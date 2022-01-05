U.S. markets open in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,776.50
    -7.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,633.00
    -42.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,216.25
    -59.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.40
    -5.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.72
    -0.27 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.29
    +0.69 (+4.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3543
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9400
    -0.1860 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,597.85
    +93.38 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.32
    +16.97 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.29
    +0.14 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Large orders for WALTCO tail lifts in the US

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cargotec Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WALTCO in New York

WALTCO in New York
WALTCO in New York
WALTCO in New York

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 5 JANUARY 2022 AT 10:00 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received two large orders for a combined value of EUR 10.2 million for WALTCO tail lifts in the US. The orders will be booked in Cargotec’s Q4 2021 order intake.

There is great interest for WALTCO tail lifts from rental fleet customers in the US as final mile deliveries are growing in popularity. Two commercial rental and leasing companies have placed orders for EUR 4.4 million and EUR 5.8 million for WALTCO tail lifts during the fourth quarter, which will be delivered in the first and second quarter of 2022.

“WALTCO tail lifts are reliable, safe and easy to operate so they are perfectly suited for the tough demands of rental businesses all across the US. The tail lifts are produced in the US and can quickly be delivered to the customers and Hiab’s nationwide service network is available to assist with planned maintenance and repairs,” says Martin Saint, Acting Senior Vice President, Tail Lift, Hiab.

All WALTCO tail lifts are produced in Streetsboro, Ohio, USA, part of the greater Cleveland area.


Further information:

Martin Saint, Acting Senior Vice President, Tail Lift, Hiab, m: +1 330 630 7740, martin.saint@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com


About Hiab
Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services, smart and connected solutions. Hiab’s around 3,400 employees worldwide work passionately for Hiab to be the number one partner and preferred load handling solution provider to its customers. As the industry pioneer and with a proud 75 year history, Hiab is committed to inspire and shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's class-leading load handling equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab ProCare™ service, the award-winning HiVision™ crane operating system, or the HiConnect™ platform demonstrate Hiab’s constant drive to provide intelligent services and smart solutions that add value to its customers. www.hiab.com
Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion, and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Palantir and Hyundai Heavy Industries Will Form Big Data Platform in $25 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. plans to build a new big data platform in partnership with South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. The move could position Palantir to boost its growing commercial business outside the U.S. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tec

  • How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors

    How much will you spend in retirement? This is a vital question to ponder as you approach your golden years. After all, a successful retirement plan not only focuses on the accumulation of money and assets, but also the sustainable … Continue reading → The post How Much Less You’ll Spend Throughout Retirement Depends on These 2 Factors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Americas president talks F-150 Lightning demand, chip crisis, and electric vehicle competition

    Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas and International Markets Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Ford's F-150 electric truck demand and the increasing production of electric vehicles.

  • Deere says its robo-tractors are ready to till the fields

    John Deere & Co said on Tuesday it will start commercial delivery this year of technology that enables a tractor to till a field without an operator in the cab, a first for the top North American tractor manufacturer after years of effort to automate farm work. Deere plans a low-volume launch this year delivering systems for 12 to 20 machines, and then scaling up, Jahmy Hindman, Deere's chief technology officer, told Reuters. The company is weighing whether to sell the technology, lease it, or offer it to farmers in a subscription package that could allow for upgrades as hardware and software evolve, he said.

  • China Halves Fuel Export Quota in Year’s First Batch Allocations

    (Bloomberg) -- China slashed its fuel export quota by more than half in the first batch of allocations for 2022, highlighting the nation’s strategy of progressively limiting overseas sales. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2

  • Investors Buy up Metaverse Real Estate in Virtual Land Boom

    Real-estate transactions in the metaverse are reaching record highs. We spoke with companies investing in digital real estate to understand the economic model, and why investors are spending millions on virtual property. Photo: Republic Realm

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ford's Moves Are Electrifying: Here's How to Trade It

    Within two years, Ford expects to have the capacity to produce 600,000 battery electric vehicles per annum.

  • U.S. court revives lawsuit against Pfizer, others on Iraq terrorism funding claims

    A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq. The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

  • Exxon Mobil to Post Multi-Fold Jump in Q4 Earnings

    Exxon Mobil’s earnings for the fourth quarter would rise multi-fold on higher revenue when it reports results on Feb 1.

  • Top Communications Stocks for January 2022

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for January 2022.

  • Top Gold Stocks for January 2022

    Gold has long been regarded as a safe haven in times of market turmoil. Many investors have gained exposure to the precious metal by buying stocks of companies engaged in exploration and mining. Some of the major players in the gold industry include Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks That Could Outperform the Market Over the Next Decade

    Two potential candidates that stand out as industry leaders with immense growth potential are Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN). Doximity is gaining a name for itself in the field of medicine, earning a nickname as the "LinkedIn (a Microsoft subsidiary) for doctors." Doximity also has a research page where medical professionals can learn about the newest, most innovative medical discoveries and practices.

  • Self-driving truck company TuSimple to use Nvidia chips for autonomous computing

    TuSimple Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nvidia Corp to use the company's vehicle chips to design and build an advanced autonomous driving computer for its self-driving trucks. The computer, known as a domain controller in the automotive industry, will be specifically engineered for TuSimple's commercial self-driving trucks, and will power sensor perception and vehicle operation. Nvidia will provide artificial intelligence expertise and its Drive Orin hardware, a chip specifically designed for autonomous driving capabilities.

  • Supply chain crunch: Transport stocks have ‘had an incredible stretch,’ analyst says

    Ken Hoexter, BofA Securities Managing Director in the U.S. Equity Research team covering Airfreight & Surface Transportation and Shipping, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the supply chain outlook for 2022, freight shipping, and the rise in trucking labor.

  • Biden Launches Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden promised to “fight for fairer prices” for farmers and consumers Monday as he announced plans to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • German Energy Giant Uniper Gets $11 Billion for Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- German energy giant Uniper SE was forced to borrow billions to pay down margin calls -- the collateral that exchanges require to back up trades -- as European gas and electricity prices rallied.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by Ind

  • U.S. manufacturing catches breath; supply logjam starting to break up

    U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested some improvement in labor supply, with a gauge of factory employment rising to an eight-month high. The survey does not fully capture the impact of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is rapidly spreading across the United States and abroad.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue Consolidating

    The natural gas markets have been slightly negative to kick off the new trading year, and this should not be a huge surprise considering just how much natural gas there is in America.

  • Read Why Discovery, AT&T Shares Trading Higher Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) won a “favorable” ruling from the Internal Revenue Service for the planned merger of its entertainment company WarnerMedia with television conglomerate Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA). AT&T and Discovery each reported the ruling in a regulatory filing dated December 29. Related Content: AT&T And Discovery Confirm B Media Merger: What You Need To Know After announcing the deal in May, the companies began a Reverse Morris Trust, enabling AT&T and its partner to complete the proces