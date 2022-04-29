U.S. markets open in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,262.75
    -20.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,782.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,336.25
    -118.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.50
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.86
    +0.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.30
    +25.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.52
    +0.39 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    +0.0077 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -2.65 (-8.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0103 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1530
    -0.6840 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,462.72
    -152.95 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.59
    +3.74 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.76
    +23.57 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Large Generali shareholder vote seen boosting CEO's chances

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen on the company's Tower, designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadidat, at the Milan's CityLife district
In this article:
  • G.MI

MILAN (Reuters) - Generali shareholders representing 70.7% of the Italian insurer's capital registered to vote at Friday's annual general meeting in a move that is expected to favour the reappointment of Chief Executive Philippe Donnet.

Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola said the high attendance, which compared with an average of 55%-56% for the company, was a sign of "the active participation in the life of the company and the strong ties built over the years."

Donnet faces a challenge from rebel shareholders to his reappointment for a third term.

People close to the voting process have said that a high turnout is expected to boost Donnet's chances of being re-elected thanks to the support he enjoys from institutional investors.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Valentina Za; Editing by Keith Weir)

