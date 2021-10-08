U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.25
    +7.25 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,709.00
    +71.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,909.50
    +28.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.60
    +4.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.11
    +0.81 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.90
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -1.46 (-6.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3618
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7970
    +0.1810 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,297.70
    +9.17 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.51
    +0.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,256.57
    +578.36 (+2.09%)
     

Largest-ever roundup an alarming signal for future of Wyoming's wild horses

·3 min read

LOMPOC, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation on Thursday ripped the Bureau of Land Management for its blatant effort to wipe out Wyoming's wild horses.

The agency on Thursday began a helicopter roundup of 4,300 wild horses in southwest Wyoming, the largest in BLM's history.

Over the coming weeks, BLM plans to permanently remove 3,500 out of an agency-estimated 5,105 wild horses from five Herd Management Areas made up of 3.44 million acres of federal, state and private land in Southwest Wyoming. Of 800 wild horses that BLM plans to return to the range, half will be mares treated with fertility control.

That will leave about 1,605 wild horses, or one horse for every 2,141 acres.

"Unless BLM changes course, this roundup could mark the beginning of the end for wild horses across Wyoming's Checkerboard region," said Neda DeMayo, president of Return to Freedom, a national nonprofit advocacy organization. "That's what will happen if a local association is allowed to dictate to a federal agency and monopolize public lands for private livestock and hunting."

The roundup comes even before BLM has finalized an amendment to its Resource Management Plan. The agency's preferred option: Effectively zeroing out the wild horse population on three Herd Management Areas while slashing the number of horses it allows on a fourth. The BLM's plan also includes the use of dangerous, costly and inhumane surgical sterilization of wild mares, which RTF strongly opposes.

BLM is amending its Resource Management Plan in order to comply with a consent decree it entered into in 2013 with the Rock Springs Grazing Association, a livestock group that sued to have wild horses removed from Wyoming's Checkerboard, a 2-million-acre area of alternating blocks of private and public land set up in the 1860s as part of negotiations with the Union Pacific railroad.

"BLM's state office is clearing wild horses out of the way for livestock and hunting interests," DeMayo said. "The agency's preferred plan shows blatant bias toward ranchers whose livestock already dwarf the number of wild horses there. BLM's reason – that it's too hard to separate public and private lands -- is just not good enough for an agency tasked by federal law with protecting wild horses."

BLM's pending plan considers only reallocating forage from wild horses to other wildlife or livestock without making an equivalent amount of forage available to wild horses elsewhere.

In drafting its plan, BLM apparently did not consider other possible solutions more in keeping with the 1971 Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act like land swaps or scaling up a program of safe, proven and humane fertility control, which could stabilize herd populations and reduce the number of wild horses removed then warehoused in already overcrowded off-range holding facilities.

Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation (RTF) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to wild horse preservation through sanctuary, education, conservation, and advocacy since 1998. It also operates the American Wild Horse Sanctuary at three California locations, caring for 500 wild horses and burros. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates about wild horses and burros on the range and at our sanctuary.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/largest-ever-roundup-an-alarming-signal-for-future-of-wyomings-wild-horses-301395839.html

SOURCE Return to Freedom Wild Horse Conservation

Recommended Stories

  • Rocket Lab Shares Surge on NASA Solar Sail Launch Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. surged as much as 25% in late trading Wednesday after the company said it won a contract to launch a NASA technology demonstration next year.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reim

  • 10 Best Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best solar energy stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Solar Energy Stocks to Buy Today. Solar energy stocks are rebounding following the recent increase in global oil and gas prices. According to recent news […]

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), are trading higher in sympathy with the overall market as stocks rise on optimism Congress will near a deal that would prevent a government shutdown. Shares of companies in the broader clean energy manufacturing space have otherwise been trading lower in recent sessions amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. Plug Power is an innovator of modern hydrogen and f

  • Does driving an electric car really save you money? A cheapskate runs the numbers

    For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.

