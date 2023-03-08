U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market is Anticipated to Cross USD 23.25 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030; Rising Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and CVD-Induced Deaths to Fuel Substantial Market Growth

SkyQuest has recently published an exhaustive report on the large molecule drug substance CDMO market. The report utilizes a rigorous methodology that includes a SWOT analysis, technology assessment, economic evaluation, product benchmarking, recent developments, and accurate forecasting. As a result, it provides reliable and precise insights into the market, making it an indispensable resource for understanding the current market scenario, identifying key players, and analyzing their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Westford, USA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific retained its leading position in the large molecule drug substance CDMO market. This has been attributed to several factors, including the growing number of approvals for large molecule drugs and the region's increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. In addition, the high demand for novel therapeutics has led to increased investment by pharmaceutical and biotech companies in advanced technologies. These investments have enabled these companies to establish partnerships with CDMOs, which can help to streamline the drug development and manufacturing process. As the demand for novel therapeutics grows, the industry will likely see even greater investment and innovation in the coming years.

As per the statistics provided by SkyQuest, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the main reason for death on a global scale, claiming an estimated 17 million lives annually. This highlights the critical importance of having reliable and efficient solutions for manufacturing large molecule drug substances, which are instrumental in treating and managing various CVDs.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market"

  • Pages - 278

  • Tables - 61

  • Figures - 65

A large molecule drug substance CDMOs (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations) are companies that specialize in the development and manufacturing of complex biologic drugs. These drugs typically comprise large, complex molecules such as proteins, nucleic acids, or antibodies, which require specialized manufacturing processes and facilities. Large molecule drug substances are becoming increasingly important in the pharmaceutical industry as they offer a range of advantages over traditional small molecule drugs, including greater specificity and fewer side effects.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/large-molecule-drug-substance-cdmo-market

Prominent Players in Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Catalent, Inc.

  • Racipharm AB

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Jubilant Pharmova Ltd

  • FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

  • WuXi Biologistcs

  • AGC Biologics

  • Siegfried Holding AG

  • Samsung Biologics

  • Rentschler Biopharma SE

Contract Manufacturing Segment to Attain Swift Growth as Biopharmaceutical Companies Increased Outsourcing Production of Drug Substances to CDMOs

The contract manufacturing segment of the large molecule drug substance CDMO market significantly contributed to the overall revenue in 2021. This segment offers services to pharmaceutical companies that outsource the production of their large molecule drugs. These services include process development, manufacturing, and testing of drug substances. The advantages of outsourcing drug manufacturing to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) include cost savings, reduced capital expenditure, and access to specialized expertise and technology. Additionally, using CMOs allows pharmaceutical companies to focus on their core competencies, such as drug discovery and marketing.

The Asia Pacific region has contributed as a major player in the large molecule drug substance CDMO market, holding the largest revenue share in 2021. The region is expected to maintain this dominance and register the fastest CAGR by 2030. According to SkyQuest, there are over 175 million elderly individuals in China who are currently struggling with chronic illnesses, with 72% of them having more than one disease. One area showing particular promise in this regard is the Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO market. Large molecule drugs are often used to treat complex diseases such as cancer, autoimmune disorders, and chronic inflammatory conditions.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/large-molecule-drug-substance-cdmo-market

Mammalian Source Segment to Grow Substantially as New technologies Enable the Production of More Complex and Specialized Biologic Drugs

According to the latest market research report, the mammalian source segment in the large molecule drug substance CDMO market recorded the highest growth rate in 2021. This segment is expected to continue dominating the market from 2022 to 2030. This is a significant development in the pharmaceutical industry, as mammalian source-based drug development has shown immense potential in recent years. The growing demand for large molecule drugs and biologics, along with advancements in biotechnology and cell culture techniques, has fueled the growth of the mammalian source segment in the CDMO market.

The large molecule drug substance CDMO market in North America is set to experience substantial growth from 2022 to 2030, fueled by significant research and development investments in the United States. Key players in the industry are adopting various strategies to maintain their market share, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. As the demand for large molecule drugs continues to rise, the North American CDMO market is expected to witness a significant uptick in growth.

A new research report has been released that focuses on the global large molecule drug substance CDMO market. This report offers detailed insights into the market's size, share, and major players operating within the industry, along with a comprehensive evaluation of the present market scenario and the impact of significant events and market conditions in various regions. The report's findings will help stakeholders understand the factors driving the market's growth and make informed decisions about investment opportunities in this industry.

Key Developments in Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market

  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services (Aji Bio-Pharma) has made a significant breakthrough in developing a new enzyme to form double-strand oligonucleotides. Aji Bio-Pharma is a renowned provider of biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing services. They have collaborated with researchers from the University of Shizuoka to develop a highly functional artificial RNA ligase using the ancestral design method. The newly developed enzyme has high productivity and efficiency, making it an essential tool for biopharmaceutical research and development.

  • Pfizer, a renowned pharmaceutical company, plans to acquire a drug substance facility in Sanford, North Carolina, from Abzena. This acquisition aims to expand Pfizer's production capacity and support its CentreOne clients. The newly acquired facility is expected to provide Pfizer with additional capabilities to manufacture highly potent compounds essential for developing innovative medicines for patients. Furthermore, the acquisition will enhance Pfizer's ability to provide its customers with high-quality services through CentreOne, Pfizer's contract manufacturing organization (CMO).

  • WuXi Biologics, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced plans to invest $1.4 billion over the next ten years in expanding its research, development, and manufacturing capabilities in Singapore. The investment will focus on increasing the company's capacity for large-scale drug substance and drug product manufacturing and enhancing its overall capabilities in the region. This move is expected to bolster WuXi Biologics' presence in Asia, with a significant manufacturing footprint.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/large-molecule-drug-substance-cdmo-market

Key Questions Answered in Large Molecule Drug Substance CDMO Market Report

  • What are the primary factors hindering or propelling the progress of the target market, and how are these factors influencing the overall market performance?

  • Which sub-segments of the target market are projected to exhibit better growth than the overall market, and what are the key drivers of their growth?

  • In what ways do the demand and supply vary across various regions within the target market, and how does this affect revenue growth in each region?

  • What are the latest trends and developments in the target market, and how are they impacting the growth of the market and the players operating within it?

