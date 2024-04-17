Revenue: Reported at $2.96 billion, surpassing the estimated $2.95 billion.

Net Income: Achieved $583 million, significantly exceeding estimates of $460.18 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.66, outperforming the estimated $0.62.

Adjusted Property EBITDA: Reached $1.21 billion, indicating strong operational efficiency.

Stock Repurchase: LVS repurchased $450 million of common stock, highlighting confidence in its financial health.

Dividend: Announced a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share, maintaining shareholder returns.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts with Strong Q1 2024 Performance

On April 17, 2024, Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) released its 8-K filing, detailing a strong financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. The company, a leading developer and operator of integrated resorts globally, reported a net revenue of $2.96 billion and a net income of $583 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These figures represent significant improvements from the previous year and have exceeded analyst expectations.

Las Vegas Sands, known for its high-profile properties such as Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and several others in Macao, has shown remarkable resilience and strategic prowess. The company's focus has shifted entirely to Asia following the sale of its Las Vegas assets in 2022, with the region now being the sole contributor to its EBITDA.

The quarter witnessed a particularly strong performance in both Macao and Singapore. In Macao, despite a low hold on rolling play impacting Adjusted Property EBITDA by $31 million, the overall recovery and tourist spending continued to bolster the market. Conversely, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore benefited from a high hold on rolling play, which positively impacted its Adjusted Property EBITDA by $77 million.

Chairman and CEO Robert G. Goldstein expressed satisfaction with the quarter's results, highlighting the continuous investment in enhancing the company's offerings in Macao and Singapore. These investments are expected to drive further growth as travel and tourism spending in Asia progresses.

Financially, Las Vegas Sands remains robust, with unrestricted cash balances standing at $4.96 billion as of March 31, 2024. The company's strategic stock repurchases and consistent dividend payments reflect its strong cash flow and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Las Vegas Sands is poised to maintain its industry-leading position through strategic investments and capital expenditure programs in its key markets. The company's focus on operational excellence and innovative property offerings is expected to continue attracting a high volume of business and leisure tourism, securing long-term growth and profitability.

