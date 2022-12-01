DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laryngoscope Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global laryngoscope market.

This report focuses on laryngoscope market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the laryngoscope market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Major players in the laryngoscope market are Ambu, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, KARL STORZ, Medtronic, Olympus, HOYA, Roper Technologies, Inc. (Verathon, Inc.), Richard Wolf GmbH, Schoelly Fiberoptic GmbH, and Welch Allyn Inc.



The global laryngoscope market is expected to grow from $0.23 billion in 2021 to $0.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The market is expected to grow to $0.38 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.



The laryngoscope market consists of sales of laryngoscopes and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture laryngoscopes. A laryngoscope is a medical device used to view and examine the larynx and vocal cords in the throat. This device is also used during tracheal intubation in patients requiring ventilator support. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of the laryngoscope market are indirect laryngoscope and direct laryngoscope. The direct laryngoscope is the procedure that allows visualization of the larynx during general anesthesia, surgical procedures. The various product involved is video laryngoscopes, standard laryngoscopes, and fiber-optic laryngoscopes. The various end-users are hospitals, clinics, and medical examination centers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the laryngoscope market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the laryngoscope market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the laryngoscope market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases are one of the key reasons expected to boost laryngoscope market growth. Laryngeal cancer is head and neck cancer that occurs when abnormal (malignant) cells form in the larynx. In 2019, there were 88,878 male deaths and 13,762 female deaths worldwide from larynx cancer. Moreover, in 2020, in the United States, there were 12,370 new cases and 3,750 deaths from laryngeal cancer. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancer increased the demand for laryngoscopes and thereby contributed to market growth.



Soft tissue injury caused by a laryngoscope is a restraining factor for the laryngoscope market. The most common complication is an injury to the soft palate, although injuries also occur to the teeth, larynx, tongue, and retromolar trigone. The oropharynx is specifically at risk of injury because the video laryngoscope causes the tonsillar pillars to elevate and stretch anteriorly, making them more prone to injury as the tube is being advanced.

The soft tissue damage in traditional laryngoscopy is caused mainly by insertion of the laryngoscope, but soft tissue injury with the video laryngoscope is caused by insertion of the endotracheal tube (ETT) itself, as it is often designed blindly into and through the oral cavity and pharynx until it is finally in view at the video laryngoscope monitor. The complications caused demand for a better device, restraining the laryngoscope market.



Robot-assisted laryngoscopy is one of the key trends shaping the laryngoscope market. Growing complications or risks associated with advanced and experimental procedures contribute to increased demand for robot-assisted laryngoscopy.

The characteristics of robot-assisted devices such as reliability will increase precision levels and have near-absolute geometric accuracy, which helps to reduce the workload of the specialists and improve patient care. Implementing robotic systems leads to faster skill development than manual procedures, and also improves performance and safety. Johns Hopkins University developed a robotic tool to improve surgeons' access to the larynx (voice box). The experts are designing a robotic laryngoscope that can be used with one hand like a joystick.



The countries covered in the laryngoscope market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



