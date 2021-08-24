U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

LaSalle St. Successfully Recruits $100 Million Husband-And-Wife Advisor Team From Cetera

·3 min read

Suburban Chicago Practice Specializes in Financial Planning, Asset Management, Wealth Management and Tax Planning

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today announced the recruitment of Roger and Rebecca Hannan, a husband-and-wife team of financial advisors in the Chicago area that oversee $100 million in client assets.

(PRNewsfoto/LaSalle St.)
(PRNewsfoto/LaSalle St.)

Founded in 1990 by Roger Hannan, the Libertyville, Ill.-based practice specializes in financial planning, asset management, wealth management and tax planning for pre-retirees and retirees. Both advisors are certified public accountants, while Roger Hannan holds a Certified Financial Planner designation and Rebecca Hannan holds a Personal Financial Specialist designation.

Mark Contey, LaSalle St.'s Chief Business Development Officer, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Roger and Rebecca Hannan to LaSalle St. They have built a thriving practice together and, with our help, will only continue to strengthen the top-notch service experience they offer to clients. Moving forward on our platform, these two advisors will have access to resources, technology and platforms that will enable them to operate even more efficiently and spend more time guiding clients towards fulfilling their financial and life goals. We look forward to collaborating with them for years to come."

Both Hannans were previously affiliated with Cetera Financial Specialists and Cetera Investment Advisers. Following their transition to LaSalle St.'s broker-dealer and RIA platforms, they will operate their wealth management business under the LaSalle St. brands and continue to operate their tax consulting company as Hannan & Associates LLC.

Rebecca Hannan said, "Joining LaSalle St. marks a new chapter in the history of our wealth management business. As we searched the landscape for a new partner firm, LaSalle St. stood out for the way it balances sophistication and scale with a hands-on, can-do approach to accommodating the needs of our clients. From the moment we started discussions with the LaSalle St. team, we knew this was a different firm from the sort we knew before, a group of experts who will truly hear what we need to drive success and work hard to help us achieve it."

About LaSalle St.
LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has over $12 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/

Media Inquiries
Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854
jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lasalle-st-successfully-recruits-100-million-husband-and-wife-advisor-team-from-cetera-301361201.html

SOURCE LaSalle St.

