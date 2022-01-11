U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,684.25
    +22.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,073.00
    +121.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,718.50
    +110.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.20
    +9.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.40
    +1.17 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    +7.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    +0.26 (+1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3604
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3700
    +0.1620 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,877.84
    -45.31 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.21
    -58.01 (-5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.12
    +42.87 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market, 2035

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market by Type of Device, Usability, Therapeutic Area, Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future evolution of these self-injection devices, over the next fifteen years.

It specifically lays emphasis on the emergence of patient-centric, convenient, cost-effective and user-friendly wearable drug delivery solutions that are capable of administering large volumes of a drug subcutaneously, in the home-care setting.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for large volume wearable injectors. Based on parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2035.

Over the last few years, the industry has seen the emergence of advanced drug delivery devices, such as wearable injectors, autoinjectors and pen injectors. These are the self-injection devices that have the capability of producing a sustained therapeutic effect, thereby improving patient adherence and efficacy of treatments. Such practices also allow reductions in costs and enable the optimal usage of healthcare resources.

The approval of novel drugs, specifically biologics that have high viscosity and cannot be administered in lower volume, has further led to an increased demand for advanced drug delivery devices. As a result, medical device industry has come up with several large volume wearable injectors suitable for the delivery of such molecules. These innovative injection systems offer numerous dosing options (basal, bolus or continuous), integrated safety mechanisms, along with minimal or no risk of needlestick injuries.

In addition to other elements, the report includes:

  • An overview of the current market landscape of large volume wearable injectors available for the delivery of insulin drugs, non-insulin drugs along with drug device combinations, providing information on their status of development and device specifications.

  • A detailed competitiveness analysis of various large volume wearable injectors based on several relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience of the developer and company size) and product specifications (type of device, type of dose, storage capacity of the device, usability, route of administration, connectivity and availability of a continuous glucose monitoring/blood glucose monitoring (CGM/BGM) systems (in case of insulin devices).

  • Elaborate profiles of prominent companies developing large volume wearable injectors; each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Additionally, the report includes tabulated profiles of wearable drug device combination products.

  • An analysis of the partnerships (since 2015) that have been inked by the stakeholders in this domain, covering acquisitions, product development agreements, product integration agreements, technology integration agreements, distribution and supply agreements, commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, service agreements, and other relevant deals.

  • A detailed analysis of the acquisition targets, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of companies that have acquired other firms since 2000, offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

  • An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been filed/granted for large volume wearable injectors over the last three decades. It highlights trends across the key parameters associated with the patents, including type of patent, issuing authority/patent offices involved, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging areas (in terms of number of patents filed/granted), type of company, leading industry and non-industry players (on the basis of number of patents) and individual patent assignees (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio).

  • A list of marketed drugs/therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with large volume wearable injectors in the near future, identified on the basis of an in-depth analysis of potential candidates, taking into consideration multiple parameters, such as status of development, dosage, dose concentration, route of administration, type of dose and drug sales (in case of marketed drugs).

  • A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of various large volume wearable injector products based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, study design, type of sponsor/collaborator, most active players, key focus area, therapeutic area, geographical distribution by clinical trials, geographical distribution by enrolled patient population and clinical endpoints.

  • A detailed analysis of various investments (since 2014) made in the companies engaged in this domain through seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs, equity and subsequent offerings, grants and debt financing.

  • A case study on the role of contract manufacturing organizations in the overall manufacturing process/supply chain of wearable injectors, featuring details on the services provided by contract service providers for the manufacturing of various device components (primary containers), infusion sets, adhesives, closures and injection moldings.

The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following individuals:

  • Mark Banister (CEO, Medipacs/RxActuator)

  • Michael Hooven (CEO, Enable Injections)

  • Jesper Roested (CEO, Subcuject)

  • Pieter Muntendam (former President and CEO, scPharmaceuticals)

  • Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

  • Graham Reynolds (former Vice President and General Manager, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services)

  • (Vice President, Ypsomed)

  • Eric Chappel (R & D Project Manager, Debiotech)

  • Mindy Katz (Vice President, Marketing and Alliance Management, Sorrel Medical)

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading large volume wearable device developers?

  • Which are the popular types of wearable devices available in this market?

  • What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in the development of large volume wearable injectors?

  • What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

  • Who are the key investors in this domain?

  • How has the intellectual property landscape of wearable injectors evolved over the years?

  • Which drug candidates are likely to be considered for administration via wearable injectors?

  • What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

  • Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on large volume drug device combinations?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Large Volume Wearable Injectors For Non-Insulin Drugs: Current Market Landscape

5. Large Volume Drug Device Combinations: Current Market Landscape

6. Large Volume Wearable Injectors For Insulin Drugs: Current Market Landscape

7. Product Competitiveness Analysis

8. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Company Profiles

9. Drug-Device Combinations: Tabulated Profiles

10. Partnerships And Collaborations

11. Key Acquisition Targets

12. Patent Analysis

13. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Likely Drug Candidates

14. Clinical Trial Analysis

15. Funding And Investment Analysis

16. Case Study: Role Of Contract Manufacturing Organizations In Device Development Supply Chain

17. Regulatory And Reimbursement Landscape For Medical Devices

18. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis

19. SWOT Analysis

20. Executive Insights

21. Concluding Remarks

22. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

23. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ptz07h

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


