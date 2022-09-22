U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.63
    +0.69 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.00
    +4.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9839
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1251
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3710
    -1.6650 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,322.47
    +326.66 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.32
    +14.80 (+3.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Las Vegas Global Wine Awards Announces Best in Show & Select Winners

0
LAS VEGAS GLOBAL WINE AWARDS
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards have announced their Best of Show and Best in Category winners from the Aug. 8-10 competition held at The Tropicana Las Vegas. Featuring incredible selections from around the country and the world, the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards' industry expert panel of judges selected 8 Best in Show and 20 Best in Category Winners as well as The Chairman's Award. The Best in Show Award, Best Red Best Red Rhone and 94 Point Gold medal winner comes from Rocky Pond Estate Winery of Washington State for their Stratastone. The Chairman's Award for Best Wine, Best White & 100 point Platinum medal was awarded to the 2017 Schloss Volrads Riesling Kabinett. This was the first perfect 100 point score in the history of the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards.

Other standouts from the competition include Best Cabernet Sauvignon to 1849 Wine Company for Declaration, Best Pinot to Rodney Strong Vineyards for its Knotty Vines, and Best Cabernet Franc to the Oak Farm Vineyards Cabernet Franc. The complete list of Best in Show along with Best of Category and select winners can be found at www.vegaswineawards.com/awards.

"This year's competition was not only the best for total number of entries but also with the incredible diversity of entries from around the world," said Eddie Rivkin CEO & Executive Director of the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards. "Every year I say there is no way to top the quality and diversity of wines we receive, and every year I have to (happily) walk that statement back. I have every expectation that 2023, our 6th year, will be the best yet."

"Since taking over as Chairman of the Judges panel ins 2018, I have witnessed the Las Vegas Global Wine Awards  continue to evolve into a competition that needs to be on every winemaker's list of competitions to enter," said Tim McDonald, Chairman of the Judges Panel. "The incredible quality of entries we are receiving every year continues to highlight outstanding winemaking from around the world. It's my great honor to award these outstanding wines their medals and accolades."

ABOUT THE LAS VEGAS GLOBAL WINE AWARDS

The Las Vegas Global Wine Awards is an annual event that brings together the finest palates and minds of the wine industry. Globally recognized industry legends, trade experts, media outlets, distributors, publications, and writers gathered in Las Vegas on August 8-10 at the Tropicana Hotel. Wines are graded using Platinum, Gold, Silver & Bronze medals (with Platinum and Gold medal winners receiving a numerical score). The results are distributed globally via social media, print and to over 20,000 distribution channels.

The 2023 Las Vegas Global Wine Awards will be held in June. Entries will be accepted starting early in 2023.

Contact Information

Eddie Rivkin CEO & Executive Director
702-613-5351
Eddie@VegasWineAwards.com

###

Contact Information:
Tim McDonald
Chairman of Judging
tim@wineandspiritsspokenhere.com
707-363-0174

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


