U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.75
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,216.00
    +64.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,592.75
    +6.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.80
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.18
    +1.16 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.70
    -9.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    26.09
    -0.16 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1008
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -2.22 (-6.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.7260
    +0.5960 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,880.96
    -447.23 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.05
    -7.47 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

Laser Cutting Machines Market Worth USD 6.69 Billion by 2022 - 2027 | Growth, Size, Revenue, Sales, Trend | Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Regions

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·5 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Trumpf, Bystronic, Mazak, Amada, Prima Power

Pune, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Laser Cutting Machines Market report gives you overall analysis of global market by size of industry, shares, revenue in past and future estimation, year over year growth of Laser Cutting Machines with the upcoming opportunities and challenges. Report also covers major players operating in the global Laser Cutting Machines market with company details, recent developments, revenue, mergers & acquisitions, expansion plans. Research reports also covers segmentation by product type, applications, and geographical regions, with market size of each type and application with respect to regions.

Laser cutting is a technology that uses a laser to cut materials. Laser cutting works by directing the output of a high-power laser most commonly through optics. The laser optics and CNC (computer numerical control) are used to direct the material or the laser beam generated. The laser cutting machines initially casts laser beam on the surface of work piece, melts it and finally evaporates the particular area of work piece using the energy released by laser.

The global laser cutting machine market is valued at 3.37 billion USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6.69 billion USD by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.65% during 2021-2027.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/20074503

Laser Cutting Machines market is split by type and by application for the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for revenue by type and by application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Segment by Type

  • CO2 Laser Cutting Machine

  • Fiber Laser Cutting Machine

  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Automotive

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Machine Industry

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Others

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/20074503

Some Key Players Operating in the Laser Cutting Machines Market Are:

  • Trumpf

  • Bystronic

  • Mazak

  • Amada

  • Prima Power

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Trotec

  • Coherent

  • LVD

  • EO Technics

  • Tanaka

  • IPG Photonics

  • Cincinnati

  • Koike

  • GF

  • Spartanics

  • Han'S Laser

  • Jinan Bodor

  • HG Laser

  • Chutian Laser

  • Tianqi Laser

  • Lead Laser

  • Boye Laser

  • Kaitian Laser

  • Golden Laser

  • HE Laser

Laser Cutting Machines market report delivers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream businesses. Also, this study delivers a detailed market estimation by emphasizing facts on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. Ultimately, this report also offers comprehensive study and expert guidance on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/20074503

Detailed TOC of Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Research Report 2021

1 LASER CUTTING MACHINES MARKET OVERVIEW 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Laser Cutting Machines 1

1.2 Laser Cutting Machines Segment by Type 1

1.3 Laser Cutting Machines Segment by Application 5

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects 10

1.5 Global Market Size by Region 12

1.5.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 12

1.5.2 North America Laser Cutting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.3 Europe Laser Cutting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 13

1.5.4 China Laser Cutting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 14

1.5.5 Japan Laser Cutting Machines Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 15

2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 16

2.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Production by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 16

2.2 Global Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 18

2.3 Laser Cutting Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 21

2.4 Global Laser Cutting Machines Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 24

2.5 Manufacturers Laser Cutting Machines Founded Time and Headquarters 25

2.6 Laser Cutting Machines Market Competitive Situation and Trends 26

3 PRODUCTION BY REGION 29

3.1 Global Production of Laser Cutting Machines by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.2 Global Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 29

3.3 Global Laser Cutting Machines Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 30

3.4 North America Laser Cutting Machines Production 31

3.5 Europe Laser Cutting Machines Production 32

3.6 China Laser Cutting Machines Production (2016-2021) 33

3.7 Japan Laser Cutting Machines Production (2016-2021) 34

4 LASER CUTTING MACHINES CONSUMPTION BY REGION 35

4.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Region 35

4.2 North America 36

4.3 Europe 41

4.4 Asia Pacific 46

4.5 South America 53

5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE 56

5.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 56

5.2 Global Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 58

5.3 Global Laser Cutting Machines Price by Type (2016-2021) 59

6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION 60

6.1 Global Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 60

6.2 Global Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2017-2021) 62

Continued….

