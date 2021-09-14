U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.50
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,645.00
    +62.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,416.75
    +29.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.10
    +2.70 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.90
    +0.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1806
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6230
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,226.32
    +2,078.71 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.40
    +41.66 (+3.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,470.58
    -199.52 (-0.65%)
     

Largest 500 family businesses prove economic resilience despite pandemic

·6 min read

- The largest 500 family businesses generate US$7.28t in revenue, employing 24.1m people across 45 jurisdictions

- Family-owned enterprises have opportunity to diversify boards and build legacies

- Family businesses look to achieve new ESG goals

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the turmoil brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, family-owned enterprises have managed to stay resilient. The world's largest 500 family businesses generated US$7.28t in revenues, employing 24.1m people across 45 jurisdictions. These and other findings were published today in the 2021 EY and University of St. Gallen Family Business Index which reveals how the largest family-owned businesses have responded to the recent turbulence in the global economy.

EY - Building a better working world
EY - Building a better working world

While family businesses, especially those in the hospitality and tourism industries, have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many took the opportunity to pivot. A number of organizations shifted their manufacturing capabilities to create essential items like face shields and ventilators, while others provided financial support to other businesses, displaying their commitment to innovation and an enduring sense of social responsibility. Consumer family businesses in particular endured, achieving on average US$15.39b in revenue. Overall, family-owned enterprises in the consumer sector remained a significant employer, employing on average 56,150 people.

In spite of the tumult of the past year, Europe continues to be a nurturing geographic environment for these organizations. Germany is home to 16% of the companies on the Index, reflecting the strength of the German economy and the historic nature in which family businesses tend to settle in the country – 90% of all businesses in Germany are family-run. One third of featured family businesses are based in the Americas, with the US boasting the highest number of family businesses (119 or 24%). These organizations contribute US$2.48t in revenue in the Americas, employing 6.4m people. Several of the biggest private family-owned enterprises by revenue globally are located in the US. Fifty-five of the businesses that hail from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, contribute 87% (US$835b) of the combined revenue in Asia-Pacific. Asia is home to three of the top 20 businesses, as well as the oldest family business in the Index – Japan's 400+ year-old Takenaka Corporation.

As a growing number of organizations make commitments to diversity and inclusion, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, family businesses continue to increasingly focus on these areas. The average family business board member is 61 years-old, and 80% of businesses on the Index do not have family board members under the age of 40. Bringing in the next generation's expertise, insights, technology and digital capabilities into the evolving customer landscape can help to sustain growth. And as boards continue to seek to diversify, the share of companies with female family members on boards has improved, reaching 31% in 2021. At the same time, only 5% (27) of the family businesses on the Index have female CEOs, similar to the 8% (41) of Fortune Global 500 companies.

Looking more closely at ESG commitments, family-owned enterprises are working to achieve new goals. At least 53% of family businesses on the Index are reporting against formal ESG metrics. Half of those (51%) are from EMEIA, followed by companies in the Americas (30%) and Asia-Pacific (19%). ESG reporting represents an opportunity to demonstrate the positive impact companies are already making, and potentially helps to attract new talent, win customers and grow revenues.

Helena Robertsson, EY Global and EY EMEIA Family Enterprise and Family Office Leader, says:
"Family-owned enterprises have shown incredible resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing sustained workforces and pivoting when necessary to overcome new challenges. As society continues to move forward through these tumultuous times, these businesses are well-placed to continue their legacy, further diversifying their boards, bringing the next generation into leadership roles and setting new standards when it comes to engaging with ESG issues."

Josh Wei-Jun Hsueh, Assistant Professor from the Center for Family Business at the University of St. Gallen, says:
"As wealth grows over generations, the challenges business families face become more complicated. This increasingly requires a professionalized approach to portfolio and asset management. Families are also engaging more non-family directors on boards and top management roles."

Notes to Editors

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About EY Family Enterprise
As trusted advisors to ambitious business-owning families, including more than 92% of the world's top 500 family enterprises, EY teams have the experience and know-how to help the entire family enterprise — families, their family business and their family office — pursue growth opportunities while preserving values and building the family legacy. Drawing from more than 100 years of experience supporting the world's most entrepreneurial families, EY Family Enterprise professionals are experienced in pinpointing and helping to optimize the drivers that impact family businesses' growth and longevity, preserve wealth and culture, and solidify multigenerational legacies. ey.com/familyenterprise

About EY Private
As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/private

Rosie Izzi
EY Global Media Relations
+1 419 309 0443
rosie.izzi@ey.com

SOURCE EY

Recommended Stories

  • This Investor Sentiment Gauge Offers Market-Timing Signals, But Not How You Expect

    Remember this when studying stock market direction: Investor sentiment can provide some of the most reliable signals. Sentiment works in a peculiar way, and the put-call volume ratio has become a valuable tool in identifying market tops and bottoms. The ratio consists of totaling up each day's volume of call options and the volume of put options.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pick-up

    This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pick-up to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors and other players. "This morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal," founder and Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a tweet https://twitter.com/RJScaringe, which included images of Rivian's R1T electric pick-up truck at its plant in Normal, Illinois. Tesla boss Elon Musk in July offered no timeframe for when the automaker would start mass production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • “Check Out What Amazon’s Up To Now!” Says BofA

    Wasn't Amazon.com (AMZN) supposed to be an online retailer? Because we distinctly recall hearing at some point that Amazon.com sold stuff online... and yet it's what Amazon's doing offline that earned it a re-recommendation from Bank of America analyst Justin Post. In a note reiterating his "buy" recommendation and $4,250 price target on Amazon, Post explains that "Amazon is building an 'omni-channel POS solution' that includes its own point-of-sale (POS) hardware and software." And yet, by defi

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • API data reportedly show a weekly decline of more than 5 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 5.4 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 10, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed inventory declines of 2.8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.9 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 1.3 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On ave

  • FedEx, Salesforce Announce End-To-End E-Commerce Solution

    FedEx is shaking up the e-commerce space. The nationwide carrier on Tuesday announced a partnership with e-commerce software titan Salesforce to provide an end-to-end e-commerce and supply chain management solution. Shares of both companies are down following the news. The new offering, which the companies expect will become available to consumers in the spring of 2022, integrates Salesforce (​​NYSE: CRM) Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with supply chain capabilities from FedEx (N

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, ‘Erased’ Her Pay, Influencer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • Pentagon awards Lockheed Martin $6.6 billion sustainment contract for F-35 fighter jets

    The air vehicle sustainment contract is for fiscal year 2021, with options for years 2022 and 2023, and is intended to reduce sustainment costs, the office said. Separately, Lockheed said that the contract would include supporting base and depot maintenance, pilot and maintainer training while also covering supply chain management for part repair and replenishment.

  • Wells Fargo pushes back return-to-office date to Nov. 1 - memo

    Wells Fargo's operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Nov. 1, followed by business support and enterprise functions in December, according to the memo. The bank had earlier pushed its return to office start date to Oct. 18 from Sept. 6 because of an increased risk from the Delta variant. "We are studying these proposed requirements to better understand how they apply to our RTO (return to office) plans, and will share more information when it is available," Wells Fargo said in the memo.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Warren says Fed must break up 'repeat offender' Wells Fargo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to break apart Wells Fargo & Co, arguing the latest fine against the bank shows it to be an "irredeemable repeat offender." In a letter sent to the Fed, Warren urged the central bank to revoke Wells Fargo's status as a financial holding company and order it to sell off its investment banking and nonbanking activities, citing the bank's years-long struggle to address regulatory shortcomings. The bank has paid over $5 billion in fines and has been placed under an unprecedented asset cap by the Fed for selling potentially millions of fake accounts to customers, among other issues, in a series of longrunning scandals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-scandal-deal/wells-fargo-to-pay-3-billion-to-u-s-admits-pressuring-workers-in-fake-accounts-scandal-idUSKBN20F2KN that led to the ousters of two separate chief executives.

  • Amazon Plans to Hire 125,000 Workers With Average Starting Pay at $18 an Hour

    Amazon says the starting wage for the more than 125,000 U.S. employees it plans to hire in fulfillment and transportation roles would be above $18 an hour.