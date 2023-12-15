Large number of Michiana-area restaurants offering Christmas Day dining

This eggplant with garlic sauce dish is among the many options for guests at Mandarin House.

There are a number of options for those interested in dining out on Christmas Eve, though many locations will be closing up earlier than normal for the holiday. And there are also plenty of options for those interested in picking up carryout meals that can be reheated for Christmas dinner.

But there are far fewer choices for those who might want to go out on Christmas Day, and perhaps a few less than normal this year because some restaurants, who might otherwise have been open on Christmas, chose to close because the holiday is falling on a Monday ― a day they’re normally closed.

The holiday decor is in place for diners Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Rohr’s restaurant in the Morris Inn on the University of Notre Dame campus.

That’s the case at Woochi Japanese Fusion and Bar in downtown South Bend, among others.

But even still, there’s still lots of options for those who might not want to cook at home this year, though it’s recommended that those looking for a spot make plans as soon as possible, with spots filling up at restaurants asking for reservations.

Here are some of the options that we’ve found so far. If we’re missing a restaurant in the area, email me at esemmler@sbtinfo.com and I’ll try to get you added to the story online. Please include Christmas list in the subject line so I can easily find the email. And our apologies in advance if we missed a spot, but there are an awful lot of restaurants in the area.

Big Panda Buffet ― 313 W. McKinley, Mishawaka, 574-520-1998, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

China House ― 2222 W. Mishawaka Ave., South Bend, 574-232-9828, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

China House ― 602 Roosevelt Road, Walkerton, 574-586-2314, open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

China One ― 724 S. 11th St., Niles, 269-683-8811, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

China Star ― 54595 County Road 17, Elkhart, 574-522-4206, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copper Rock Steakhouse at Four Winds Casino ― 3000 Prairie Ave., South Bend, 866-494-6371, open 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Same hours at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, which also will have a buffet for guests. Reservations recommended via OpenTable for the restaurants.

Copper Rock at Four Winds Casino will be among the restaurants open on Christmas Day in South Bend and New Buffalo.

Curve Café ― 3407 Lincoln Way E., Mishawaka, 574-252-5800, open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call for reservation.

Dragon Express ― 1923 N. Michigan St., Plymouth, 574-936-9796, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Edgewater Café at Four Winds Casino ― 3000 Prairie Ave., South Bend, 866-494-6371, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended via OpenTable.

This entree is Bronzino Florentine Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Edgewater Cafe in the Four Winds Casino and Event Center in South Bend.

Golden Dragon ― 3227 W. Sample St., South Bend, 574-232-3388, open 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Great Wall Restaurant ― 610 N. Nappanee St., Elkhart, 574-293-3499, open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet ― 5944 Grape Road, Mishawaka, 574-999-1898, open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hi Ho Chop Suey ― 2405 Miracle Lane, Mishawaka, 574-259-7161, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ho Ping House ― 303 S. Dixie Way, Roseland, 574-243-3366, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ichiban Golden Dragon ― 1733 South Bend Ave., South Bend, 574-272-8888, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Online ordering available at igdfood.com.

IHOP ― 4114 N. Main St., Mishawaka, 574-259-5309, open 24 hours.

Jade Garden ― 1308 Nappanee St., Elkhart, 574-295-5858, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This chicken with hot chili sauce is among the offerings at the Mandarin House in South Bend. It will be among the many area restaurants open on Christmas Day.

J.W. Chen’s ― 1835 S. Bend. Ave., South Bend, 574-271-2777, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kankakee Grille at Four Winds Casino ― 3000 Prairie Ave., South Bend, 866-494-6371, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kankakee in New Buffalo. Reservations recommended via OpenTable.

King’s Buffet ― 1433 Pilgrim Lane, Plymouth, 574-941-2328, open noon to 7 p.m.

Koto Casual Asian Dining ― 4240 N. Main St., Mishawaka, 574-243-8888, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., reservations accepted.

Mandarin House ― 2104 Edison Road, South Bend, 574-287-4414, open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations suggested.

Mandarin Kitchen ― 2501 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart, 574-389-888, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marco’s Pizza ― 1321 Milburn Blvd., Mishawaka, 574-255-2233, open 4 to 9 p.m.

Midwest Kosher & Deli ― 560 W. Ireland Road, South Bend, 574-855-1791, open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New China Restaurant 920 Erskine Plaza, South Bend, 574-291-9324, open 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Noku Bistro & Sushi Bar ― 1240 E. Ireland Road, South Bend, 574-217-8683, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

North Garden ― 2900 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, 574-266-8801, open 2 to 9 p.m.

OG Chinese Restaurant ― 910 S. Merrifield Ave., Mishawaka, 574-258-5588, open for carryout 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pinellia Vegan Asian Restaurant — 3601 Edison Road, South Bend, 574-855-3390, open 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Reservations appreciated.

Panda Chinese Restaurant ― 1341 Portage Ave., South Bend, 574-289-8899, open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Recommendations are highly recommended at many restaurants such as Rohr's, which is among those open on Christmas Day.

Rohr’s — 1399 N. Notre Dame Ave., South Bend, 574-631-2018, open 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner with the last reservation at 7:30 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — 902 E. University Drive, Mishawaka, 574-968-9700, open 3 to 8 p.m. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Ruth's Chris restaurant in Granger is among those accepting reservations for Christmas dinner.

Supreme China Buffet — 2008 Lincolnway E., Goshen, 574-533-1498, open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Yummy Chinese Restaurant — 30913 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, 574-675-9580, open noon to 9 p.m.

Zing Japanese Fusion ― 206 N. Main St., Mishawaka, 574-259-8888, open noon to 9 p.m. Reservations recommended.

Email Market Basket columnist Ed Semmler at esemmler@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Kitchen break? Here are some Michiana restaurants open on Christmas