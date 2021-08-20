Largest Mobilization Of Canadian Vapers Begins

26-stop Vape Tour 2021 will give a voice to the 1,000,000 Canadian vapers besieged by federal and provincial regulations

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Despite ongoing threats of flavour bans, nicotine limits and increased taxes as well as a persistent misinformation campaign, Canadian vapers are undeterred in their fight for tobacco harm reduction by ensuring that vapour products remain available, accessible, and affordable from coast-to-coast.

Rights4Vapers Logo (CNW Group/Rights 4 Vapers)

Vape Tour 2021 will reach out to the forgotten 1,000,000 Canadian vapers and give them a voice. More and more regulations at both federal and provincial levels are threatening the access, availability, and affordability of vapour products. Vape Tour 2021 will bring the truth about vaping to towns and cities across Quebec and Ontario and mobilize vapers. It's time to save vaping. It's time to save lives.

"The Liberal government will have no choice but to hear our voices. In the past, we have been silenced and marginalized. This tour will show candidates in this election that vapers will no longer be ignored. This is the fight for our lives," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers one of Canada's vapers right organizations.

Vaping is a proven less harmful alternative to smoking. Public health authorities around the world have made it clear that vaping can be an effective tool to help smokers quit smoking. But only if the right regulatory and societal frameworks are in place.

"Our tour is unprecedented," said Christina Xydous, spokesperson for the Coalition des droits des vapoteurs du Québec. "We will be visiting towns and cities across Ontario and Quebec to educate, empower and engage. We want everyone to understand that flavours are essential to making vaping a successful tobacco harm reduction tool."

Flavours are an important component to the vaping experience for adult smokers. Flavours help smokers migrate from traditional cigarettes to vapour products. In 2019, Parliament conducted hearings on amendments to the Tobacco Act (Bill S5). Experts told the federal government that flavoured vapour products are important. It's time that all governments listen.

Story continues

Vapour products are the best hope for hundreds of thousands of Canadians who smoke and are looking for an alternative to cigarettes. Earlier this year, Public Health England released its latest review of vapour studies. It found that "the best thing that a smoker can do is to stop smoking completely and the evidence shows that vaping is one of the most effective quit aids available, helping around 50,000 smokers quit a year."

According to research published by the Consumer Choice Center, there are upwards of 1.5 million adult Canadian vapers in Canada. Approximately 955,000 of those adult consumers currently use flavoured vape products. A full ban on vaping flavours would likely push most of those consumers back to smoking.

CDVQ Logo (CNW Group/Rights 4 Vapers)

SOURCE Rights 4 Vapers

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c7420.html