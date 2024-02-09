Large-scale project at Shops at Westshore back on the table with big changes

A view of the pedestrian promenade proposed for The Shops at Westshore in Holland Township.

HOLLAND TWP. — A proposed development that would continue the evolution of The Shops at Westshore was back in front of the Holland Township Planning Commission this week for the first time since 2021.

Representatives for the mall have re-submitted a Preliminary Planned Unit Development Application for a project known as “Westshore Legacy” (previously known as The Commons at Westshore) to create a walkable, mixed-use residential community with recreational and natural amenities. The application was originally approved in February 2021.

"This has truly been a long-term vision, one where they have focused on getting it right, finding the right partners, being patient, but also putting the money where the investment makes the most value and the most sense for the community as a whole," said Har Ye Kan of HYK Consulting.

Since 2021, much has changed at the 56.43-acre property, including the transformation of the former JC Penney into the GRCC Lakeshore Campus and the announcement of the Holland Charter Township Community Center, which will fill the former Younkers.

In light of those changes, representatives have refined their plans for the property.

A view of the community green and apartments proposed for The Shops at Westshore in Holland Township.

Here are six things to know:

The presented concept has three commercial outlots, including two potential drive-thrus with US-31 visibility. One could potentially hold a coffee shop. There's been a significant reduction in proposed residential units from 266 to 186. The change means fewer apartments and more townhomes, a move meant to diversify housing in the township. There are three phases proposed, but they'll likely be developed concurrently. Phase one includes the three potential outlots; phase two includes 19 townhomes; and phase three includes three apartment buildings, 18 townhomes, five live/work units; and the development of an ecopark and community green space. Residential units include studio spaces (640-660 square feet), one-bedroom (695-809 square feet), two-bedroom (830-967 square feet) and three-bedroom (1,225-1,320 square feet) spaces and townhouses ranging from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet. The entire 56-acre project includes 1,535 parking spaces, including 280 residential spaces and 1,255 commercial spaces. This week's meeting was the preliminary phase of the PUD, said Corey Broersma, community development director for Holland Township. The commission can evaluate the concept to see if it's suitable as a PUD and provide direction to the applicant.

Representatives said there are additional components that could become part of the project in the future, including senior living and much needed daycare services. Those conversations are happening behind the scenes.

A view of the proposed development for The Shops at Westshore in Holland Township.

Planning commissioners were largely in favor of the project, though there were some questions on parking and walkability.

"If you think about what this place looked like 10 years ago, what it looks like today and what it's going to look like 10 years in the future, it's amazing," said Commissioner Doug Becker. "I think it's a great turn around and a textbook case of community redevelopment."

There's no current timetable for when developers could break ground on the project. Representatives said any move toward construction will be dictated by the market.

