U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,929.00
    +31.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,395.00
    +193.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,016.00
    +137.75 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.10
    +18.20 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.65
    -0.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.50
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.68
    -2.28 (-7.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2482
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0500
    +0.2560 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,156.73
    +970.02 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    671.53
    +19.30 (+2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.90
    +100.16 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Large Format Printers Market - 76% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Growing Adoption of UV-curable Ink | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Large format printers market size is set to grow by USD 331.91 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 1% according to the latest market report by  Technavio. 76% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for large format printers market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of major laser printer manufacturers will facilitate the large format printer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Large Format Printers Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Large Format Printers Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a sample report.

Large Format Printers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our large format printers market report covers the following areas:

Large Format Printers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The large format printers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Kyocera Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants.

  • Canon Inc. - The company offers large format printers such as PlotWave 7500 printers with scanner express IV scanning unit and others.

To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Large Format Printers Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The primary growth driver for this market is the rise in the adoption of UV-curable ink. UV curing offers efficient curing of inks using high-intensity UV light. The growth in the adoption rate can be attributed to advantages such as slow heat generation, a faster curing process, and the high durability of the UV-curable inks in outdoor conditions. These advantages of UV-curable inks resulted in high productivity and reduced ink consumption and operational costs. Considering different benefits offered by UV inks, multiple industries are adopting UV-curable inkjet printers.

However, the emergence of digital substitution will be a major challenge for the large format printers market during the forecast period. As of 2019, most of the work is done online, which was earlier done with the help of the printers. Posters and banners have become digitized. This substitution is happening because it is less time-consuming, low cost, and fast. In addition, with the increased market of online retailing and advertising, the printing market is losing its share. Earlier, advertisers used to spend on printing pamphlets, paper ads, posters, and banners, but currently, most of the advertisement is done through the television or projectors that are used instead of banners or posters, which will hinder the adoption of LFPs.

To know about other drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Large Format Printers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment

  • Technology

  • Geography

The large format printers market share growth by the aqueous segment will be significant for revenue generation. Aqueous large formant printer uses water-based ink for printing. Several buyers are shifting toward aqueous ink LFPs from solvent ink LFPs to reduce the environmental hazards caused by solvents. Aqueous ink LFPs offer high standards of print quality with better efficiency compared with solvent inks.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Large Format Printers Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Large Format Printers Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Large Format Printers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist large format printers' market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the large format printers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the large format printers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of large format printers market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The predicted growth for the 3D printing materials market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 3.18 billion at a progressing CAGR of 21.07%. Download a sample now!

  • The computer integrated manufacturing market share is expected to increase by USD 8.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93%. Download a sample now!

Large Format Printers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 1%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 331.91 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.88

Performing market contribution

APAC at 76%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Kyocera Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and Xerox Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Technology

  • Aqueous - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Solvent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • UV-cured - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agfa-Gevaert NV

  • Canon Inc.

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • HP Inc.

  • Kyocera Corp.

  • Ricoh Co. Ltd.

  • Roland DGA Corp.

  • Seiko Epson Corp.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Xerox Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/large-format-printers-market---76-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--driven-by-growing-adoption-of-uv-curable-ink--technavio-301551062.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Why Dynavax Stock Blasted 16% Higher Today

    What happened Several days after experiencing a pleasant share price pop on good regulatory news, Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) repeated the feat on Thursday. An important partner for the company reported an encouraging development that morning, also in the regulatory sphere.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. The Apple drop accounts for the bulk of what Barron’s estimates is about $45 billion of paper losses this quarter in Berkshire’s huge equity portfolio, which stood at $390 billion on March 31.

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 5/19: Apple, Nvidia, Costco

    Jim Cramer says the short-term outlook is awful, but the answer is to stick with the long-term winners.

  • Why Apple Stock Slipped on Thursday

    As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the Naz was up a fraction of 1% -- but Apple stock was down 2.2%. On the one hand, yes, some of the Apple news today is not great. As TheFly.com reports, Bank of America shaved $15 off of its price target on Apple stock this morning.

  • Cisco blames China lockdowns for its forecast cut, but there could be deeper problems

    Cisco Systems Inc. executives spent much of the company’s conference call talking about the COVID-related shutdowns in China, but they did not seem worried about the overall tech demand.

  • Penny Stock Surges After Fidelity Legend Lynch Reveals Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch still gets investors’ attention. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project The former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed on Wednesday that he had taken a 5.2% s

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Jumping Another 10% Today

    After hitting their all-time low earlier this week, shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are bouncing higher today. The stock gained as much as 11.4% today, and still sits 9.7% above yesterday's closing share price, as of 2:42 p.m. ET. The rebound comes as some investors seem to feel the recent low marked a bottom for the stock.

  • Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 10 Financial Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 financial stocks that Warren Buffett is buying in 2022. If you want to see more financial stock picks of the billionaire, click Warren Buffett is Buying and Holding These 5 Financial Stocks in 2022. Warren Buffett follows the Benjamin Graham school of thought, picking value plays with prices that […]

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Down Almost 70%, SoFi Technologies' CEO Keeps Buying Shares

    Investor sentiment has cratered in recent times in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in response, and prolonged concerns in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With investors flocking to value stocks and safer assets for protection, shares of fast-growing technology companies have been especially crushed. The company's pullback has attracted the attention of CEO Anthony Noto.

  • Why Shares of JD.com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Rising Today

    Despite difficult market conditions this week, several Chinese stocks continued to trade higher after some positive earnings results and bullish sentiment from Wall Street. Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) traded nearly 6.5% higher as of 1:08 p.m. ET today, shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded more than 12% higher, and shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) traded nearly 9% higher. Chinese stocks have not fared well over the last year, as a harsh regulatory backdrop has created lots of uncertainty and dogged the sector.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Why Shopify Stock Jumped Double Digits Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were soaring today even though there was no direct news out on the stock. Out of the three major indexes, the Nasdaq was the top performer this afternoon, up 0.3% compared to a 0.9% loss for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 0.6% decline in the S&P 500. More specifically to Shopify, retail earnings this week have shed light on how difficult the environment is in the industry, with Walmart and Target both falling sharply on lower profits, and Kohl's today reporting that both revenue and profits were down in the quarter.