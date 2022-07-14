U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

Laser Cladding Equipment Market to record USD 16.33 Mn growth -- Technavio identifies ALPHA LASER GmbH and Coherent Inc. as key players

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laser cladding equipment market report by Technavio provides a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape, regional growth opportunities, and the successful product launches by leading players. The market is fragmented by the presence of several regional and international players. Some of the dominant players identified in the report include ALPHA LASER GmbH, Coherent Inc., Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV, Gall and Seitz Systems GmbH, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., KUKA AG, Laserline GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Cladding Equipment Market by Power, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio expects the laser cladding market size to increase by USD 16.33 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.39% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the adoption of modern and efficient material hard-facing and coating technology, growing demand from mechanical component repair and renovation applications, and the declining cost of laser systems. In addition, the development of automatic laser cladding equipment is expected to further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the competition from other hard-facing technologies, the lack of skilled machine operators for laser cladding equipment, and the slowdown in the Chinese manufacturing sector will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Segmentations in the Laser Cladding Equipment Market Study

The laser cladding equipment market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

The industrial segment will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. The growth of the global automotive industry is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the expansion of manufacturing facilities by major automakers is expected to further accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • Power

The high-power laser cladding equipment segment currently dominates the market. The segment is driven by advances in high-power laser cladding equipment such as the integration of closed-loop temperature sensors (pyrometers) that allow the laser system to moderate the power output and enable it to maintain a stable process temperature. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography

About 44% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The increased emphasis on improving technological efficiency and the adoption of the latest technologies in the manufacturing facilities in the region are driving the growth of the laser cladding equipment market in Europe. In addition, the presence of major automobile brands in the region will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laser cladding equipment market report covers the following areas:

Vendors covered in the Laser Cladding Equipment Market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the laser cladding equipment market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the laser cladding equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laser cladding equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the laser cladding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the laser cladding equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser cladding equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 16.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.39

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ALPHA LASER GmbH, Coherent Inc., Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV, Gall and Seitz Systems GmbH, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., KUKA AG, Laserline GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Power

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Power

  • 6.3 High power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Low power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Power

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Competitive Scenario

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ALPHA LASER GmbH

  • 11.4 Coherent Inc.

  • 11.5 Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV

  • 11.6 Gall and Seitz Systems GmbH

  • 11.7 Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 IPG Photonics Corp.

  • KUKA AG 126

  • Laserline GmbH 128

  • OC Oerlikon Corp. AG 130

  • TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG 132

  • Appendix 134

  • Scope of the report 135

  • Currency conversion rates for US$ 136

  • Research methodology 137

