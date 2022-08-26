U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,057.66
    -141.46 (-3.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,283.40
    -1,008.38 (-3.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,141.71
    -497.56 (-3.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.83
    -64.81 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.97
    +0.45 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.80
    -20.60 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    -0.35 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9975
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0350
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1731
    -0.0107 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7520
    +1.2820 (+0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,233.21
    -1,364.50 (-6.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.93
    -26.28 (-5.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

Laser Cutting Machine Market, Rising digitalization in manufacturing processes to boost market growth - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laser Cutting Machine Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.25 billion during 2021-2026, during the forecast period. The report extensively covers laser cutting machine market segmentation by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and others), product (fiber, solid-state, diode, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Attractive Opportunities in Laser Cutting Machine Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Laser Cutting Machine Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

One of the main factors driving the growth of the laser cutting machine market is the growing emphasis on automating the metal cutting process. One of the important market trends driving the growth of the laser cutting machine industry is the increasing digitization of industrial processes. However, one of the major factors impeding the growth of the laser cutting machine market is the accessibility of substitute machine tools for metal cutting applications.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laser Cutting Machine Market Analysis Report by End-user, Product, Geography and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2026". Request free sample pages.

Major Five Laser Cutting Machine Companies:

  • ALPHA LASER GmbH: The company provides development and supply of flexible packaging globally. This segment is the largest supplier of plastic, aluminum, and fiber-based flexible packaging.

  • AMADA Co. Ltd.: The company offers solutions for meat packaging to protect the products and make them stand out from the competition and help to grab the attention on the store shelves.

  • Bystronic Laser AG: The company offers solutions for meat packaging with a range of containers, trays, and specialty films for meat and fish packaging.

  • Chutian Laser: The company offers solutions for meat packaging which are made from recycled material that helps to keep the product safe and fresh for a longer duration.

  • Coherent Inc.: The company offers different types of products such as butter and cheese foils, wrap-around labels for dairies, and confectionery packaging.

Technavio's sample contains multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy Sample Report.

Laser Cutting Machine Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

APAC will account for 58% of market growth. The main markets for laser cutting machines in APAC are China, South Korea, and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the availability of a competent workforce will support market expansion for laser cutting machines in APAC. Get a Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.

Geared Motors and Drives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.

Mucus Clearance Devices Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.

Sinter Plant Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.

Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.91%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 1.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.52

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ALPHA LASER GmbH, AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Cangzhou Lead Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Chutian Laser, Coherent Inc., El.En. Spa, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Bond Laser Co., Koike Aronson Inc., LZK CNC Machine Tool Anhui Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Manz AG, Messer Cutting Systems GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, Salvagnini Italia Spa, Shenzhen Hymson Laser Intelligent Equipments Co. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Universal Laser Systems Inc., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Diode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ALPHA LASER GmbH

  • 11.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.

  • 11.5 Bystronic Laser AG

  • 11.6 Coherent Inc.

  • 11.7 El.En. Spa

  • 11.8 Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • 11.9 IPG Photonics Corp.

  • 11.10 Koike Aronson Inc.

  • 11.11 Manz AG

  • 11.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-cutting-machine-market-rising-digitalization-in-manufacturing-processes-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301611596.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller - Maersk's refrigerated containers maker for $987.3 million. The U.S. Justice Department said the deal would have combined two of the world's four suppliers of refrigerated shipping containers and further concentrated the global cold supply chain.

  • U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Thursday it will suspend 26 China-bound flights from the United States by four Chinese carriers in response to the Chinese government's decision to suspend some U.S. carrier flights over COVID-19 cases. The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China Southern Airlines and China Eastern Airlines from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28. The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) cited the recent cancellation of 26 American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines flights over COVID-19 cases.

  • Fire at Biggest US Midwest Refinery Threatens Fuel Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superp

  • Justice Department reportedly drafting antitrust suit against Apple

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses reports that the DOJ is drafting an antitrust suit against Apple and what that means for rival tech companies like Google.

  • Snowflake's Rally Is Melting

    Let's check the chart of this cloud-computing name after it posted an earnings beat earlier this week.

  • Does California have enough electricity to ban gas cars?

    California will ban the sale of internal combustion engine passenger cars by 2035, officials there said on Aug. 24. The policy, coming on top of new incentives for EV buyers in the Inflation Reduction Act, could dramatically reshape the entire US vehicle fleet. California is the country’s biggest vehicle market, and more than a dozen states copy its emissions standards.

  • Germans are looking to firewood for energy as natural gas prices soar

    Skyrocketing prices for natural gas have Europeans scrambling for alternative energy sources.In Germany, where households face a 480 euro rise in their gas bills, people are resorting to stockpiling firewood.

  • ‘The backlash to quiet quitting smacks of another attempt by the ruling class to get workers back under their thumbs:’ Am I wrong?

    'When working at home it's easy to end up working constantly, which can lead to burnout and worker dissatisfaction.'

  • Fuel Up on These Three Natural Gas Dividend Stocks

    As these catalysts are not likely to subside any time soon, natural gas prices could remain elevated at levels not seen since 2008. Here are three stocks related to natural gas exploration, production and distribution, and also pay high dividends to shareholders. ONE Gas Inc. is one of the largest publicly traded natural gas utilities in the United States.

  • Warren Buffett keeps betting big on oil. Here are 2 high-yield energy stocks — offering up to 13.3% — for some healthy income to boot

    Follow Buffett’s lead. And collect big dividends while you’re at it.

  • Pfizer 'surprised' by Moderna COVID-19 vaccine patent lawsuit

    Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine technology

  • Altria (MO) Unveils Dividend Hike: What Else Should You Know?

    Altria Group (MO) declares a dividend hike of 4.4%, taking its quarterly dividend to 94 cents per share. The company is focused on boosting shareholders' returns.

  • How Much Should You Really Have in Your 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Livent, Daqo New Energy, Ingevity and Hawkins

    Livent, Daqo New Energy, Ingevity and Hawkins have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Tesla argues California's EV mandate should be stricter

    California will start banning gas-powered cars in 2035, but Tesla is calling for the rules to be stricter and enforced by 2030 instead.

  • New York Fuel Supply Is So Low It Triggered White House Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York area is running so low on fuel that the Biden administration is warning of government action to address exports and suppliers are resorting to expensive US tankers to restock the region. Most Read from BloombergNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskWorld’s Most Popular Password Manager Says It Was HackedTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsA 129-Foot Supery

  • Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID vaccine patent

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Moderna’s decision to sue rival vaccine maker Pfizer over the delivery technology used in COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Boeing employees say management oversight has improved

    An internal survey of Boeing Co. workers authorized to perform tasks on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration has found nearly 50% of the workers have seen improvement in management oversight in the past 12 months. The relationship between Boeing (NYSE: BA), the employees that are part of the FAA’s Organization Designation Authorization program, and the regulatory agency came under scrutiny in recent years following investigations into the development of the 737 MAX that included allegations of undue pressure to speed along the certification process. While none of Spirit’s (NYSE: SPR) work was implicated in either crash, Boeing-installed flight control software that has since been updated was acknowledged as a factor in each.

  • Pfizer prepared to ‘vigorously defend’ itself against Moderna’s allegations

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss Pfizer's response to its Moderna lawsuit allegations.

  • JPMorgan: Don't Withdraw More Than This Much from Your Retirement Accounts

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.