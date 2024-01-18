In larger cities, affording a home is tough even for richer Americans

Even comparatively well-off Americans are struggling to afford a home in larger cities given the soaring housing prices in recent years.

According to new data from real estate investing platform Arrived, higher income earners — defined as those in the top 30% — can't comfortably afford to buy a home at any age in Boston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Sacramento, San Diego and Seattle. By contrast, In 2001 the top 30% of income earners could afford homes in some of these cities as early as age 24.

Even In less expensive real estate markets around the U.S., higher earners can't count on buying a home before they turn 40, Arrived found. In cities like Riverside and Portland in Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Austin, Texas; and Washington, D.C., it now takes higher earners at least 20 more years to afford a home today than it did in 2001.

"We expected that it might take longer for middle-income earners and new job-market entrants, but we were surprised to see how far up the income spectrum you had to go based on how quickly homes have appreciated," Ryan Frazier, co-founder and CEO of Arrived, told CBS MoneyWatch.

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r

Police bodycams roll as man describes what happened before girlfriend stops breathing

Health information disclosed on King Charles and Princess Kate

Inside look at Icon of the Seas, world’s biggest cruise ship