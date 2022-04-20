Laser Cutting Machine Market in the US to Grow by USD 78.85 million | Coherent Inc. and Conzzeta Management AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the laser cutting machine market in the US by Technavio infers that the increasing focus on automating the metal cutting process is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 78.85 million from 2019 to 2024.
Vendor Landscape and Scope
The laser cutting machine market in US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Laserline GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd., among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Product:
Segmentation by End-user:
Latest Trends and Drivers in the Market
Market Driver:
Market Trend:
Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist laser cutting machine market in us growth during the next five years
Estimation of the laser cutting machine market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the laser cutting machine market in US
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser cutting machine market vendors in US
Laser Cutting Machine Market Scope in US
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 78.85 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.31
Regional analysis
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Coherent Inc., Conzzeta Management AG, DMG MORI Co. Ltd., IPG Photonics Corp., Koike Aronson Inc., Laserline GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
