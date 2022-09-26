Largo Physical Vanadium to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Symbol "VAND" on September 27, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. ("LPV" or the "Company") (TSXV: VAND) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "VAND" on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

On September 15, 2022, the Company completed its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. The Company has met all post-closing conditions required in respect of the Qualifying Transaction and on September 23, 2022, the TSXV granted final approval of the Qualifying Transaction.

Paul Vollant, President and Chief Executive Officer of LPV commented: "The listing of LPV's shares marks an important milestone in advancing the Company's strategy to provide investors with direct exposure to vanadium, a key green transition metal." He continued: "By leveraging the unique characteristics of vanadium, LPV offers investors a secure, asset-backed investment that is expected to contribute to the world's low carbon future through the enhanced adoption of vanadium redox flow batteries ("VRFB") in the long duration energy storage sector. LPV allows for the separation of vanadium costs, a crucial component of the VRFB system's cost, from VRFB customers." He continued: "We are proud to be pioneers in this strategy and look forward to growing vanadium demand in the future."

Investors can find additional information pertaining to LPV and its weekly net asset value ("NAV") calculations at www.lpvanadium.com. The Company expects to begin publishing weekly NAV figures on September 30, 2022.

About Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. (LPV) offers pure-play exposure to vanadium through its holdings of physical vanadium. LPV aims to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in having direct exposure to physical vanadium, a metal essential to achieving a greener world in key industries such as steel, aerospace and energy storage. Vanadium is non-degrading and fully recyclable when used as electrolyte in vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) and offers carbon reducing attributes when used in steel alloying applications. LPV's strategy is not only to achieve appreciation through the acquisition of vanadium, but to own and actively supply vanadium to end users of VRFBs to advance to integration of renewable energy in long duration storage. This strategy is integral to LPV's business plan, as it necessarily defrays the costs associated with using vanadium in VRFBs through the unique non-degradation characteristics of the metal.

Beginning September 27, 2022, LPV's common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VAND". For more information, please visit www.lpvanadium.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the date on which LPV's shares will commence trading on the TSXV, LPV's strategy and business plans, the VRFB market and the value of, demand for and uses for vanadium.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to risks relating to the risks listed under Part VI – "Risk Factors" in the filing statement dated September 13, 2022 filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such information is provided. Although management of LPV has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. LPV does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

