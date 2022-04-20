Laser Cutting Machine Market in the US to Grow by USD 78.85 million | Coherent Inc. and Conzzeta Management AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the laser cutting machine market in the US by Technavio infers that the increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 78.85 million from 2019 to 2024.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Cutting Machine Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Vendor Landscape and Scope

The laser cutting machine market in US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Laserline GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Segmentation by End-user:

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Market

Market Driver:

Market Trend:

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist laser cutting machine market in us growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laser cutting machine market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laser cutting machine market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser cutting machine market vendors in US

Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 78.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.31 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Laserline GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Diode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Coherent Inc.

Conzzeta Management AG

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

Han's Laser Corp. Ltd.

IPG Photonics Corp.

Koike Aronson Inc.

Laserline GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

