U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.25
    -23.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,003.00
    -136.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,592.75
    -108.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.50
    -13.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.30
    +0.42 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    -10.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    -0.57 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1392
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.05
    +5.09 (+25.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3558
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,369.27
    -1,156.55 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.07
    -15.11 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.10
    -60.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

The Largest Digital Bank in China featured in the latest Forbes Blockchain 50

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeBank, the world's leading digital bank, is featured in the Forbes Blockchain 50 2022. The bellwether list recognizes large corporations that lead in employing distributed ledger technology and reflects the spreading impact of the blockchain market globally. WeBank has been recognized for top-notch research and development of consortium chain technologies, as well as its continuous efforts in building an active consortium chain ecosystem. WeBank has provided open-sourced consortium chain technologies to the "The Green Bud Points" based on "Green Inclusive Cloud" developed by China Beijing Green Inclusive Network Technology Co., Ltd (''Green Inclusive''). It encourages the public to reduce carbon emissions by recording daily green behaviors on blockchain and rewarding those behaviors with credits that can redeem vouchers and gifts.

The Green Bud Points, a United Nations Sustainable Development GOALS partnership project, is built on the Green Inclusive Cloud. It intends to promote a green and low-carbon lifestyle by quantifying and calculating the carbon emissions of various environmental protection activities. The Green Bud Points stores users' carbon emission reduction records on chain. Then, the underlying blockchain technology ensures that the issuance and distribution of records are transparent and traceable, thus securing trust among all users and involved parties. In 2021, the Green Bud Points has recorded more than 2,500 tons of carbon emissions reduced.

The Green Inclusive Cloud is one of many practical applications that surfaced in WeBank's long-term commitment to provide open-sourced blockchain technologies. So far, WeBank has open-sourced more than 10 blockchain technologies, including leading the development of the underlying blockchain platform FISCO BCOS and the identity authentication and trusted data exchange solution WeIdentity. By implementing FISCO BCOS and WeIdentity, the Health Code Mutual Recognition System between Guangdong and Macao achieves reliable and compliant information verification across borders without direct exchange of personal data. From May 2020 to the end of 2021, more than 100 million border crossings have been through customs between the Chinese mainland and Macao using the system.

Besides providing technologies, WeBank strategically focuses on building consortium chain ecosystem. By the end of 2021, the WeBank-powered FISCO BCOS community has brought together more than 70,000 individual developers, more than 3,000 companies and institutions to participate in the construction of the blockchain industry ecosystem. There are more than 200 public administration, finance, agricultural, social welfare, entertainment, supply chain and IoT applications operating stably in the production environment.

WeBank&#39;s full-stack blockchain technologies for new digital infrastructure
WeBank's full-stack blockchain technologies for new digital infrastructure

Henry Ma, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of WeBank, said, "Innovation and technology have always been core to WeBank's strategy to become a world-leading digital enabler. In the coming years, we expect more opportunities in utilizing advanced technologies to serve the real economy and drive financial inclusion. With our leading-edge blockchain and other fintech capabilities, WeBank will continue to collaborate with our ecosystem partners to drive digital transformations across industries, and explore the paths for equitable, sustainable and green developments."

SOURCE WeBank Co Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • The 100 Most Sustainable Companies

    In yet another challenging year, these companies get top marks for taking care of people and the planet and being engaged in social justice issues. And 48 of them beat the market.

  • Turbine 'torture' for Greek islanders as wind farms proliferate

    Until a few years ago, Agii Apostoli was a picturesque seaside village on the eastern coast of Evia, drawing a modest income from tourism and fishing.

  • Koala declared endangered as disease, lost habitat take toll

    Koalas were declared officially endangered Friday in eastern Australia as they fall prey to disease, lost habitat and other threats. Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley downgraded their conservation status across the country’s east coast, in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, on a recommendation by the government’s Threatened Species Scientific Committee. Earlier they had been listed as a vulnerable species.

  • Goldman-Backed Battery Maker Says Bitcoin Mine a Waste of Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery startup Northvolt AB says Sweden should stop wasting state-funded green energy on a local Bitcoin mine, in a sign that competition for access to the country’s renewable power supplies is heating up.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embr

  • California utilities contributed $1.7M to coalition aiming to squash solar subsidies

    California's three biggest investor-owned utilities (IOUs) collectively contributed about $1.7 million in 2020 to groups that support slashing the state's rooftop solar subsidies, according to public records.Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE) and San Diego Gas & Electric (SDGE) are all major contributors to the Affordable Clean Energy for All coalition, which is seeking to reform California's Net Energy...

  • Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

    A wolf came within five feet of snowmobiles in Voyageurs National Park

  • An urban rat expert has a silver bullet for rodent control

    Forget rat exterminators and expensive traps, says rodent expert Bobby Corrigan. His silver bullet for deterring rats involves some discipline and bleach.The big picture: Rats usually don't return to places where they can't find food. The trick is to keep alleyways, sidewalks, and homes clear of food scraps and messy garbage cans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's a simple rule-of-thumb to follow when you have a rat problem, according to Corrigan, who

  • Why I Love Waste Management's $1.6 Billion Investment in Its Future

    Waste Management (NYSE: WM) reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 2, and the results were met with mixed reactions. The company delivered revenue and net income in line with analysts' estimates, but that represented stronger growth than normal. Revenue was up 15% year over year to almost $4.7 billion, while the company's net income grew 16% to $506 million, driven by stable increases in its trash volume.

  • COVID cases are plummeting, and deaths could decline soon

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosNew COVID cases are plunging all across America, and Omicron's death toll is also slowing down.The big picture: The U.S. is on its way out of this wave of the pandemic after less than two months.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is now averaging roughly 240,000 new cases per day — a 61% drop over the past two weeks.Maryland and Washington, D.C., have the lowest case count

  • Why SolarEdge Shareholders Are Happy Today

    Shares of solar energy inverter maker SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) lit up on Wednesday morning after its archrival in inverters -- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) -- delivered a boffo earnings report for fiscal Q4 2021. As of 10:40 a.m. ET, SolarEdge stock is up a solid 6%. Releasing earnings after close of trading yesterday, Enphase announced that it beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

  • EXPLAINER: Olympics show complexity of sustainability claims

    To stage the Winter Games in the Chinese capital, organizers embarked on a massive public works campaign, constructing new venues and piping millions of gallons of water up into the arid surrounding mountains to create fake snow for ski competitions. The seeming contradiction shows the difficulties of sorting spin from genuine achievements as countries and companies seek to burnish their environmental credentials. In China, verifying claims can be especially difficult because of the lack of transparency.

  • Saipem's Profit Warning Is Spurred by Huge Losses at EDF Wind Farm Off Scotland

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind Saipem SpA’s shock profit warning last week lurks a huge loss on a contract to supply wind-turbine foundations for an Electricite de France SA project off the east coast of Scotland.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarHot Infl

  • Coca-Cola, criticized for plastic pollution, pledges 25% reusable packaging

    The Coca-Cola Company on Thursday said it will aim for 25% of its packaging globally to be reusable by 2030, a move hailed by environmental groups who have called out the soft-drink maker for worldwide plastic pollution. Coca-Cola is a top target for consumer, investor and environmental groups concerned about petroleum-based plastic single-use bottles clogging oceans, among other problems. "We hope that other companies will follow Coke's leadership and set reusable packaging targets," said the group's global corporate campaign coordinator Emma Priestland.

  • Fishermen Capture and Release Large Bull Shark in Sydney Harbour

    Two Sydney fishermen captured and released a bull shark that they estimated was around 2.5 meters, or 8 feet, in size.Hassan Alameri filmed this video that shows a bull shark beached in Sydney’s Birchgrove area, after being reeled in by the fishermen.“He’s just solid, bro,” one of the men said in the video after he tried to open the shark’s mouth with his hand.The video goes on to show that Alameri’s friend carefully grabs the shark’s tail and tries to direct it back to the water.“That’s too scary, man,” Alameri’s friend said in the video before he successfully positioned the shark’s head in the harbour’s direction. The shark then swims away.Alameri told Storyful that he used his kayak to paddle out the bait into the main channel where the sharks usually lurk. He said he regularly captured bull sharks every year in January. Credit: @huss_fisho via Storyful

  • Video Highlights – Gravity-Based Energy Storage: Join Energy Vault Co-Founder & CEO in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the Co-Founder & CEO of Energy Vault, Inc. to discuss the business combination with Novus […]

  • SCE to Host Groundbreaking Research Hub for Electric Truck Technologies

    The lab’s goal is a zero-emission transformation of California’s truck fleet.

  • The most remote electric car charger in the world – and it’s powered by used cooking oil

    After a tour bus journey too many, Australian rock legends AC/DC reportedly named their anthem Highway to Hell after the simmering ribbon of tarmac that runs through the Nullarbor Plain. It is where, the same month the song was released in 1979, the US space station Skylab crashed to earth, prompting an aggrieved Aussie shire council to send the Americans a fine for littering the Nullarbor with space debris.

  • California judge restores federal protection for gray wolves in 44 states

    A California judge has ruled that the gray wolf should be returned to the Endangered Species list after hunters have decimated the species in recent years.

  • Mexico vows to press on with power changes amid US concerns

    Mexico’s president vowed Thursday to press ahead with changes to the electrical power industry despite U.S. concerns that they could close off markets, choke off competition and possibly violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade pact. After meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry expressed “significant concerns” over Mexico’s plan to favor its state-owned electricity company and limit private and foreign firms that have invested in renewable power in Mexico. López Obrador said Thursday the proposed changes “don’t affect the treaty at all,” despite provisions in the USMCA pact that prohibit countries from favoring domestic companies over foreign competitors.

  • Biden administration unveils $5 billion plan for EV charging infrastructure

    The Biden administration has announced a $5 billion plan to help states build half a million EV charging stations by 2030.