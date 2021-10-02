U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,611.33
    +4,074.71 (+9.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Laser Cutting Machine Market to record $851.39 Mn growth from 2021 to 2025| ALPHA LASER GmbH and AMADA Co. Ltd. among Key Vendors| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The laser cutting machine market is expected to grow by $ 851.39 mn from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that this market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Cutting Machine Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Cutting Machine Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Market drivers such as the increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Laser Cutting Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

To gain access to detailed analysis on segments of the laser cutting machine market, Download Our Free Sample

Laser Cutting Machine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the laser cutting machine market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ALPHA LASER GmbH, AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Coherent Inc., El.En. Spa, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Manz AG, and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the laser cutting machine market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The rising demand for fiber laser cutting machines is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the availability of alternate machine tools for metal cutting applications may threaten the growth of the market.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Laser Cutting Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laser cutting machine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the laser cutting machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the laser cutting machine market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser cutting machine market vendors

Related Reports:

Laser Cladding Equipment Market by Power, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The laser cladding equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 16.33 million and record a CAGR of 3.34% during 2021-2025.

Download a Free Sample for an in-depth analysis of this report

Laser Welding Machine Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The laser welding machine market size is expected to grow by USD 373.97 million and record a CAGR of 4.73% during 2021-2025.

Fetch a Free Sample for more details on market sizing and the latest trends and challenges of this market

Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 851.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.07

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, US, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ALPHA LASER GmbH, AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Coherent Inc., El.En. Spa, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Manz AG, and TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio's in-depth latest market research reports and top findings have aided various Fortune 500 Companies to lead with confidence!

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-cutting-machine-market-to-record-851-39-mn-growth-from-2021-to-2025-alpha-laser-gmbh-and-amada-co-ltd-among-key-vendors-technavio-301389320.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Merck’s COVID-19 pill is a 'huge game changer': Doctor

    Dr. Anthony Harris, WorkCare chief innovation officer and associate medical director, joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Merck seeks authorization for COVID pill, HHS clarifies HIPAA rights for COVID vaccine

    Anjalee Khemlani joins the Yahoo Finance panel&nbsp;to discuss the latest medical news, including Merck seeking emergency authorization for their breakthrough COVID pill and the HHS stating that HIPAA rights don’t apply for COVID-19 vaccine status.

  • Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Long Drive North

    On Sept. 23, Ford Motors Company (NYSE: F) broke up from a descending trendline that had been holding it down since the June 4 52-week high of $16.45. Ford’s stock shot up over 11% during the four trading days that followed and reached a high of $14.73 before entering into consolidation. See Also: Ford, GM To Extend Production Cuts At Some US Facilities Over Chip Shortage Woes The Ford Chart: The sharp rise higher paired with the consolidation has settled Ford into a bull flag pattern on the dai

  • Vaccinations have mitigated rise of COVID-19 variants: COVID-19 National Task Force Chair

    Dr. Adam Brown, Emergency Physician and COVID-19 National Task Force Chair at Envision Healthcare discusses Merck's new COVID-19 pill and trends in COVID-19 case counts.&nbsp;

  • Why Exxon and Other Oil Stocks Are a Better Way to Play a Rally in Natural Gas

    Crude producers often pump out considerable gas too. Investors could look at Exxon, Royal Dutch and Marathon..

  • Oil May Hit $100 This Winter and Spur Economic Crisis, BofA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crunch could help propel oil prices above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and spur a global economic crisis, according to Bank of America. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts i

  • Exxon Earnings Will Get a Boost from Higher Oil and Natural Gas Prices. The Stock Is Jumping.

    Natural-gas prices have surged around the world in recent months as shortages have hit the U.K., Europe and China.

  • Foxconn tentatively agrees to produce electric vehicles in Ohio, doesn't rule out Mount Pleasant

    Foxconn Technology Group has reached an agreement to buy a large automotive production plant in Ohio that it said could enable it to begin manufacturing electric vehicles for Fisker Inc., work that Wisconsin officials had sought to bring to Foxconn's facility in Mount Pleasant.

  • Stock Market In Correction; Merck Covid Drug Rocks Moderna, BioNTech: Weekly Review

    The stock market fell into a correction as the major indexes and leaders sold off. Merck leapt on a Covid drug, but rocked Moderna, BioNTech.

  • There’s a Worldwide Energy Crunch. Here’s How to Play It.

    Investors looking to get exposure to surging prices for natural gas and other fuel sources might consider Cimarex Energy, Marathon Oil, Royal Dutch Shell, and other stocks.

  • 5 Stocks to Play the Steel Industry’s Revival

    Steel companies are benefiting from surging demand and prices, and the future looks bright. Yet, the stocks remain among Wall Street’s cheapest.

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • UPS Appeal Successful; $27 Million Nuclear Verdict Remanded to Trial Court

    A $27 million-plus nuclear verdict against UPS handed down in 2019 has been overturned by a Texas appellate court and remanded to the trial court with a requirement for a venue change. The original case was heard in the Texas 58th District Court in Jefferson County. But the order handed down Thursday by Judge Charles Kreger of the Texas 9th Court of Appeals remands the case to Harris County, Texas, home of the city of Houston. UPS (NYSE: UPS) and Byron Bisor, the driver from the 2018 wreck that

  • Ready to Tap Your Retirement Fund? Here’s How to Get Started

    Ask Encore: All withdrawal strategies have their advantages and disadvantages. It’s important to understand them.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • European Gas Hit Record 100 Euros as Energy Crunch Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonEuropean gas surged to a record 100 euros as China stepped up a global fight for energy supplies, in a move that threatens to derail the economic recovery. Price

  • How Ford Makes Money: Selling Vehicles, Financing Services

    Ford gets the vast majority of its revenue from vehicle sales and financial services, but mobility sales are growing the fastest.

  • Exclusive-PwC offers U.S. employees full-time remote work

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it will allow all its 40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity, making it one of the biggest employers to embrace permanent remote work. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also been giving employees more choice to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. PwC's deputy people leader, Yolanda Seals-Coffield, said in an interview that the firm was the first in its industry to make full-time virtual work available to client services employees.

  • 5 Top Stocks for October

    The next few months may be messier, with labor shortages and supply chain issues causing serious problems for companies big and small. Here's what you need to know about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR), SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO). Matt Frankel, CFP (Digital Realty Trust): Real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust didn't have a great September, with shares falling by more than 10% despite a lack of company-specific news.