Largest Mega Millions jackpot had multiple $1 million winners across the US

There was finally a Mega Millions jackpot winner Tuesday night after 31 straight draws without one. A Florida resident won the enormous $1.58 billion prize, yes, but there were also numerous $1 million victors throughout the United States.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated, so many remain unknown.

A lucky winner matched all five white balls drawn, 13-19-20-32-33, but not the yellow Mega Ball 14, to win $1 million from the August 8 Mega Million drawing, according to the Pennsylvania lottery.

The ticket was purchased from Zain Mini Mart located in Lawrence County's New Castle. The store owner will receive a bonus of $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

A man in Oklahoma believed he won $10,000, but his local lottery informed him he actually won $1 million. Lottery officials confirmed the man, named Larry, was met with a big surprise when he checked on his ticket. Larry learned of the news when he visited the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center to claim it.

The winning ticket was purchased on Aug. 4 at QuikTrip in Tulsa for the $1.35 billion drawing.

Mega Millions winning numbers for August 8

The Mega Ball was 14 and the Megaplier was 2X. Tuesday night will have a top prize of an estimated $1.58 billion making it the largest jackpot the lottery has ever awarded.

How to play Mega Millions

Tickets to Mega Millions cost $2 per play. There are nine total ways to win a prize.

To play, pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. You can choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick to have the terminal randomly pick numbers for you. You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing.

What is the Megaplier?

Most states offer the Megaplier feature, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four and five times.

It costs an additional $1 per play. Before each regular Mega Millions drawing, the Megaplier is drawn. From a pool of 15 balls, five are marked with "2X," three with "4X" and one with "5X."

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever?

At $1.55 billion, Tuesday's Mega Millions will equal the largest jackpot in the lottery's history. Here's where the other record-holders stand:

$1.558 billion estimated in the current 2023 lottery $1.537 billion from one winning ticket in South Carolina in October 2018. $1.348 billion from one winning ticket in Maine in January 2023. $1.337 billion from one winning ticket in Illinois in July 2022. $1.05 billion from one winning ticket in Michigan in January 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Largest Mega Millions jackpot had multiple $1 million winners