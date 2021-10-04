U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

Large orders received by Hiab USA, increase in truck mounted forklift manufacturing capacity

Cargotec Corporation
HIAB XS 077 (gas)

HIAB XS 077 (gas)
MOFFETT M8 NX

MOFFETT M8 NX
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 OCTOBER 2021 AT 10:00 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received three large orders for a combined value of EUR 12.9 million for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts and HIAB loader cranes in the US. The orders will be booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2021 order intake.

Two nationwide builders' supply companies placed two separate orders for MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts worth EUR 7.5 million and heavy range HIAB loader cranes for EUR 3.7 million.

In addition, a liquified gas distributor has placed an order for a value of EUR 1.7 million for HIAB X-HiDuo 072 and HIAB X-HiDuo 082 loader cranes from the light range. The cranes offer great performance, flexibility and high levels of safety in a light crane body.

“Bulky and hazardous but essential energy items alike can be delivered safely and efficiently with Hiab’s equipment. We are very pleased that some of the largest names in their industries have put their faith in Hiab to deliver on their promises to their customers,” says Jani Koskinen, Senior Manager Strategic Accounts, Hiab.

To meet US and international demand for truck mounted forklifts, Hiab will expand manufacturing to the US. Simultaneously the production capacity in Dundalk is being increased and a new multi-assembly unit planned. The second Hiab production facility for truck mounted forklifts will be established in Streetsboro, Ohio, where WALTCO tail lifts are manufactured.

“With the increased demand for our truck mounted forklift products in the US, we are extremely excited to start manufacturing here in Ohio. This will allow us to provide reduced lead times to our customers, additional capacity for growth, and reduce CO2 emissions associated with transportation,” says James Oreck, Vice President Sales & Services, North Americas, Hiab.


Further information:

Jani Koskinen, Senior Manager Strategic Accounts, Hiab, m: +1 419 322 8618, jani.koskinen@hiab.com

James Oreck, Vice President Sales & Services, North Americas, Hiab, m: +1 419 324 4969, james.oreck@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com


About Hiab
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 3,400 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare™ service, the award-winning HiVision™ crane operating system, or the HiConnect™ platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachments


