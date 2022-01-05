Large orders for WALTCO tail lifts in the US

WALTCO in New York

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 5 JANUARY 2022 AT 10:00 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received two large orders for a combined value of EUR 10.2 million for WALTCO tail lifts in the US. The orders will be booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2021 order intake.

There is great interest for WALTCO tail lifts from rental fleet customers in the US as final mile deliveries are growing in popularity. Two commercial rental and leasing companies have placed orders for EUR 4.4 million and EUR 5.8 million for WALTCO tail lifts during the fourth quarter, which will be delivered in the first and second quarter of 2022.

“WALTCO tail lifts are reliable, safe and easy to operate so they are perfectly suited for the tough demands of rental businesses all across the US. The tail lifts are produced in the US and can quickly be delivered to the customers and Hiab’s nationwide service network is available to assist with planned maintenance and repairs,” says Martin Saint, Acting Senior Vice President, Tail Lift, Hiab.

All WALTCO tail lifts are produced in Streetsboro, Ohio, USA, part of the greater Cleveland area.





Further information:

Martin Saint, Acting Senior Vice President, Tail Lift, Hiab, m: +1 330 630 7740, martin.saint@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com