Purchase this Report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/20074503


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • A Fresh Look at Marvell Technology

    If you used my December column on Marvell Technology as a guide, traders should have been stopped out of their long positions in the semiconductor manufacturer at $75 . In the updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of MRVL, below, we can see a bullish piercing pattern in the past few days. A rally back above the 200-day moving average line, should it happen, will improve the picture.

  • Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

    If there's anything that gets our hackles up, it's stopping at the local gas station to fill up our tanks and seeing gas prices at a cringeworthy new high. Today's national average gas price is $4.25 per gallon according to AAA.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • Wheat Prices Plunge in Chicago With Global Stockpiles Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat markets remained locked limit down after a key U.S. report forecast bigger ending stockpiles even as the Ukraine war disrupts supplies out of the key Black Sea region.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fi

  • ‘Putin’s price hike’ and oil company inaction are driving costs higher, WH economist says

    A key Biden aide pointed directly at the oil companies during an interview Thursday. “There is definitely some of that going on,” Jared Bernstein said about possible profiteering, adding that now is the time when “the companies very much have to step up.”

  • Frackers Say Bottlenecks Impede Output Boost as Oil Prices Soar

    Shale companies say they are trying to help to fill a gap in global oil supplies after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but wary investors and supply-chain issues are crimping output.

  • Oil prices: China is the 'key variable to watch,' says strategist

    Oil prices could hit $150 per barrel — but such an upward movement would depend on how much crude China scoops up from Russia, according to one strategist.

  • Oil Executives Meet With Biden Officials on Texas Home Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil industry executives are meeting with U.S. officials this week as surging energy prices and mounting national security concerns bring together two groups that have had a distant relationship since President Joe Biden’s inauguration.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Neutrality, Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory A

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet a year ago for Peabody Energy Corp. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarUkraine and Russia Fail to Make Progress in Talks to End WarBack then, many factories a

  • Russia draft law raises doubt over fate of $10 billion of jets

    Russia published a draft law on Thursday that could prevent its airlines returning leased aircraft, raising the stakes in a showdown with Western finance over $10 billion of jets. Sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine give leasing firms until March 28 to free themselves from deals with Russian airlines, sparking a game of cat-and-mouse as lenders try to seize back jets - with very little success. Under the proposed law drafted by the transport ministry, Russian airlines will pay leases in roubles throughout 2022.

  • Should Investors Take a Long Position in Uranium?

    According to a number of media reports I have read Wednesday, Russia said it will restrict trade in some goods and raw materials in response to sanctions from the West. The Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (SRUUF) (CA.U.UT) is fairly new and was started by the Canadian asset manager Sprott. In the daily bar chart of The Uranium Trust (CA.U.UT) we can see a bullish picture.

  • 'We don't know what an angry Vladimir Putin' will do to crude supply: Strategist

    The oil market could become even more volatile in the days ahead if Russia's leader decides to retaliate against Western sanctions using oil as a weapon.

  • Oil Prices Are Slipping Again. Expect Volatility in Crude to Continue.

    Optimism over a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war faded, with reality setting in as the world faces an incredibly tight oil market. Still, crude was unable to hold on to its gains.

  • Nickel Market Freeze Extended to Sort Out Big Trading Loss Amid Ukraine War

    The pause until next week gives the London Metal Exchange more time to resolve a crisis caused by a trade that originated in China, a high-profile example of how the conflict has hit financial markets.

  • Oil price falls after UAE backs pushing Opec to increase outputs

    The dramatic U-turn by the United Arab Emirates set off the biggest drop in brent crude since April 2020, with the benchmark falling 13% during the session.

  • Gas prices are high and up another 7 cents nationwide. Here is the average price in each state.

    Even though gas prices are on the rise nationwide, some states are paying a lot more than others. See how your state compares.

  • Oil prices at $200 is no longer crazy, analyst says in dire warning

    The rally in crude oil prices may just be starting, warns one top oil strategist.

  • Europe's fuel crisis re-energizes debate over natural gas

    The war in Ukraine is reviving a debate on whether natural gas is a climate friend or foe, as Europe's energy crisis triggers urgent calls for U.S. and Middle East gas producers to rush new supplies to market. Once considered the cleaner-burning fuel compared with coal and oil, gas lost its luster over growing recognition of production and transportation leaks that contribute to global warming. Energy executives and government officials gathered at the CERAWeek conference in Houston this week said global security would be stronger if gas was more readily available, and used Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Europe's dependence on Russia's gas to press their case.