Larger farmers market, more flowers and 12 Days of Cocktails: Downtown Lakeland has plans

LAKELAND — Lakeland Downtown Development Authority has a long wish list of changes it would like to implement across downtown in the upcoming year. The Ledger has a round up of some the ideas proposed for Downtown Lakeland, from security cameras to 12 Days of Cocktails:

Farmer's Market expansion coming?

There's talk of the LDDA expanding the Lakeland Downtown Farmer's Curb Market this year with more vendors, more music and possibly family activities.

Julie Townsend, the LDDA's executive director, said city staff had asked whether the LDDA would be willing to expand the footprint of the market into Munn Park when there isn't another scheduled public event in the space. This could mean more unique vendors, music, family lawn games or any combination of elements. It's still being discussed, but there's potential.

Bringing in beautiful blooms

The LDDA is purchasing sets of 20 self-watering flower pots in an effort to beautify the city's downtown core. There are two types of pots: large round pots and long rectangular planters.

The new flower plots and the selected plant varieties can be see on Lemon Street and Tennessee Avenue. There is a small hole near the rim of the pots that allow the hollowed out walls to be filled with water, creating a reservoir for the plants. This decreases the amount of watering needed and increases survivability for some bright blooms and luscious greenery.

Why stop at flowers? More beautification

Townsend said she had some ideas for grants and programs that would encourage downtown businesses to spruce up their appearances with a new look. This could be a fund to encourage businesses to add awnings, giving pedestrians shade from the summer sun.

Another idea proposed is a grant program to encourage eateries to purchase new or replace aging outdoor furniture, giving patrons a spot to eat outdoors. Exact details have yet to be hammered out, but it plays to one of the LDDA's core goals.

Squeezing in

The Citrus Connection has brought back its lunchtime Squeeze operations, a free passenger golf cart service that runs a circulator route past many downtown restaurants. It's paid for by the LDDA.

Townsend said she heard there were roughly 1,050 riders in the first month of service. This was seen as an overall positive outcome by the board of directors.

The lunch Squeeze service runs Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's free, so visitors are encouraged to park and hop on board.

12 Days of Cocktails? New events coming

The Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market, First Fridays, Night Markets and other events thrown by the LDDA have become so popular in drawing visitors that the organization is looking to do more.

One potential idea: creating a 12 Days of Cocktails during the holiday seasons. Townsend said restaurants and eateries could feature a series of cocktails in trial sizes. Participants would be encouraged to buy a 12-ticket package to split per couple, Townsend said, to discourage binge drinking.

Not all drinks served would have to be alcoholic. Townsend said one venue proposed the idea of a holiday milkshake. Keep a look out, Lakeland could have a 12 Days of Cocktail night this December.

For shoppers, the LDDA is speaking with retail venues across downtown to create an ongoing series of events similar to Festive Fridays in December. The goal is to encourage residents to come shop in Lakeland's locally owned small businesses.

Increasing eyes on the streets

The LDDA board of directors approved a contract for up to $115,000 to install 14 security cameras manufactured by Verkada across the downtown area. Townsend said the aim is to reduce undesirable behaviors that negatively impact public or private property. The cameras are expected to be installed at the rate of one to two per week.

If you want to see a map of where they'll go, read more here.

