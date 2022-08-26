Laser Cutting Machine Market, Rising digitalization in manufacturing processes to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laser Cutting Machine Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.25 billion during 2021-2026, during the forecast period. The report extensively covers laser cutting machine market segmentation by end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, and others), product (fiber, solid-state, diode, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Attractive Opportunities in Laser Cutting Machine Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

One of the main factors driving the growth of the laser cutting machine market is the growing emphasis on automating the metal cutting process. One of the important market trends driving the growth of the laser cutting machine industry is the increasing digitization of industrial processes. However, one of the major factors impeding the growth of the laser cutting machine market is the accessibility of substitute machine tools for metal cutting applications.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laser Cutting Machine Market Analysis Report by End-user, Product, Geography and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2026". Request free sample pages .

Major Five Laser Cutting Machine Companies:

ALPHA LASER GmbH: The company provides development and supply of flexible packaging globally. This segment is the largest supplier of plastic, aluminum, and fiber-based flexible packaging.

AMADA Co. Ltd.: The company offers solutions for meat packaging to protect the products and make them stand out from the competition and help to grab the attention on the store shelves.

Bystronic Laser AG: The company offers solutions for meat packaging with a range of containers, trays, and specialty films for meat and fish packaging.

Chutian Laser: The company offers solutions for meat packaging which are made from recycled material that helps to keep the product safe and fresh for a longer duration.

Coherent Inc.: The company offers different types of products such as butter and cheese foils, wrap-around labels for dairies, and confectionery packaging.

Story continues

Technavio's sample contains multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy Sample Report.

Laser Cutting Machine Market Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

APAC will account for 58% of market growth. The main markets for laser cutting machines in APAC are China, South Korea, and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projection period, the availability of a competent workforce will support market expansion for laser cutting machines in APAC. Get a Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Metal Forming Machine Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.



Geared Motors and Drives Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.



Mucus Clearance Devices Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.



Sinter Plant Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026. Download Free Sample Report.

Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALPHA LASER GmbH, AMADA Co. Ltd., Bystronic Laser AG, Cangzhou Lead Laser Technology Co. Ltd., Chutian Laser, Coherent Inc., El.En. Spa, Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd., HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Bond Laser Co., Koike Aronson Inc., LZK CNC Machine Tool Anhui Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Manz AG, Messer Cutting Systems GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., PRIMA INDUSTRIE Spa, Salvagnini Italia Spa, Shenzhen Hymson Laser Intelligent Equipments Co. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, Universal Laser Systems Inc., and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Diode - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ALPHA LASER GmbH

11.4 AMADA Co. Ltd.

11.5 Bystronic Laser AG

11.6 Coherent Inc.

11.7 El.En. Spa

11.8 Hans Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd.

11.9 IPG Photonics Corp.

11.10 Koike Aronson Inc.

11.11 Manz AG

11.12 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-cutting-machine-market-rising-digitalization-in-manufacturing-processes-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301611596.html

SOURCE Technavio