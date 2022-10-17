Large Target Patient Pool is Developing an Incredible Scope for Anti-Adhesion Barrier Gels Market. Get Deep Data Analysis for Forecast Period of 2022-32 by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The Anti-Adhesion Barrier Gels Market in India is expected to grow at a rapid rate and surpass other countries within South Asia. Germany Anti-Adhesion Barrier Gels Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 9.5%.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global anti-adhesion barrier gels market is estimated to be around US$ 93.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 8.4% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 209.8 Mn in 2032.



An adhesion barrier as recognized by FDA is a medical implant that separates internal tissues and organs during healing, post-surgical procedures. Their main function is to reduce abnormal internal scarring also known as adhesions. Various companies manufacture anti-adhesion barrier products in the form of gels or sheets which are utilized during various surgical procedures.

Commercially available anti-adhesion materials are composed of sodium hyaluronate, Carboxymethylcellulose or even oxidized regenerated cellulose. As adhesion barriers, such as hyaluronic acid, have the highest penetration rate in orthopedic procedures. A consistent rise in the number of patients undergoing fracture repair surgery and, coronary artery bypass grafting is expected to drive the demand for these products across the globe.

During surgeries such as abdominal surgery, adhesion formation is a very common complication, wherein more than 90% of the patients develop intra-abdominal adhesions post-surgery. This leads to issues like infertility, small bowel obstruction, pelvic pain etc. Moreover, many a times, there are readmissions pertaining to these issues while many require further surgery which raises the difficulty and duration of these surgeries, thereby affecting patient’s quality of life significantly.

The use of cutting-edge technologies by surgeons to treat post-surgical adhesion has opened up new opportunities for pharmaceutical businesses to generate income. Since there is no specific medication available for the prevention of surgical adhesions, using adhesion barriers gels is an efficient strategy to lessen or avoid the incidence, extent, severity and concerns of post-surgical adhesions.

Due to the fact that adhesive barriers are the only treatment option for post-surgical adhesions, demand for adhesion barriers is anticipated to increase over the projected period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Hyaluronic acid is the leading segment by product, and held 42.2% market value share in 2021, owing to its usage in surgeries and sport-related injuries.

Surgical Applications held a market share of 65.3% in 2021 owing to a rise in surgeries in different sectors such as cardiology, neurology and others.

By end user, hospitals are leading in the global anti-adhesion barrier gels market, and are expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 8.9% during the forecasted years.

North America is considered the leading region with a value share of 29.5% in 2021, owing to the large number of manufacturers and growing patient pool in the region.

“Rising number surgical procedures along with growing demand for adhesion barriers post-surgery is set to propel the sales of anti-adhesion barrier gels across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Investing in business inorganically has been the hallmark to bring strong business growth and most players in the adhesion barriers market are following this trend, which directly contributes to revenue growth, increasing product portfolio, and expanding presence and distribution network in different geographies. The general competitive environment in the anti-adhesion barrier gels market is characterized by consolidation activities such as joint ventures and new product launches.

In January 26, 2020, Terumo Launched New Surgical Sealant AQUABRID® in EMEA Market.

In Jan 2017, Terumo acquired brands form Abbott Laboratories. The two brands namely Angio-Seal™ and FemoSeal™, vascular closure devices are expected to boost Terumo’s existing product portfolio in growing segments through both in-house development and external investment

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the anti-adhesion barrier gels market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the by product– (hyaluronic acid, carboxy methylcellulose, polyethylene oxides), by application- (surgical applications [cardiovascular surgeries, neurological surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, urological & gynaecological surgeries, abdominal surgeries, reconstructive and plastic surgeries, others] and trauma cases) by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), and by seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Anti-Adhesion Barrier Gels Industry Research

By Product:

Hyaluronic acid

Carboxymethylcellulose

polyethylene oxides



By Application:

Surgical Applications Urological & Gynecological Surgeries Orthopedic Surgeries Abdominal surgeries Neurological Surgeries Cardiovascular Surgeries Reconstructive and Plastic Surgeries Others

Trauma Cases



By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics



