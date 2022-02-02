U.S. markets closed

Las Vegas Sands Earns Sixth Straight Appearance on Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" List

·4 min read
Designation recognizes the value Sands provides to global industry and its host regions

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) has again been named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" in Fortune's annual list of the most respected and reputable businesses. Sands' 2022 appearance on the list is its sixth straight and ninth in the past decade.

"Our continued inclusion on this prestigious reputational benchmark speaks to the economic value, social benefit, environmental leadership and business acumen we bring to our communities and the hospitality industry as a whole," said Patrick Dumont, president and chief operating officer. "We are committed to delivering impact through corporate citizenship practices and programs that ensure sustainable business performance and help advance our Team Members, local business partners and host communities."

Sands is the largest global developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. Combining state-of-the-art meeting and convention facilities with luxury hotel rooms and suites, gaming, expansive retail offerings and an array of entertainment offerings, Sands' iconic Integrated Resorts are premier attractions, drawing hundreds of thousands business and leisure visitors to its regions annually.

The company's global corporate responsibility commitment is built on the pillars of People, Communities and Planet, which drives its focus on being the employer and partner of choice in its regions; helping maintain its communities' strength as valuable places to live, work and visit; and diligently working to protect ecological health by reducing impact on the environment. The company annually reports its goals, progress and accomplishments in these three areas, along with its practices around ethics and governance, in the Sands Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

Sands' designation on the Fortune "World's Most Admired Companies" list follows the company's recent recognition on the Newsweek 2022 America's Most Responsible Companies list as well as the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices (DJSI). Sands was the only U.S.-based hospitality and gaming company recognized by both DJSI World and North America in 2021.

To determine the list, Fortune collaborated with partner Korn Ferry on a survey of corporate reputation that began with a universe of approximately 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The assortment was winnowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 640 in 28 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 640; the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. Companies included on the World's Most Admired list received scores ranking in the top half of their industry surveys. For complete rankings, visit fortune.com.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS)
Las Vegas Sands is the world's preeminent developer and operator of world-class Integrated Resorts. We deliver unrivaled economic benefits to the communities in which we operate.

Sands created the meetings, incentives, convention and exhibition (MICE)-based Integrated Resort. Our industry-leading Integrated Resorts provide substantial contributions to our host communities including growth in leisure and business tourism, sustained job creation and ongoing financial opportunities for local small and medium-sized businesses.

Our properties include The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo in Las Vegas, the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. Through majority ownership in Sands China Ltd., we have developed the largest portfolio of properties on the Cotai Strip in Macao, including The Venetian Macao, The Plaza and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, The Londoner Macao and The Parisian Macao, as well as the Sands Macao on the Macao Peninsula.

Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen, anchored by the core tenets of serving people, communities and planet. We deliver a great working environment for our team members worldwide, drive social impact through the Sands Cares community engagement and charitable giving program and lead in environmental performance through the award-winning Sands ECO360 global sustainability program. To learn more, please visit www.sands.com.

Contacts:
Kristin Koca
Las Vegas Sands
Kristin.Koca@sands.com
702-414-3218

LVSC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Las Vegas Sands)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-sands-earns-sixth-straight-appearance-on-fortunes-worlds-most-admired-companies-list-301474345.html

SOURCE Las Vegas Sands

