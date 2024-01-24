Larimer County, advocates again consider sales tax initiative to fund child care, programs

April Machavo and Benjamin Xavier play at Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center in Fort Collins on Oct. 16, 2023.

The Early Childhood Council of Larimer County is gearing up once again to gauge voters' appetite for a new sales tax to fund early childhood care and education programs.

Larimer County commissioners on Tuesday approved a nonbinding memorandum of understanding with the Early Childhood Council to outline a working relationship to consider referring a sales tax measure to the November ballot. The agreement was approved as part of the commissioners' consent agenda.

The county chose the Early Childhood Council in May 2023 to be a potential partner to propose, draft and support a sales tax initiative and coordinate and manage programs funded by the sales tax revenue if it were referred to the ballot and approved by Larimer County voters.

The measure never made it to last November's ballot after the Early Childhood Council's polling showed little support for a sales tax increase amid the economic downturn, higher property taxes and general anxiety among voters.

Advocates decided to wait until the general election this year before asking voters for a sales tax increase to help pay for more day care centers, better pay for staff and financial relief for families struggling to pay the high cost of child care.

According to 2023 polling data, the percent of voters describing themselves as “living comfortably and saving” shrank from 57% in 2021 to just 41% in 2023. Those who chose the option “I get by every month but struggle to save money or pay for unexpected expenses” increased from 27% in 2021 to 37% in 2023.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the Early Childhood Council will conduct new polling and reach out to voters to evaluate sentiment for a dedicated sales tax, amount and duration of a potential tax, and services to be funded by a potential tax. Results of polling data will be shared with the county no later than June 30, according to the memorandum.

This will be the third year the Early Childhood Council has hoped to get a sales tax increase on the ballot. It ran out of time in 2021 to get a 0.25% increase on the ballot and looked toward the 2023 election.

Whether 2024 is the right time is still to be determined. "Polling last year indicated our community is experiencing economic stress and anxiety and we are not sure if that has changed," Early Childhood Council Chief Executive Officer Christina Taylor said in an email to the Coloradoan.

"We are sure that this is the right solution to alleviate childcare access issues in our community, and if 2024 isn't the right year, we will consider another year," she said. "We can't sit back and wait for the failed market of childcare to fix itself — public investment is our best option."

The council estimates the county needs another 3,992 spaces for children from birth to 18 months and 3,205 spaces for those ages 18 months to 3 years old to close the gap between the number of children with all parents working and the number of licensed slots.

2023 estimates also show that licensed capacity for child care is only 16% of the population for kids up to 18 months and 36% for children ages 18-36 months. That means more than 4 out of 5 families don't have access to licensed child care for their infant and three out of five families with toddlers can't find licensed care, according to the council's "Larimer Thrive by Five" report.

Increasing the number of slots, however, doesn't solve and affordability or staffing issues. "The overall needs have not changed," Taylor said in her email to the Coloradoan. "Families cannot afford care, early educators aren't paid enough and there aren't enough spots to meet demand. The program will work to alleviate those three primary pain points if passed by voters."

The Early Childhood Council will depend heavily on its public information campaign LarimerThrivebyFive.org as well as town hall-style meetings, informational sessions and more to ensure Larimer voters are aware of the work and have a chance to provide feedback, Taylor said.

The memorandum with the county does not bind the county to putting a sales tax increase on the ballot. By the end of June, the county and the Early Childhood Council will evaluate the public's response to a potential tax increase and decide whether it will go on the Nov. 5 ballot.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County to weigh putting tax to support child care on ballot