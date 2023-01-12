U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.75
    -3.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,091.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,461.00
    -15.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.20
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.13
    +0.72 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.10
    +8.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.36 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0761
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.68
    +1.10 (+5.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2165
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0300
    -1.3950 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,160.23
    +701.05 (+4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    428.04
    +17.32 (+4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,769.39
    +44.41 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.82
    +3.82 (+0.01%)
     

Large format printers market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global large format printers market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,446.02 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 55%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Large Format Printers Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Large Format Printers Market 2023-2027

Large format printers market - Five Forces
The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining Power of Buyers

  • The threat of New Entrants

  • Threat of Rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Large format printers market – Customer Landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Large format printers market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (aqueous, solvent, UV-cured, and latex), type (ink-based and toner-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The market share growth by the aqueous segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many end-users are buying aqueous ink large format printers to reduce the environmental hazards caused by solvents. These printers offer high standards of print quality with better efficiency compared with solvent inks. Moreover, these inks are cost-effective and easy to manufacture. Many such benefits are fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global large format printers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global large format printers market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the strong presence of major laser printer manufacturers in the region, such as EPSON, Canon, Mimaki, Roland, and Ricoh. In addition, rapid technological advances across industries are driving the growth of the regional market, Download a Sample Report

Large format printers market Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The market is driven by the increased resale value of automobiles.

  • The depreciation in the value of automobiles is one of the major concerns of vehicle owners.

  • The resale value of any automobile mainly depends on the exterior of the vehicle.

  • Hence, car owners are using automotive vehicle wraps to protect the exterior from harsh environments and camouflage dents and scratches.

  • These wraps also protect the vehicle against attacks by stone chips and minor abrasions.

  • With a little investment, these wraps can get very good resale value to vehicle owners.

  • The growing demand for these films is increasing the use of large format printers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The reduction in the use of ink in LFPs is the key trend in the market.

  • On average, an LFP ink cartridge can last up to 500 pages. However, the lifecycle of the LFP ink cartridge can be further increased by monitoring and controlling the ink level in the printer.

  • To reduce the use of ink, vendors are introducing software that can regulate and control the consumption of ink depending on the type of job.

  • This improves the performance of large format printers as well as reduces the overall operating cost.

  • These developments will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The emergence of digital substitution is one of the major challenges hindering market growth.

  • The global printing market is losing its share with an increase in online retailing and advertising.

  • The increased adoption of digital technologies has reduced advertisers' spending on printing pamphlets, paper ads, posters, and banners.

  • This has reduced the prominence of printers, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this large format printers market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the large format printers market between 2023 and 2027

  • precise estimation of the size of the large format printers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • growth of the large format printers market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of large format printers market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The laser printer market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,016.55 million. The growing demand for laser printers in developing countries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the adoption of cloud data storage may impede the market growth.

  • The portable printer market size is expected to increase by USD 8.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.11%. The growing demand for combining mobility and document solutions is notably driving the portable printer market growth, although factors such as the growing focus of enterprises towards paperless work may impede the market growth.

Large Format Printers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.62%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1446.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.74

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 55%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agfa Gevaert NV, ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Durst Group AG, Electronics For Imaging Inc., Fujifilm Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA corp., Lexmark International Inc., Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., MUTOH INDUSTRIES Ltd., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Shenyang Sky Air Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., swissQprint AG, Xerox Holdings Corp., and Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global large format printers market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 6.3 Aqueous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Solvent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 UV-cured - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Latex - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Ink-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Toner-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Agfa Gevaert NV

  • 12.4 Canon Inc.

  • 12.5 Durst Group AG

  • 12.6 Fujifilm Corp.

  • 12.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.8 Konica Minolta Inc.

  • 12.9 KYOCERA corp.

  • 12.10 Lexmark International Inc.

  • 12.11 Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 12.13 Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Roland DGA Corp.

  • 12.15 Seiko Epson Corp.

  • 12.16 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.17 Xerox Holdings Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Large Format Printers Market 2023-2027
Global Large Format Printers Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/large-format-printers-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301717645.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Global PC shipments collapsed 28% in Q4: Gartner

    PC sales continue to decline, as Gartner reports worldwide shipments dropped a stunning 28% in Q4.

