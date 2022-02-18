U.S. markets close in 43 minutes

Lars Schubert appointed new Chief Operating Officer of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

·3 min read
Lars Schubert appointed new Chief Operating Officer of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Lars Schubert will become a Member of the Board of Management of BSH Hausger&#xe4;te GmbH on April 1, 2022. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), he will be responsible for manufacturing, development, innovation, corporate technology and global supply chain management.
Lars Schubert will become a Member of the Board of Management of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH on April 1, 2022. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), he will be responsible for manufacturing, development, innovation, corporate technology and global supply chain management.

Lars Schubert, currently Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Board of Management of BSH in China, will join the Board of Management of BSH, Europe's leading home appliance manufacturer, on April 1, 2022

The engineer succeeds Dr. Silke Maurer, who is leaving the company

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lars Schubert will become a Member of the Board of Management of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH on April 1, 2022. As Chief Operating Officer (COO), he will be responsible for manufacturing, development, innovation, corporate technology and global supply chain management.

"I am delighted that in Lars Schubert we have found within BSH a highly qualified candidate with both technical and international experience to fill the position of COO," says Dr. Christian Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of Robert Bosch GmbH.

Dr. Carla Kriwet, CEO and Chairwoman of the BSH Board of Management, adds: "Lars Schubert knows BSH and the needs of our consumers very well. He stands for innovation and speed like no other. We are very pleased to now also be working with him on the Board of Management, benefiting from his experience in Asia."

With Schubert, the Board of Management is gaining an expert who has known BSH for many years. After studying mechanical engineering at the University of Chemnitz-Zwickau, Schubert began his career in 1995 at BSH Hausgeräte GmbH in the Material Technology and Analytic division in Traunreut. After his first BSH assignment abroad in the U.S., where he was responsible for the cooking factory in New Bern, North Carolina, he held various management positions in production, product development and product management in Germany and abroad. In 2016, Schubert moved on to Nanjing, China, where he has held the position of Chief Technology Officer and Member of the BSH Board of Management in China since 2019.

The 52-year-old succeeds Dr. Silke Maurer, who will leave the company at the end of March. “We thank Silke Maurer for her dedication and leadership, and wish her the very best for the future,” explains Dr. Carla Kriwet.

Images // Download full-resolution here

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71523061-615c-4fbd-aa0b-51b96cff395c

Lars Schubert

Member of the Board of Management Chief Operating Officer
BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Contact for press inquiries

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH
Head of Global Corporate Press, Public Relations Julia Henry
Phone: +49 (0)89 4590-5814
E-Mail: julia.henry@bshg.com

Further information

Website: https://www.bsh-group.com

Press releases: https://www.bsh-group.com/press/press-releases

Corporate Blog “Stories”: https://stories.bsh-group.com/en_DE

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bshgroup.global

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bsh-home-appliances-group

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with a total turnover of some EUR 13.9 billion and 60,000 employees in 2020, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company’s brand portfolio includes eleven well-known appliance brands like Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at around 39 factories and is represented in some 50 countries.

BSH is a company of the Bosch Group.


