Larner Global Group Announces the Online and Live Auction of the Second Star Mansion, Alaska's Largest Residence and Lodge

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska's largest residential home and lodge at 5260 Kachemak Drive, Homer, AK 99603 will be auctioned live on Saturday, March 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST in Beverly Hills, CA.

Larner Global Group, a team of the Re/Max Alliance Group will live auction this 17,000 square foot, almost 2.5 acre waterfront mansion, in the chic, beach area of Homer, Alaska. When not occupied, it rents to $4,500 a night up to a year in advance.

Zen inspired living is at its finest in one of the world's most majestic settings in this sophisticated and luxurious retreat that reflects the merging of inspiration and architecture. The great outdoors becomes the great indoors, which sleeps 30, as charm and romance come alive.

Virtual tour, price opinions, terms, etc. at www.zeninspiredhome.com or call 310 867-4840. Further, their strategic alliance partners will discuss asset protection, tax curtailment and and community property laws all unique to Alaska.

Online bidding will begin next week. Dr. Saul Larner will conduct this auction. He was the appointed auctioneer of the $50,000,000 Robert Taylor ranch in Brentwood, CA.

"Auctioneering is the greatest way to go," says Dr. Larner. "The National Association of Realtors quotes: "The majority of Auctions today result from a seller choosing a cost-effective, accelerate method to sell a property that results in a win-win situation". Technology enables starting with online bidding prior to the live auction.

"The name of the game in one word or less", says Dr. Larner, is "Alliance". We are grateful for my collaboration with the Re/Max Alliance Group, and their alliance with Re/Max offices in 110 countries which sell the most real estate in the world through 130,000 agents. As bidders will see in this auction process that we have dismantled the barrier of the intimidation often perceived. MOST IMPORTANTLY, WE ENCOURAGE ALL WHO WISH TO ACQUIRE THIS CHOICEST PROPERTY TO DIVE IN NO MATTER WHAT THEIR ACQUISITION HOPE, WISHES AND RESOURCES ARE. OUR FOCUS IS ON THE REAL STAR—THE BIDDER." This includes foreign nationals where currency deployment to the U.S. and fluctuations have issues which must be skillfully addressed.

As Dr. Larner continues, "I combine compassion, creativity and credibility. Glimpse our creative financing options. Consult with our Alaska exclusive tax curtailment specialists and quickly see that "A real estate auctioneer is only as good as his next idea."

