Larimer County lifts hiring freeze amid brighter financial outlook

A Larimer County work crew conducts chip seal operations on a street in Berthoud, Colo., on June 26, 2023, shortly after the county implemented a hiring freeze. County commissioners lifted the freeze on Aug. 15, 2023.

Larimer County commissioners on Tuesday rescinded a short-lived hiring freeze after an apparent brightening of the county's financial outlook.

The freeze, which gave department heads the flexibility to fill critical vacancies after review, was initially approved June 6. It came amid uncertainty about two potential ballot measures for Colorado's November election that could have given many local governments and taxing districts considerably less money to spend.

The most impactful measure, Initiative 21, was a statewide proposal that would have capped property tax revenue collections at 3%. It was put on hold this year, but supporters are gathering signatures to get it on next year's statewide ballot.

The other, statewide Proposition HH, would reduce the assessed valuation of properties, initially reduce overall property taxes, allow the state to keep more revenue and over time, and likely reduce refunds taxpayers receive under the state's Taxpayers' Bill of Rights (TABOR).

A Colorado Supreme Court judge is still deciding whether the proposition can be on the ballot this November after it was challenged by several counties and conservative nonprofit Advance Colorado.

If HH is on the ballot and passes, the county will see a slight decrease in revenue. If it is not on the ballot or fails, the county will get a windfall from increased property tax revenue from homes that rose in value an average 40% during the latest reassessment. Larimer County commissioners have already vowed to temporarily reduce the mill levy to reduce county revenue, but at a rate that covers their budgetary needs.

"The fiscal outlook for Larimer County no longer requires this review," according to the county resolution passed Tuesday as part of the commissioners' consent agenda. It was not discussed further.

Budget director Josh Fudge said with all the uncertainty around the ballot measures, county departments and offices held off filling positions, and those that were filled were mostly filled using outside revenue. "Our departments knew they needed to show some good judgment, so they didn't ask for things unless they really needed them," Fudge said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Larimer County lifts hiring freeze amid brighter financial outlook