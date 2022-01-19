Las Vegas Sands to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

U.S. markets closed

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) announced today that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The company will release its financial results shortly after the market close of the New York Stock Exchange and will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

A webcast of the conference call may be accessed at the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.sands.com.

About Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)

Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, and the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, planet and communities. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares charitable giving and community engagement program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

Contacts:

Investment Community:
Daniel Briggs
(702) 414-1221

Media:
Ron Reese
(702) 414-3607

LVSC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Las Vegas Sands)
LVSC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Las Vegas Sands)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-sands-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results-301464398.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands

