U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.78
    +34.98 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,141.25
    +247.13 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,697.13
    +155.34 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,166.75
    +34.33 (+1.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.65
    -1.04 (-1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8360
    +0.0950 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,689.93
    +3,097.88 (+6.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,222.77
    +34.38 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Largest Mobilization Of Canadian Vapers Begins

·2 min read

26-stop Vape Tour 2021 will give a voice to the 1,000,000 Canadian vapers besieged by federal and provincial regulations

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Despite ongoing threats of flavour bans, nicotine limits and increased taxes as well as a persistent misinformation campaign, Canadian vapers are undeterred in their fight for tobacco harm reduction by ensuring that vapour products remain available, accessible, and affordable from coast-to-coast.

Rights4Vapers Logo (CNW Group/Rights 4 Vapers)
Rights4Vapers Logo (CNW Group/Rights 4 Vapers)

Vape Tour 2021 will reach out to the forgotten 1,000,000 Canadian vapers and give them a voice. More and more regulations at both federal and provincial levels are threatening the access, availability, and affordability of vapour products. Vape Tour 2021 will bring the truth about vaping to towns and cities across Quebec and Ontario and mobilize vapers. It's time to save vaping. It's time to save lives.

"The Liberal government will have no choice but to hear our voices. In the past, we have been silenced and marginalized. This tour will show candidates in this election that vapers will no longer be ignored. This is the fight for our lives," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers one of Canada's vapers right organizations.

Vaping is a proven less harmful alternative to smoking. Public health authorities around the world have made it clear that vaping can be an effective tool to help smokers quit smoking. But only if the right regulatory and societal frameworks are in place.

"Our tour is unprecedented," said Christina Xydous, spokesperson for the Coalition des droits des vapoteurs du Québec. "We will be visiting towns and cities across Ontario and Quebec to educate, empower and engage. We want everyone to understand that flavours are essential to making vaping a successful tobacco harm reduction tool."

Flavours are an important component to the vaping experience for adult smokers. Flavours help smokers migrate from traditional cigarettes to vapour products. In 2019, Parliament conducted hearings on amendments to the Tobacco Act (Bill S5). Experts told the federal government that flavoured vapour products are important. It's time that all governments listen.

Vapour products are the best hope for hundreds of thousands of Canadians who smoke and are looking for an alternative to cigarettes. Earlier this year, Public Health England released its latest review of vapour studies. It found that "the best thing that a smoker can do is to stop smoking completely and the evidence shows that vaping is one of the most effective quit aids available, helping around 50,000 smokers quit a year."

According to research published by the Consumer Choice Center, there are upwards of 1.5 million adult Canadian vapers in Canada. Approximately 955,000 of those adult consumers currently use flavoured vape products. A full ban on vaping flavours would likely push most of those consumers back to smoking.

CDVQ Logo (CNW Group/Rights 4 Vapers)
CDVQ Logo (CNW Group/Rights 4 Vapers)

SOURCE Rights 4 Vapers

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c7420.html

Recommended Stories

  • Could Biogen Acquire Axsome Therapeutics?

    It's been a great year for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). The big biotech won a controversial U.S. approval for its Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm. Because of this surprising victory, Biogen's shares have soared close to 40% year to date.

  • Why Fate Therapeutics Stock Is Sliding Today

    The positive results the company announced after the bell yesterday didn't meet some lofty expectations.

  • Patients 'getting sicker' amid Delta variant surge: Doctor

    University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases Assistant Professor Dr. Ellen Eaton joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the overwhelming COVID-19 surge in southern states.

  • New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users

    China is tightening control over information gathered by companies about the public under a law approved Friday by its ceremonial legislature, expanding the ruling Communist Party's crackdown on internet industries.

  • U.S. Officials Examine Reports Rare Vaccine Side Effect Is More Common With Moderna Than Pfizer

    The Washington Post reported that new Canadian data shows Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine may pose the rare higher risk of heart inflammation in younger adults than Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Here's What Recent News From the FDA Means for AstraZeneca

    Even though AstraZeneca and FibroGen must now conduct an additional safety trial to have a chance at FDA approval, not all is lost.

