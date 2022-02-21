U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.70
    +2.63 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.60
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7700
    -0.2050 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,740.07
    -666.25 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.75
    -73.04 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

LASER CENTER OF MARYLAND: NEW LOCATION ANNOUNCED

·2 min read

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laser Center of Maryland announced the opening of a new aesthetic medical office in Stevensville, Maryland to provide more convenient access to services such as Botox and dermal fillers, QWO cellulite treatment, medical weight loss and much more.

The new office launch and a partnership with Studio 107 Hair Salon provides a large selection of Laser Center of Maryland's offerings to a new customer base. Popular treatments including medical weight loss and injectables, as well as Broadband Light Treatment (BBL), MicroLaserPeel, Level-Medical Skincare Products, Mint Facial Thread Lifts, and Aqua Gold Micro-Needling Facials are available in this office.

The operation of this satellite location maintains Laser Center of Maryland's mission to provide a range of cosmetic, non-surgical, and non-invasive solutions for both men and women in the Maryland area.

To stress the significance of opening a new office, Marketing Director Kathy VanAntwerp said, "Helping our patients enhance and transform their natural beauty has always been at the forefront of how we run the Laser Center of Maryland. Knowing that we are able to make our services more accessible to a new part of our state has been energizing for all of us here."

With a team of registered nurses assisting at all levels of care led by Medical Director Dr. Ross VanAntwerp and Cosmetic Surgeon Jared Emerson Mallalieu, D.O., the Laser Center of Maryland offers innovative procedures and time-tested solutions to help patients meet their desired skin, weight, and health goals.

To celebrate the grand opening of the new office, the Laser Center of Maryland is hosting an open house on March 3rd from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at 107 Market Court, Stevensville, Maryland. Attendees have an opportunity to meet the staff, familiarize themselves with services offered, and tour the new space.

Attendees can enter to win a variety of giveaways, including one area of wrinkle reduction with Dysport, one syringe of Restylane dermal filler, and a gift basket of skincare products.

Information about Laser Center of Maryland, including all the details for the opening of their new aesthetic medical office in Stevensville, is available at https://lasercentermd.com. Marketing Director Kathy VanAntwerp and Medical Director Ross VanAntwerp are both available for media inquiries.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-center-of-maryland-new-location-announced-301486624.html

SOURCE The Laser Center of Maryland

