inches. The poop bags have been made large enough to accommodate even the biggest dogs and they are also sufficiently thick and strong enough to ensure that there will be no messes. Learn more about these compostable poop bags from Pogi's Amazon page at https://www.amazon.com/Pogis-Poop-Bags-Earth-Friendly-Leak-Proof/dp/B07RLYHX5S?th=1

In a recent five-star review, customer Richard L. said, “Trying to do my part regarding plastics. Other ‘compostable bags’ contain PLA and are not home compostable. Contacted Pogi's and received this email stating they are in fact free of PLA's. It's a small world, thank you Pogi's for helping our environment.”

Dog Poop Bags With Handles

In response to the review by Richard L., the owner said, “We’re truly grateful for Richard taking the time to provide our compostable poop bag with a five-star review. We’re really excited when we receive feedback from our customers, whether good or bad, because it allows us to gauge how we are doing in our goal of keeping our customers fully satisfied. Rest assured that we will continue to do our best to provide our customers with the best eco-friendly products for their pets.” To date, this particular compostable poop bag from Pogi's Pet Supplies has received almost 850 customer reviews and has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Pogi’s compostable poop bags are certified to be backyard compostable. This means that they can be composed at home since they are plant-based and contain zero plastic. Specifically, they have been certified to be in compliance with ASTM D6400, which are the standard US specifications for solid material biodegradation by composting, a requisite for the labelling of plastics designed to be aerobically composted in industrial or municipal facilities.

As previously announced, the bags are also certified compostable by European standards. Specifically, they have been certified under the European Bioplastics Standard EN 13432 for products made of compostable materials. The bags have also been certified under the TÜV Rheinland® Standard AS 5810 for plant-based materials suitable for home composting.

In addition, even the packaging is sustainable; the cardboard cores and the rest of the packaging are all made from recycled materials. The box is also easy to open, each bag detaches smoothly from the roll, and the opening is clearly marked. The rolls are fragrance free, fit inside all standard sized dispensers, and are estimated to provide more than six months’ supply of compostable poop bags. Besides the 32-roll variant, the compostable poop bags are also available in 9 rolls for a total of 135 bags or 18 rolls for a total of 270 bags.

The founders of Pogi's Pet Supplies wanted to offer the best products for pets while also ensuring that the items were eco-friendly. They got their inspiration from their pet dog Pogi. The products can be obtained via a one-time purchase or through a subscription, which can easily be set up. The first step is to determine the product to buy. The next step is to indicate how frequently the deliveries will be made - once a month, every two months, every three months, and so on. Each subscription order enjoys a 10% discount.

Those who would like to know more about Pogi’s pet products can visit the company’s Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/0552F1EB-7F25-4EA0-85BE-FB22F5D9101F.

