Laser Cladding Equipment Market to record USD 16.33 Mn growth -- Technavio identifies ALPHA LASER GmbH and Coherent Inc. as key players

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laser cladding equipment market report by Technavio provides a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape, regional growth opportunities, and the successful product launches by leading players. The market is fragmented by the presence of several regional and international players. Some of the dominant players identified in the report include ALPHA LASER GmbH, Coherent Inc., Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV, Gall and Seitz Systems GmbH, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., KUKA AG, Laserline GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Cladding Equipment Market by Power, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Sample Report Now

Technavio expects the laser cladding market size to increase by USD 16.33 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 2.39% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the adoption of modern and efficient material hard-facing and coating technology, growing demand from mechanical component repair and renovation applications, and the declining cost of laser systems. In addition, the development of automatic laser cladding equipment is expected to further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the competition from other hard-facing technologies, the lack of skilled machine operators for laser cladding equipment, and the slowdown in the Chinese manufacturing sector will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Segmentations in the Laser Cladding Equipment Market Study

The laser cladding equipment market is segmented as below:

End-user

The industrial segment will account for the maximum revenue generation in the market. The growth of the global automotive industry is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. In addition, the expansion of manufacturing facilities by major automakers is expected to further accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Story continues

Power

The high-power laser cladding equipment segment currently dominates the market. The segment is driven by advances in high-power laser cladding equipment such as the integration of closed-loop temperature sensors (pyrometers) that allow the laser system to moderate the power output and enable it to maintain a stable process temperature. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

About 44% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The increased emphasis on improving technological efficiency and the adoption of the latest technologies in the manufacturing facilities in the region are driving the growth of the laser cladding equipment market in Europe. In addition, the presence of major automobile brands in the region will have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our laser cladding equipment market report covers the following areas:

Vendors covered in the Laser Cladding Equipment Market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the laser cladding equipment market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the laser cladding equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Laser Cladding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist laser cladding equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laser cladding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laser cladding equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser cladding equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Laser Cladding Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.39 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ALPHA LASER GmbH, Coherent Inc., Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV, Gall and Seitz Systems GmbH, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., KUKA AG, Laserline GmbH, OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, and TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Power

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Power

6.3 High power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Low power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Power

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ALPHA LASER GmbH

11.4 Coherent Inc.

11.5 Fraunhofer Society for the Promotion of Applied Research eV

11.6 Gall and Seitz Systems GmbH

11.7 Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

11.8 IPG Photonics Corp.

KUKA AG 126

Laserline GmbH 128

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG 130

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG 132

Appendix 134

Scope of the report 135

Currency conversion rates for US$ 136

Research methodology 137

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-cladding-equipment-market-to-record-usd-16-33-mn-growth--technavio-identifies-alpha-laser-gmbh-and-coherent-inc-as-key-players-301585452.html

SOURCE Technavio