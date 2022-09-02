U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

Large Diameter Steel Pipes Global Market Report 2022: Disrupted Oil & Gas Supplies to Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine War Brings Major Shifts Bolstering Demand

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

Global Market for Large Diameter Steel Pipes
Global Market for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Diameter Steel Pipes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Market for Large Diameter Steel Pipes to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Large Diameter Steel Pipes estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis.

The discovery of the hollow tubes` capability in fluid transportation significantly transformed the way mankind utilizes available water and energy resources. Pipes form the structural foundation of economies worldwide, transporting essential fluids across various regions. Pipes, used commonly in potable water distribution, storm sewers, and surface water drainage are indispensable to the infrastructure of a nation.

Buoyed by expanding population and the subsequent rise in demand for potable water and drainage systems, market for pipes and fittings is set to rise over the analysis period. Demand is expected to increase further by the increasing distance between consumers and sources of potable water leading to the need for additional pipeline infrastructure for transmission and distribution. The trend is expected to be additionally supported by increasing migration of population to newer regions entailing the need for new infrastructure.

The scenario is expected to promote demand for pipes, employed in public infrastructure applications including sewage and storm drain projects. However, demand for pipes is largely altered by the changing patterns in government spending in each country. Initially, pipe systems were made of wood and clay. Subsequent advancements in technology have resulted in use of various materials such as plastic, ductile iron, fiberglass and steel for pipe making.

The energy sector continues to be the biggest market for large diameter steel pipes. More than 50% of all steel pipes and tubes produced are used for transport of gas or oil. Large Diameter Pipes (LDPs) form the structural foundation of economies worldwide, comprising a major mode of transport for natural gas, oil and other fluids from isolated areas of production and refining to consumption centers across national and international boundaries.

Pipelines built with the large diameter steel pipes (LDSPs) deliver unmatched benefits in transportation of liquids and gases as well as solid materials. Superior flexibility in deployment & maintenance, support for high volume transport, 24x7 functioning, best-in-class safety & efficiency, negligible impact of weather events, low operating cost, are some of the highly acknowledged benefits offered by pipeline transportation. Rendering best-in-class support, large diameter pipes can transport massive volumes of oil, gas, and refined petroleum products over long distances with ease.

As pipelines associate themselves with fewer mechanical failures, the operational efficiency of pipelines remains robust and consistent over longer periods of time. At the same time, LDSPs enable end-to-end automation of labor-intensive material loading/unloading processes, to bring new level of efficiency in transportation applications.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Focus on Ensuring Secure, Cost-Effective & Efficient Pipeline Delivery of Energy Sources Provides the Foundation for Growth of Large Diameter Steel Pipes in the Oil & Gas Sector

  • Large Diameter Steel Pipes, a Key Enabler of Pipeline Transportation

  • Disrupted Oil & Gas Supplies to Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine War Brings Major Shifts in Procurement Strategies that will Benefit Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

  • Urgency to Shake Off Dependence on Russia Oil & Gas Resurrects Pipeline Projects in Europe & Rest of World, a Move that Bodes Well for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

  • Fixing Current Infrastructure Gaps Can Help Africa Replace Russia in Gas Supplies to Europe

  • Production Expansions on Cards for Natural Gas & Oil to Benefit CAPEX Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure & Open Parallel Opportunities for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

  • Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

  • Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage Applications

  • Corrosion Protection Gains Importance in Harsh Environments

  • Amid Rising Clamor Over Sustainability, Growing Investments in Carbon Capture & Storage Drives Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes to Transport Toxic CO2 to Storage Facilities

  • Long Neglected Global Water & Waste Water Infrastructure Storms Into the Spotlight for Urgent Upgrades

  • Growing Investments, Supported by Legislations in Water Treatment Plant Upgrades & Pipeline Engineering to Spur Demand for Large Diameter Steel Pipes

  • Large Diameter Steel Pipes in Piling Applications Set to Grow

  • Encouraging Signs of Recovery of the Chemical Industry to Spur Growth in the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

  • ArcelorMittal SA

  • Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

  • ChelPipe Group

  • EEW-Bergrohr GmbH

  • EUROPIPE GmbH

  • EVRAZ North America

  • Jindal SAW Ltd.

  • National Pipe Company Ltd.

  • Nippon Steel Corporation

  • PAO Severstal

  • PAO TMK

  • Sutor

  • Tenaris S.A.

  • United Metallurgical Company (AO OMK)

  • United States Steel Corporation

  • Welspun Corp. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nt5jpo

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