  • Coronavirus: 'We’re really still too much in the dark,' Yale professor says

    Though vaccination rates are improving and booster shots will soon be available in the U.S., there is still much to be learned about the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Growers Stocks Tumbled Today

    Marijuana stocks got thrown for a loop on Thursday, and shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) are trading down 3.6% as of 3:40 p.m. EDT, followed by Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) with a 4% loss, and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) down 4.4%. It's rarely easy to put your finger on what exactly causes a marijuana stock to go up or down. None of these stocks are profitable, after all, and according to Wall Street analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, profitability remains at least a few years away for most of them.

  • Why annual COVID-19 booster shots might be unlikely

    Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • AstraZeneca Seeks Approval of Landmark Antibody Drug Preventing Covid Symptoms

    AstraZeneca will seek regulatory approval of an antibody drug that has been shown in late-stage trials to significantly reduce the risk of developing Covid-19 symptoms. The drug is the first long-lasting protection that is not a vaccine that has been proven to prevent the disease caused by coronavirus, the company said on Friday. Shares in the U.K.-Swedish group moved nearly 0.3% higher after the open of trading in London, but have since slipped 0.7% into the red.

  • 61% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax last year

    Nearly 107 million households — or 61% of U.S. households — owed no federal income taxes in 2020, marking a 40% increase from 2019.

  • Canadian judge reserves decision on Huawei CFO’s extradition

    A Canadian judge reserved her decision Wednesday on whether a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies should be extradited to the U.S. after a Canadian Justice Department lawyer wrapped up his case by saying there’s enough evidence to show she was dishonest and deserves to stand trial in the U.S.

  • Get Ready for a Potential Double in This Biopharmaceutical Stock in the Next 6 to 12 Months

    Obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a drug, even after multiple trials in various phases, is not the easiest thing for a pharma company to do. BioMarin (NASDAQ: BMRN) knows this as well as any company that has been rejected for approval in the past. From May 2014 through July 2015, growing excitement around a potential treatment for muscular dystrophy drove the stock up by more than 150%, but it gave up almost all of those gains during the following six months as part of a sell-off across the sector, the result of news that the FDA was reviewing a strong competitor for treatment of MD.

  • Cannabix: Developing A Solution For Outdated Marijuana Testing

    As we all know, the evolving legalization of medical and recreational cannabis in the United States and Canada is taking us into uncharted territory. As more laws allow the use of this drug, it is well worth considering how this will impact the safety of drivers, including whether our current methods of testing for THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the compound largely responsible for the high that marijuana users experience) are really as fair and relevant as we need them to be. This is no small issue

  • Pfizer Vaccine’s Efficacy Against Delta Variant Drops After Three Months: Study

    A study ran by the U.K. government found that the efficacy of Pfizer's Covid vaccine against the Delta variant dropped over time.

  • Taliban’s haul of US military gear includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft

    ‘Ironically, the fact that our equipment breaks down so often is a life-saver here,’ one American official says

  • Exclusive-China eyes pushing U.S. IPO-bound firms to hand over data control -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese regulators are considering pressing data-rich companies to hand over management and supervision of their data to third-party firms if they want U.S. stock listings, sources said, as part of Beijing's unprecedented scrutiny of private sector firms. The regulators believe bringing in third-party information security firms, ideally state-backed, to manage and monitor IPO hopefuls' data could effectively limit their ability to transfer Chinese onshore data overseas, one of the people said. That would help ease Beijing's growing concerns that a foreign listing might force such Chinese companies to hand over some of their data to foreign entities and undermine national security, added the person.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Downfall

    Here's what it will take for Biden to recover from the worst week of his presidency.

  • EPA bans pesticide linked to health problems in children

    The Biden administration said Wednesday it was banning use of chlorpyrifos, a widely used pesticide long targeted by environmentalists, on food crops because it poses risks to children and farm workers.

  • British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta

    A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the AstraZeneca vaccine may be of greater risk to others than under previous variants of the coronavirus. Based on more than three million nose and throat swabs taken across Britain, the Oxford University study found that 90 days after a second shot of the Pfizer or Astrazeneca vaccine, their efficacy in preventing infections had slipped to 75% and 61% respectively.