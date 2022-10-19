Las Vegas Sands Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022

(Compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021)

– Travel Restrictions and Reduced Visitation Continue to Impact Financial Results

– The Ongoing Recovery in Singapore Continued with Marina Bay Sands Generating Adjusted Property EBITDA of $343 Million

– Investments in Property Portfolio Position the Company for Future Growth

– Support for Local Communities Remains Central to Our Efforts

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"While travel restrictions continued to impact our financial results this quarter, we were pleased to see further progress in Singapore's recovery, with Marina Bay Sands reaching $343 million in adjusted property EBITDA. We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties as greater volumes of visitors are able to travel to both Singapore and Macao," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

"We remain confident in the recovery of travel and tourism spending across our markets. Demand from customers who have been able to visit remains robust.

"Our investments in our team members, our communities and our industry-leading Integrated Resort property portfolio position us exceedingly well to deliver future growth as travel restrictions subside and the recovery in travel and tourism progresses. We are fortunate that our financial strength supports our investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, as well as our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets."

Net revenue was $1.01 billion, compared to $857 million in the prior year quarter. Operating loss was $177 million, compared to $316 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 was $380 million, compared to $594 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $191 million, compared to $47 million in the prior year quarter.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased to $251 million, compared to $611 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for SCL was $472 million, compared to $423 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $183 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $157 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost in the third quarter of 2022 was 4.8% compared to 4.4% during the third quarter of 2021, while our weighted average debt balance increased compared to the prior year quarter due to borrowings of $951 million under the SCL Credit Facility in the last year.

Our income tax expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $60 million, compared to income tax benefit of $27 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax expense for the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on the increased profits of our Singapore operations.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of September 30, 2022 were $5.84 billion.

The company has access to $2.95 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

As of September 30, 2022, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $15.27 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the third quarter totaled $169 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $108 million at Marina Bay Sands, $48 million in Macao and $13 million in Corporate and Other.

Conference Call Information

The company will host a conference call to discuss the company's results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may listen to the conference call through a webcast available on the company's website at www.sands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include the discussions of our business strategies and expectations concerning future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. In addition, in certain portions included in this press release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "seeks," "expects," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions, as they relate to our company or management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the company's control, which may cause material differences in actual results, performance or other expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of the extent, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments and other third parties, including government-mandated property closures, vaccine mandates, regular testing requirements, other increased operational regulatory requirements or travel restrictions, on our business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects; risks relating to our gaming license and subconcession, including the extension of our subconcession in Macao that expires on December 31, 2022, the grant of any new concession in Macao and amendments to Macao's gaming laws; general economic conditions; disruptions or reductions in travel and our operations due to natural or man-made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases; our ability to invest in future growth opportunities, execute our previously announced capital expenditure programs in Singapore, and produce future returns; new development, construction and ventures; government regulation; the extent to which the laws and regulations of mainland China become applicable to our operations in Macao and Hong Kong; the possibility that economic, political and legal developments in Macao adversely affect our Macao operations, or that there is a change in the manner in which regulatory oversight is conducted in Macao; our subsidiaries' ability to make distribution payments to us; substantial leverage and debt service; benchmark interest rate transitions for some of our debt instruments; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and interest rates; our ability to collect gaming receivables; win rates for our gaming operations; risk of fraud and cheating; competition; tax law changes; political instability, civil unrest, terrorist acts or war; legalization of gaming; insurance; the collectability of our outstanding loans receivable; limitations on the transfers of cash to and from our subsidiaries; limitations of the pataca exchange markets; restrictions on the export of the renminbi; legal proceedings, judgments or settlements that may be instituted in connection with the sale of our Las Vegas real property and operations; our ability to continue to have our securities traded in the U.S. securities market; and other factors detailed in the reports filed by Las Vegas Sands Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date thereof. Las Vegas Sands Corp. assumes no obligation to update such statements and information.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's third quarter 2022 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income (loss)," "adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss)," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income (loss), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) from continuing operations before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income (loss) from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play or for slots at our Macao and Singapore properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.

Hold-normalized adjusted net income (loss) and hold-normalized adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:















Casino

$ 637

$ 533

$ 1,973

$ 2,241 Rooms

123

100

315

311 Food and beverage

82

42

198

148 Mall

119

165

416

469 Convention, retail and other

44

17

91

57 Net revenues

1,005

857

2,993

3,226 Operating expenses:















Resort operations

823

810

2,503

2,699 Corporate

53

64

167

169 Pre-opening

4

6

11

15 Development

26

13

108

59 Depreciation and amortization

260

262

780

775 Amortization of leasehold interests in land

14

14

42

42 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

2

4

8

18



1,182

1,173

3,619

3,777 Operating loss

(177)

(316)

(626)

(551) Other income (expense):















Interest income

38

1

56

3 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(183)

(157)

(501)

(469) Other income (expense)

2

(12)

(29)

(19) Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

—

(137)

—

(137) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(320)

(621)

(1,100)

(1,173) Income tax (expense) benefit

(60)

27

(172)

19 Net loss from continuing operations

(380)

(594)

(1,272)

(1,154) Discontinued operations:















Income from operations of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

99

46

75 Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

2,861

— Adjustment to gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)

—

(4)

— Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

(1)

99

2,903

75 Net income (loss)

(381)

(495)

1,631

(1,079) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

142

127

370

241 Net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ (239)

$ (368)

$ 2,001

$ (838)

















Earnings (loss) per share — basic and diluted:















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (0.31)

$ (0.61)

$ (1.18)

$ (1.20) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

0.13

3.80

0.10 Net income (loss) per common share

$ (0.31)

$ (0.48)

$ 2.62

$ (1.10)

















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic and diluted

764

764

764

764

Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao $ 104

$ 253

$ 481

$ 984 The Londoner Macao 57

123

257

449 The Parisian Macao 21

102

137

290 The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 57

111

238

406 Sands Macao 11

20

48

97 Ferry Operations and Other 8

7

22

22 Macao Operations 258

616

1,183

2,248

















Marina Bay Sands 756

249

1,834

1,002 Intercompany Royalties 28

16

78

66 Intersegment Eliminations (1) (37)

(24)

(102)

(90)



$ 1,005

$ 857

$ 2,993

$ 3,226

















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao $ (37)

$ 40

$ (39)

$ 230 The Londoner Macao (60)

(33)

(147)

(61) The Parisian Macao (37)

5

(77)

(3) The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 6

42

55

156 Sands Macao (22)

(21)

(61)

(52) Ferry Operations and Other (2)

(1)

(4)

(6) Macao Operations (152)

32

(273)

264

















Marina Bay Sands 343

15

783

271

$ 191

$ 47

$ 510

$ 535

















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues













The Venetian Macao



15.8 %





23.4 % The Londoner Macao













The Parisian Macao



4.9 %







The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 10.5 %

37.8 %

23.1 %

38.4 % Sands Macao













Ferry Operations and Other













Macao Operations



5.2 %





11.7 %

















Marina Bay Sands 45.4 %

6.0 %

42.7 %

27.0 %

















Total 19.0 %

5.5 %

17.0 %

16.6 %

_____________________



Note: The sale of the Las Vegas Operating Properties closed on February 23, 2022. The information for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation. (1) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.