  • Investors mock Elon Musk’s bid to move Tesla trial from California

    Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.

  • Used car prices post biggest drop ever as new luxury car sales boom

    The volatility in the used car market rolled on in 2022, but there might be some relief for car buyers coming this year. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) for the month of December posted a 0.8% increase month over month, however it dropped a whopping 14.9% year over year, the largest annualized decline ever in the 26-year history of the index.

  • If You Got a Schwab Settlement Check, Here’s What to Know

    Distributions from a settlement Schwab reached with the SEC last summer are now hitting clients' mailboxes.

  • Copper Hits Seven-Month High on China Reopening

    Copper prices hit their highest level since mid-2022 on expectations that China's reopening will boost demand for industrial metals. The rally in copper, which on Wednesday traded above $9,000 a metric ton on the London Metal Exchange for the first time since June, is broadly a good sign for the global economy. Copper is used in construction, cars, machinery, consumer goods and energy infrastructure. Prices typically rise when demand picks up speed in line with economic growth. China is by far t

  • Author: Make Social Security ‘bigger, not smaller’ to help solve retirement crisis

    Two-thirds or more of Americans close to retirement age simply are not ready.

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays over $120,000 a year — and can offer a low-stress, healthy work-life balance

    A new analysis rates jobs based on median salary, job satisfaction, work-life balance, stress level, unemployment rate and growth in that sector.

  • Apple Gets Ready to Storm a Big Promising Market

    IPhone maker set to open first brick-and-mortar stores in world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Exxon Mobil to Sell Thai Refinery, Retail Unit to Bangchak

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. will sell its controlling stake in Esso (Thailand) Pcl, which runs a local refinery and retailing business, to rival Bangchak Corp. as the largest US oil company focuses on its home market and the production of lower-emission fuels. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Sudd

  • Disney announces long-awaited theme park updates as Bob Iger continues shake-up

    Disney has announced long-awaited updates to its parks reservation system and annual passholder program.

  • Google, Porsche in talks over Google Apps access

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Porsche is considering fully integrating Google software into its car cockpit, a source close to the company said on Thursday, marking a shift in strategy for the newly listed carmaker. The deal, which is only being considered for the Porsche brand and not the Volkswagen Group more widely, would enable Porsche customers access to Google applications like Google Maps and Google Assistant without needing to connect the car to an Android phone. Spokespeople for Porsche and Google were not immediately available for comment.

  • Salesforce layoffs at its home base in San Francisco number in the hundreds so far

    Salesforce, which last week said it would be slashing 10% of its workforce, or about 8,000 people, has disclosed a wave of layoffs at its San Francisco headquarters.

  • Why Is Oracle (ORCL) Up 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Oracle (ORCL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • America’s biggest banks’ earnings are poised to be big disappointments

    The finance world awaits a bumper earnings day on Friday (Jan. 13)—but only due to the number of banks reporting earnings—the results they are due to post are not looking rosy.

  • Can Oracle Continue to Rally From Here?

    Cloud software giant Oracle has rallied smartly from a September/October low. Indeed, the shares have broken a longer-term downward trend. However, does that mean that prices are extended or ready for further gains? Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • PC Shipments Drop Sharply in a Slump Expected to Last Until 2024

    PC makers are in for another difficult year after shipments fell sharply in 2022, with industry estimates not projecting a full recovery until 2024. Worldwide shipments dropped nearly 29% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, marking the largest quarterly decline since the mid-1990s, according to preliminary data from research firm Gartner A similar report from International Data Corp. said it is clear the pandemic boom is over for the personal-computer market. Market demand for PCs from corporate buyers began to fall in the third quarter and has since deteriorated, said Mikako Kitagawa, director analyst at Gartner.

  • Johnson Controls exec takes high-profile role at Ford

    Bryce Currie, who until recently was chief manufacturing officer for Johnson Controls International, was named vice president of Americas manufacturing and labor affairs for Ford Motor Co.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights McDonald's, Wingstop, Darden Restaurants and Domino's Pizza

    McDonald's, Wingstop, Darden Restaurants and Domino's Pizza are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.