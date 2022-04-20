U.S. markets open in 9 hours 30 minutes

Laser Cutting Machine Market in the US to Grow by USD 78.85 million | Coherent Inc. and Conzzeta Management AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the laser cutting machine market in the US by Technavio infers that the increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 78.85 million from 2019 to 2024.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Cutting Machine Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Cutting Machine Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Read additional information about the market. View a sample report.

Vendor Landscape and Scope

The laser cutting machine market in US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Laserline GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

  • Segmentation by End-user:

Request a Sample of this report for more highlights on the market segments.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Market

  • Market Driver:

  • Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laser cutting machine market in us growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the laser cutting machine market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the laser cutting machine market in US

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser cutting machine market vendors in US

Related Reports:

Drone Identification Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Grinding Robots Market by End-user, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope in US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 78.85 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.31

Regional analysis

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Laserline GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Fiber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Solid-state - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Diode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Coherent Inc.

  • Conzzeta Management AG

  • DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

  • Han's Laser Corp. Ltd.

  • IPG Photonics Corp.

  • Koike Aronson Inc.

  • Laserline GmbH

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

  • Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-cutting-machine-market-in-the-us-to-grow-by-usd-78-85-million--coherent-inc-and-conzzeta-management-ag-among-key-vendors--technavio-301527268.html

SOURCE Technavio

