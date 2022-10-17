U.S. markets closed

Large Target Patient Pool is Developing an Incredible Scope for Anti-Adhesion Barrier Gels Market. Get Deep Data Analysis for Forecast Period of 2022-32 by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read
The Anti-Adhesion Barrier Gels Market in India is expected to grow at a rapid rate and surpass other countries within South Asia. Germany Anti-Adhesion Barrier Gels Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 9.5%.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global anti-adhesion barrier gels market is estimated to be around US$ 93.4 Mn in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 8.4% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 209.8 Mn in 2032.

An adhesion barrier as recognized by FDA is a medical implant that separates internal tissues and organs during healing, post-surgical procedures. Their main function is to reduce abnormal internal scarring also known as adhesions. Various companies manufacture anti-adhesion barrier products in the form of gels or sheets which are utilized during various surgical procedures.

Commercially available anti-adhesion materials are composed of sodium hyaluronate, Carboxymethylcellulose or even oxidized regenerated cellulose. As adhesion barriers, such as hyaluronic acid, have the highest penetration rate in orthopedic procedures. A consistent rise in the number of patients undergoing fracture repair surgery and, coronary artery bypass grafting is expected to drive the demand for these products across the globe.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15678

During surgeries such as abdominal surgery, adhesion formation is a very common complication, wherein more than 90% of the patients develop intra-abdominal adhesions post-surgery. This leads to issues like infertility, small bowel obstruction, pelvic pain etc. Moreover, many a times, there are readmissions pertaining to these issues while many require further surgery which raises the difficulty and duration of these surgeries, thereby affecting patient’s quality of life significantly.

The use of cutting-edge technologies by surgeons to treat post-surgical adhesion has opened up new opportunities for pharmaceutical businesses to generate income. Since there is no specific medication available for the prevention of surgical adhesions, using adhesion barriers gels is an efficient strategy to lessen or avoid the incidence, extent, severity and concerns of post-surgical adhesions.

Due to the fact that adhesive barriers are the only treatment option for post-surgical adhesions, demand for adhesion barriers is anticipated to increase over the projected period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Hyaluronic acid is the leading segment by product, and held 42.2% market value share in 2021, owing to its usage in surgeries and sport-related injuries.

  • Surgical Applications held a market share of 65.3% in 2021 owing to a rise in surgeries in different sectors such as cardiology, neurology and others.

  • By end user, hospitals are leading in the global anti-adhesion barrier gels market, and are expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 8.9% during the forecasted years.

  • North America is considered the leading region with a value share of 29.5% in 2021, owing to the large number of manufacturers and growing patient pool in the region.

“Rising number surgical procedures along with growing demand for adhesion barriers post-surgery is set to propel the sales of anti-adhesion barrier gels across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15678

Market Competition

Investing in business inorganically has been the hallmark to bring strong business growth and most players in the adhesion barriers market are following this trend, which directly contributes to revenue growth, increasing product portfolio, and expanding presence and distribution network in different geographies. The general competitive environment in the anti-adhesion barrier gels market is characterized by consolidation activities such as joint ventures and new product launches.

  • In January 26, 2020, Terumo Launched New Surgical Sealant AQUABRID® in EMEA Market.

  • In Jan 2017, Terumo acquired brands form Abbott Laboratories. The two brands namely Angio-Seal™ and FemoSeal™, vascular closure devices are expected to boost Terumo’s existing product portfolio in growing segments through both in-house development and external investment

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the anti-adhesion barrier gels market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the by product– (hyaluronic acid, carboxy methylcellulose, polyethylene oxides), by application- (surgical applications [cardiovascular surgeries, neurological surgeries, orthopaedic surgeries, urological & gynaecological surgeries, abdominal surgeries, reconstructive and plastic surgeries, others] and trauma cases) by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), and by seven key regions of the world.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15678

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Key Market Segments Covered in the Anti-Adhesion Barrier Gels Industry Research

By Product:

  • Hyaluronic acid

  • Carboxymethylcellulose

  • polyethylene oxides

By Application:

  • Surgical Applications

    • Urological & Gynecological Surgeries

    • Orthopedic Surgeries

    • Abdominal surgeries

    • Neurological Surgeries

    • Cardiovascular Surgeries

    • Reconstructive and Plastic Surgeries

    • Others

  • Trauma Cases

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Specialty Clinics

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

  2.3. Inclusion and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Innovation/Development Trends

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/anti-adhesion-barrier-gels-market

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Ultrasound Conductivity Gels Market Size : The Ultrasound Conductivity Gels Market is estimated at USD 278.9 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 439.1 million by 2028

Serum Separation Gels Market Growth : The serum separation gels market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.61 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 12.39 Bn by 2032.

Antibacterial Haemostatic Gels Market Trends : Antibacterial haemostatic gels provide better tissue adhesion strength as compared to other commercially available gels in the market.

Hemostatic Gels Market Forecast : The global hemostatic gels market was valued at US$ 957.1 Mn in 2021, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach US$ 1.9 Bn by 2032.

Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Analysis : The nuclear medical equipment market is estimated to grow at a stable CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates 
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


