Larry Snelling, ‘son of this city,’ confirmed as next Chicago police superintendent

CHICAGO — Larry Snelling was confirmed as Chicago’s next police superintendent in a City Council vote Wednesday, finalizing Mayor Brandon Johnson’s choice for the longtime insider and South Side native to lead the department with a vision of rejuvenating officer morale and repairing community relations.

Aldermen voted 48-0 to approve the department’s current chief of counterterrorism and a longtime instructor at the training academy as the next leader of the nation’s second-largest police department. Snelling was then formally sworn in as superintendent at a City Hall ceremony Wednesday afternoon before heading into his first day in charge.

After outgoing interim Superintendent Fred Waller handed off the superintendent’s badge, Snelling addressed aldermen and urged a unified approach in addressing the city’s public safety challenges.

“We have to find a way to stop this,” Snelling said in a reference to the recent rash of armed robberies and carjackings that have plagued Chicago. “The only way we’re going to get that done is to work together, work as a team. We can agree to disagree, but what we have to agree upon is that we need each other, we need everybody..”

Johnson addressed the body after Snelling’s confirmation, praising him as a “son of this city (who) can prevail through some of the greatest circumstances and dynamics” to become police superintendent.

“Having the ability to express your leadership through your heart, with love, is not weakness,” Johnson continued, quoting Ald. Matthew O’Shea’s earlier comments on Snelling’s leadership. “In fact, it is the greatest power that we possess on this Earth. … There is no greater love than someone who was willing to lay down their life. So let this be a mark and a testament to who we are: There is nothing soft about the city of Chicago.”

The mayor also asserted that law enforcement cannot be the only answer to crime, a common refrain of his progressive-minded campaign.

“As we’ve all said repeatedly, if you think that the only way we can get to a better, stronger, safer Chicago is with policing alone, you are attempting to take us in the wrong direction,” Johnson said. “This city will not tolerate it. We won’t accept it. … No matter who you are and where you are in this city, you deserve to not just feel safe, but to be safe.”

Ahead of the vote, City Council members praised his credentials while warning of challenges ahead during a critical point for Chicago police as it attempts to navigate out of a spike in violent crime, civil unrest from 2020 and historic distrust from Black and Latino communities. The session followed last week’s council Police and Fire committee hearing that too was mostly a peaceful affair and signaled the progressive Johnson administration’s most strident support for cops yet.

Downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins, 2nd, noted that the mayor’s pick of Snelling has “brought us together” while cautioning that the new superintendent will face tall hurdles from the start.

“It’s an extraordinarily difficult job, even under the best of times. And folks, these are not the best of times,” Hopkins said. “We as a city are struggling right now with the reality that our residents do not feel safe in their communities. … I suggest ladies and gentlemen, that this (armed robbery spree) is unprecedented. We’ve never seen anything like this in our lifetime.”

Ald. Jeanette Taylor, 20th, choked up as she discussed the department’s long history of misconduct and brutality. She also delivered a warning for those who expect Snelling to “wave your wand and fix everything that’s been wrong for decades.”

“For me, good things come out of 20,” Taylor said, referencing her Woodlawn ward. “We know where Snelling’s from. He’s from 20. We got a blessing in this. I just hope we don’t take advantage of it. … I feel like Chicago could move in the right direction. But you know if they don’t, what’s gonna happen? They’re gonna blame the Black man, both of them.”

O’Shea, the 19th Ward alderman who represents the Mount Greenwood neighborhood where many officers reside, summed up his approval of Snelling with a story of him speaking with young officers at a vigil two years ago in honor of fallen Officer Ella French, who was killed in the line of duty.

“Yes, you’re gonna hold our police officers accountable, and we need more of that,” O’Shea said. “But I think you’re also going to let them know and show them day in and day out that you’ve got their back.”

Snelling, 54, grew up in Englewood and joined CPD in 1992. He worked as a patrol officer and supervisor in the Englewood and Morgan Park district on the South Side, but he spent most of his career to this point as an instructor in the department’s training academy. Records from the city’s Human Resources Department also show Snelling took a two-year leave of absence from the CPD in the late 1990s when he was a regional security director of AT&T.

Snelling has been called to testify as an expert witness in more than two dozen civil and criminal cases involving police officers.

Among those cases was the 2018 criminal trial of three CPD officers who were accused of conspiring to cover up the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald four years earlier. Those three officers were ultimately acquitted in a bench trial.

Snelling also testified in the Police Board proceedings of four officers who faced administrative charges also stemming from the 2014 McDonald shooting on the Southwest Side. All four were eventually fired.

His ascent through the CPD ranks was quick — Snelling held the rank of sergeant less than five years ago — and city records show he received two merit promotions in his career.

With his sharp rise coupled with his years training recruits in the academy, Snelling strikes a balance for Johnson: a CPD lifer from the South Side, well-known and respected by supervisors, rank-and-file cops and citizens.

Records from the Department of Human Resources show Snelling was suspended on two occasions early in his career for a total of seven days. Snelling received a bachelor’s degree in adult education and leadership from DePaul University in 2014, and he’s currently pursuing a master’s degree at the University of Chicago.

Like other big cities, Chicago saw a significant crime wave starting in 2020, amid a pandemic and civil unrest and with violence peaking the next year to levels not seen since the 1990s. Through Sept. 24, the city has recorded 471 homicides, down 15% from the same period in 2022, according to city data. But while shootings are decreasing, the city is in the midst of a large spike in robberies and car thefts.

A day before the vote, Tuesday, the city recorded four fatal shootings on the South and Southwest sides in less than eight hours, according to CPD.

Meanwhile, the city is still struggling to meet the reform obligations that were codified in the 2019 CPD consent decree, itself a byproduct of the fatal 2014 shooting of McDonald by ex-Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

The permanent superintendent position was vacated in March when David Brown — the former chief of police in Dallas — submitted his resignation one day after former Mayor Lori Lightfoot failed to qualify for the mayoral runoff election. Brown’s first deputy superintendent, Eric Carter, helmed the department until Johnson was sworn in as mayor. Once in office, Johnson tapped Fred Waller, the former CPD chief of patrol who remained very popular within the ranks after his retirement in 2020, to lead the department on an interim basis.

Historically, the superintendent selection process was led by the Chicago Police Board, the body that metes out discipline in the most severe cases of police misconduct. That changed in 2021 when a new city ordinance created the Community Commission for Police Accountability, which submitted three finalists for the job to Johnson earlier this year.

Snelling was chosen over two other finalists, CPD Chief of Constitutional Policing and Reform Angel Novalez, and Shon Barnes, chief of police in Madison, Wisconsin.