  • Tourist Captures Shark Biting Alligator's Foot in South Carolina

    A sneaky shark circled an alligator and nibbled on its foot while it was minding its own business near a dock in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.Cory Conlon filmed a video that shows a shark and an alligator appear near the surface of the ocean. Onlookers throw pieces of fish into the water to feed the two before the shark decides to get close to the alligator to bite its foot. The alligator reacts and charges in the shark’s direction, while the shark continues to swim beneath the gator.“I was surprised to see this so I filmed it with my phone to show family and friends,” Conlon told Storyful. Credit: Cory Conlon via Storyful

  • Ballard & HDF Energy Announce World's First Multi-Megawatt Scale Baseload Hydrogen Power Plant

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced that its partner, Hydrogene de France ("HDF Energy"; EURONEXT: HDF; www.hdf-energy.com), an Independent Power Producer dedicated to renewable power generation, commenced construction of the CEOG Renewstable® Power Plant ("CEOG") in French Guiana. CEOG is the world's first multi-megawatt, baseload hydrogen power plant, and the largest green hydrogen storage of intermittent renewable electricity sources. Also, CEOG is the first order

  • Winter Forecast Is Cold Comfort for Natural-Gas Consumers

    A closely watched forecast shows that the coming winter will be manageable for the U.S. natural-gas markets. That may not be enough to take the air out of natural-gas prices.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla HQ will relocate to Austin from California

    CEO Elon Musk said during an Oct. 7 shareholder meeting that the electric vehicle company — the world's most valuable carmaker — would move its HQ to the Texas capital.

  • Companies strike $1.9B Colorado natural gas pipeline deal but investor Icahn says they're overpaying

    The 2,160-mile pipeline network and natural gas hub near Meeker found a new buyer after Berkshire Hathaway walked away.

  • UPDATE 1-GM, General Electric to study rare earth supply projects for EVs

    General Motors Co and General Electric Co said on Wednesday they plan to study ways they could develop a supply chain of rare earths and other minerals used to make electric vehicles and renewable energy equipment. Both companies signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate how they could work together to improve access to rare earths and rare earth magnets, as well as copper and steel. The automaker said it would work with General Electric on opportunities in North America, where both companies are headquartered, as well as Europe.

  • GM and GE Team Up to Develop EV Magnets

    In a surprising turn, the companies will collaborate on procuring materials for magnets needed to produce electric motors.

  • Moon Township company partners with Enel X to make second joint microgrid in Puerto Rico

    Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN), with its electrical sector headquartered in Moon Township, is partnering with Enel X to built a second microgrid system in Puerto Rico. The new microgrid will generate and store power via the sun and will be located at the Eaton Las Piedras manufacturing facility, where the company produces residential circuit breakers. "The increasing frequency and impact of climate emergencies underscore the need for far more sustainable and resilient power," Brian Brickhouse, president of Eaton's electrical sector, Americas region, said.

  • Dam disasters were wake up call for Brazil's Vale, CEO says

    After two deadly dam disasters that made Vale SA a pariah of the global green movement, Brazil's largest mining company is striving to put the environment and climate at the heart of its business, Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeo told Reuters. Bartolomeo, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference, said the disasters - which killed nearly 300 people and caused huge environmental damage in Brazil - were a wake up call that forced the company to think differently. Beyond improving safety, it helped Vale reconsider its wider role too, according to Bartolomeo.

  • Diesel Stockpiles Are at a 20-Year Low as U.S. Heads Into Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. may be heading into winter with the lowest stockpiles of heating oil to meet surging demand in more than two decades.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Climate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersInvento

  • Endangered Tiger Dies After Breeding Introduction at Washington Zoo Turns Deadly: 'Devastated'

    Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington announced Monday the death of Kirana, a six-year-old female Sumatran tiger, after trying to get her to mate with a male of her species

  • Automakers funding new tech aimed at making greener lithium for EVs

    Automakers, investors and even oilfield giant Schlumberger NV are beginning to embrace environmentally friendly technologies to produce lithium that could help meet 25% or more of global demand for the electric vehicle battery metal by the end of the decade. Stellantis, Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures and others have invested millions of dollars or signed supply agreements with so-called direct lithium extraction (DLE) start-ups in recent months in an attempt to propel the technology to commercial production, expected within the next year or two. DLE technologies use less land and groundwater than hard rock mining and brine evaporation ponds - the traditional ways to process the white metal.

  • Moncler Investing in New Sprawling Headquarters in Milan

    The company has signed a pre-letting 15-year agreement with real estate developer Covivio for headquarters that will be completed at the end of 2024.

  • In pictures: The life of Ndakasi, a gorilla who went viral

    The mountain gorilla who shot to global fame after posing for a relaxed selfie with a ranger has died.

  • Gas Prices, Europe’s Energy Crunch Threaten Biden Climate Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Allies of the oil and coal industry have seized on energy crises overseas and rising gasoline prices in the U.S. to counter President Joe Biden’s plans to combat climate change and force a rapid shift to renewable power. Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Get

  • In dry California, some residents are buying machines that turn air into water

    The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices.