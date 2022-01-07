U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

Laryngoscopes Market Size to grow by USD 388.33 million | Market Insights highlights the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases as key driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Laryngoscopes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 12.08% in 2021 at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (video laryngoscopes, standard laryngoscopes, and fiber-optic laryngoscopes) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Attractive Opportunities in Laryngoscopes Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights
The laryngoscopes market is fragmented, but it is likely to present new and existing competitors with a favorable growth environment in the future years. Key vendors hold a significant share of the market, owing to their strong expertise and financial capabilities. To extend their customer base and boost their product portfolios, established suppliers are focused on organic growth techniques and incorporating new technology.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Ambu AS

  • American Diagnostic Corp.

  • Anaesthetics India Pvt. Ltd.

  • HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG

  • HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC.

  • HOYA Group

  • KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Penlon Ltd.

  • Roper Technologies Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the laryngoscopes market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 43% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

North America is a dominating region in the global laryngoscopes market, with the US and Canada as leading revenue-generating countries. The high frequency of chronic respiratory disorders, throat infections, and tumors, favorable reimbursement policies, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing acceptance of advanced laryngoscopes are all contributing to the region's considerable rise in the laryngoscopes market.

Moreover, the rising demand for airway management in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and the rising prevalence of laryngeal malignancies are driving laryngoscope sales throughout healthcare settings in the United States.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, Europe, Asia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the laryngoscopes market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions.

Key Segment Analysis
A video laryngoscope is a part of indirect laryngoscopy, which assists paramedics by maximizing visualization of the airway. Many firms produced video chips and complementary metal-oxide semiconductors (CMOS) as a result of improvements in digital technology, which led to the development of video laryngoscopes. Video laryngoscopes have a higher success rate, provide less trauma to patients, have a shorter learning curve, and produce high-quality video images.

The use of video laryngoscopes during difficult intubation instances increases the success rate of the intubation rescue technique and helps in improving patient outcomes in terms of health and expenditure. The worldwide video laryngoscopes market is predicted to develop due to an increase in demand for these products and a high success rate of treatments using these products for complicated airway management during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:
Key drivers such as the increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancers, infections, and chronic respiratory diseases are notably supporting the laryngoscopes market growth. Another key factor is the growing popularity of video laryngoscopy. Indirect laryngoscopy includes the use of a video laryngoscope. The doctors do not directly observe the larynx when utilizing a video laryngoscope; instead, they obtain visuals of the larynx via a digital laryngoscope placed transorally. With advances in digital technology, video chips and CMOS were developed by many manufacturers, which further led to the development of video laryngoscopes.

Owing to the increase in demand for video laryngoscopes, vendors are focusing on designing and manufacturing advanced video laryngoscopes. Furthermore, advances in technology have led to dramatic improvements in visualization technologies, especially in video laryngoscopes, thus leading to a surge in demand for such advanced systems

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting laryngoscopes market.

Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Electrical Hospital Beds Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Laryngoscopes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 388.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.08

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, France, China, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ambu AS, American Diagnostic Corp., Anaesthetics India Pvt. Ltd., HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC., HOYA Group, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Penlon Ltd., and Roper Technologies Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
 Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laryngoscopes-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-388-33-million--market-insights-highlights-the-increasing-prevalence-of-laryngeal-cancers-infections-and-chronic-respiratory-diseases-as-key-driver--technavio-301455386.html

SOURCE Technavio

