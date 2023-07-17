Large-scale brewery to churn out 13 original craft beers and offer patio seating

The area’s next brewery is nearly on tap.

Field Day Brewing will bring 13 original craft beers, and handcrafted food selections including a giant pretzel and duckpin bowling to a vibrant new indoor and outdoor space in North Liberty.

The co-founders told the Press-Citizen they expect to open the location at 925 Liberty Way on Aug. 1.

The brewery is part of the Craft Concepts family, which operates several breweries and restaurants in the area. Field Day sits just off Penn Street near Tin Roost and has parking lot access from Liberty Way and Washington Street in North Liberty.

Field Day will seat about 450 people, co-founder Joe Selix told the Press-Citizen, with options divided evenly between the indoor and outdoor space. Selix said they’ve also installed fire pits and an overhead gas heating system to accommodate the outdoor patio.

Field Day Brewing Co. co-founders Joe Selix, 37, left, and Alec Travis, 32, pose for a photo, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 925 Liberty Way in North Liberty, Iowa.

Co-founders wanted a place for everyone to go

Selix and fellow co-founder Alec Travis’ tried to assemble a welcoming atmosphere, a go-to place for celebrations, work gatherings, or even dinner with the family.

“We wanted to make sure that it was an environment that everybody felt welcomed into,” Selix said. “We don’t want people to worry about coming in. A lot of times when you go into breweries, there’s almost a suckiness to it.”

The colors inside Field Day immediately inspire a relaxing sensation. They include a mix of bright yellow and orange mixed with navy and cream, lining the entire establishment, from the floor to the walls. A mural on an east side wall of the building, painted by Des Moines-based artist Van Holmgren, also incorporates welcoming colors.

Field Day Brewing Co. co-founder Joe Selix talks about a mural painted by artist Van Holmgren, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 925 Liberty Way in North Liberty, Iowa.

The space features duckpin bowling, a miniature version of regular ten-pin bowling with smaller balls and pins. The building also boasts 15 TVs, while the grassy area allows room for various yard games.

The menu is curated by Field Day's executive chef and Cedar Rapids native Jake Wegmann and boasts many traditional brewery foods, including what Selix called a “massive” pretzel.

The outdoor space backs up to the Liberty Central Pond and a bike path, with plenty of bicycle parking. There is also a small playground for children, including big tires and a small set of monkey bars.

Alec Travis, Field Day Brewing Co. co-founder and head of brewery operations, speaks about their custom built setup, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 925 Liberty Way in North Liberty, Iowa.

13 original craft beers brewed in a uniquely-built system

Alec Travis doesn’t have a background in chemistry, but it's hard to tell just from talking beer with him. The Iowa native is Field Day’s head of brewery operations, overseeing the brewing process. He hopes to open with 13 of the brewery's craft beers, continuing to add more in the future.

Field Day already offers an English mild malt dubbed “Puddle Jumper,” its own light beer and a Midwest pale ale accompanying a couple of lagers brewed and ready to be served.

Travis' laboratory, as he and Selix jokingly dubbed it, has the same look as many other breweries but features a unique system specially built by Premier Stainless, a popular brewery equipment provider. The cereal cooker allows Field Day to avoid using big manufacturers for cereal mashes and instead purchases unwanted grains, rice, oats, unmalted wheat and rye directly from farmers in Iowa.

Field Day Brewing Co. is seen past a fence and parking areas for bicycles, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 925 Liberty Way in North Liberty, Iowa. Hodge Construction served as the general contractor for the building that was designed by Slingshot Architecture.

The cereal mash is an important component of many brews created exclusively by Travis and lead brewer Aaron Peeters.

The other function of the cereal cooker is to help decoct the beers, a technique used in German and Czech brewing that facilitates the creation of chemical reactions that help increase the beer’s flavor, making it taste richer and fuller than a non-decocted beer.

“If you have a classic Pilsner and then a decocted Pilsner, that beer is going to taste a little more rounded, fuller, more flavor,” Travis said. “Most people won't know why those are better, but we're going to try to brew those beers and then tell people why we're doing it and how we're doing it because it's a pretty unique thing here in Iowa.”

The remaining process is the same as many others before the freshly brewed beer is uniquely placed into near 500-gallon tanks, the equivalent of more than 30 kegs. The tanks are routed directly to Field Day's taps in the main building, helping bartenders avoid changing out kegs frequently, providing them with a “never-ending faucet” of beer, Travis joked.

Alec Travis, Field Day Brewing Co. co-founder and head of brewery operations, pours a glass of their golden ale from a LUKR branded faucet, Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 925 Liberty Way in North Liberty, Iowa.

Brewers have incorporated European techniques in every beer

Travis has experimented heavily with the “water profile” used to brew the beer, altering the beer to mimic the German or Czech Republic profiles to create more authentic brews.

“I have a whole entire book that is just called ‘Water,’” Travis said. “It’s about a 500-page book, and in there is a nice guide that shows you 10-15 different countries and regions of water. And then we have our methods for calculating certain parts per million that we want to hit for calcium, sodium, chloride, sulfates, bicarbonate, and then we build all that together with our minerals.”

The malt Field Day sourced for its beer also plays a big part, coming from all over including nearby Wisconsin and Minnesota, over the border in Canada, or across the ocean in Germany.

Though it still has a few weeks before it opens, Field Day has already become part of a family of breweries that support and root for one another, Selix said.

“In the Iowa beer scene, everybody wants every brewery to win,” Selix said. “We’ve already done collaborations with other breweries in the state and that’s what you want — you want every brewery to be successful and that’s why it’s fun.”

