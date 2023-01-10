Large Enterprise Deals Drive Record Booking Performance for Pivotree in Q4

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, today announced record total bookings for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by several large enterprise multi-quarter deals signed during the quarter as well as the FX benefit of a strong US currency that the majority of contracts are based in. The Company's Total Bookings1,2 are in excess of $21 million in the fourth quarter for the three months ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4"), marking an increase of 10% from the previous single quarter record of $19.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 and 24% over the trailing four quarter average total bookings of $17.2 million per quarter.

"While we are looking to build on this upward trajectory of quarterly bookings, we do not believe the substantial increase this quarter reflects a new target or the new normal course of business. It does, however, speak to the trust our large B2B and B2C enterprise customers place in us and the longer term investments they are making in their digital commerce infrastructure with our team," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO, Pivotree. "Despite the uncertainties posed by fluctuating interest rates and increasing inflation, we see them continue to target their digital transformation spend in the categories we operate in of Supply Chain, Data Management, and Commerce."

These bookings mark a strong start to 2023 and will help drive the company's ambitious goals for the year. Q4 bookings will not have a material impact on Q4 revenues or earnings. The bookings results are largely driven by a number of material contracts signed with large enterprise customers that reflect 9 to 12 months forward visibility, representing a longer contract period than most of the previously reported bookings which have averaged from 3 to 6 months.

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce designs, integrates and manages digital platforms in eCommerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree provides a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

