Laser Cutting Machines Market Worth USD 5.96 Billion, Growing at an 8.40% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Laser Cutting Machines Market is High Demand for Safety and Operator Protection Market

New York, US, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Laser Cutting Machines Market Information Report, By Technology, Process, End User and Region - Global Forecast To 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 5.96 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 8.40% during the assessment timeframe.

Laser Cutting Machines Market Overview:

The laser cutting machines market is projected to garner sizable gains, witnessing growing customer demands for enhanced efficiency. Laser technology allows a significant increase in cutting speed and production while preventing the oxidation of materials. These machines combining high power with productivity allow large-format cuts, including flat cut (2D) and bevel cut options. Laser cutting machines can be integrated with automation solutions to optimize performances of loading-unloading, storage, and intelligent sorting of parts.

Key players involved in the laser cutting machines market are-

  • Jenoptik Laser GmbH (Germany)

  • Coherent Inc. (US)

  • Bystronic Incorporated (US)

  • IPG Photonics Corporation (US)

  • Epilog Laser Inc. (US)

  • Trumpf GMBH (Germany)

  • MKS Instruments (US)

  • Amada Miyachi Inc. (US)

  • LancerFab Tech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • Alpha Laser (US)

  • Jiangsu Dajin Laser Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Xenetech (US)

  • Trotec Lasers (US)

  • Universal Laser Systems(US)

  • Han's Laser Smart Equipment Group Co., Ltd(China)

The market witnesses vast demand for tailor-made laser and waterjet cutting machines that can be integrated with scalable, intelligent automation systems as well as production management solutions for autonomous and strategic decision-making. Furthermore, digital transformation, optimization of the manufacturing process, and the growing adoption of Smart Factory drive the demand for cutting machines.

Also, rising issues of skilled labor shortage, limited working hours, and labor costs encourage the adoption of these machines. Besides, stringent quality control and tolerance needs encourage manufacturing companies to add these machines to their factories. The rapidly growing Industry 4.0 across heavy industries worldwide drives the market demand. Manufacturing sectors worldwide are embracing automation and advanced technology to meet customers' machining needs.

Laser Cutting Machines Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 5.96 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 8.40% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

New product launches and R&D amongst major key players

Key Market Drivers

Increasing demand for automobiles

Industry Trends

Large manufacturing facilities are increasingly implementing laser machines for their cutting, engraving, and marking needs. Laser cutting systems have become the game changer for the metal forming industry, with the laser revolution across the globe. These machines have emerged as a solution to simplify the metal forming process. The rising demand for commercial advanced compact-sized products increases market revenues.

Besides, large advances in production technologies and emerging smarter factory concept boost market growth. The demand for cutting machines with a high degree of automated features to deliver faster set-up times is rising. Moreover, the growing pressure to reduce time, manual labor, and operational costs while boosting production substantiates the market value.

On the other hand, the market growth is restrained by several challenges, such as difficulties in data processing & programming errors due to complex structure, high purchase & repairing costs, complexities of material selection, overheating & inappropriate settings of machines, and communication failure.

Almost all industries require tailored laser cutting machining for accurate laser parts that sometimes are complex to produce using traditional methods. Increasing demand for laser cutting machining from industries such as aerospace & automotive, and building & construction fosters market growth.

Laser Cutting Machines Market Segments

The laser cutting machines market report is segmented into technologies, processes, end-users, and regions. The technology segment comprises solid-state lasers, gas lasers, and semiconductor lasers. The process segment comprises fusion cutting, flame cutting, and sublimation cutting. The end user segment comprises automotive, consumer electronics, defense & aerospace, industrial, and others. The region segment comprises the Americas, Asia-Pacific, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Laser Cutting Machines Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global laser cutting machines market. The spurring rise in automotive production in this region drives the demand for laser cutting machines. Moreover, consumer preference for various vehicles and advanced metal cutting machines influences market revenues. With strong industrial sector developments, the US is the largest contributor to the global and North American laser cutting machines market.

The Asia Pacific region holds the second-best position in the global laser cutting machines market. Growing technology upgrades and automation in manufacturing sectors escalate the market value. Besides, the ample availability of key raw materials and cost-competitive workforces in the region positively impacts the Laser Cutting Machines Market growth.

The growing adoption of these machines and rapid industrialization drive the market demand. Also, the increasing application areas of laser cutting machines in the current manufacturing environment substantiate market revenues. The high product demand from burgeoning manufacturing sectors also propels the region's market shares.

Laser Cutting Machines Market Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive laser cutting machines market appears fragmented due to several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. These industry players initiate strategic approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launches to gain a larger competitive share. They make substantial R&D investments in developing a completely different technology than their competition. Another strategy of these firms is close collaboration with automakers and aircraft manufacturers to provide customized solutions.

For instance, on Sep.21, 2022, Precitec (Germany), a leading global provider of laser cutting & welding solutions, announced a partnership with TCI Cutting (Spain), a manufacturer of laser & waterjet cutting machines and automation & production management solutions. This technology collaboration focuses on helping their customers achieve optimal results by combining maximum cutting performance, power, productivity, efficiency, and profitability.

TCI Cutting has developed fiber laser cutting machines like the Dynamicline Fiber 20kW with 4G maximum acceleration and carbon fiber bridge & linear motors, with the high-power laser ProCutter 2.0 cutting head made by Precitec. These highly productive machines can meet the most demanding cutting needs of the market. With real-time communication between the cutting machine and the head, these machines offer high kinematic performance & excellent cutting quality.

Related Reports:

Cutting Tools Market Research Report: Information By Tool Type, By Material Type, By Application - Forecast till 2030

Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Research Report: Information by Type, Application, Industry and Region - Forecast till 2030

CNC Cutting Machines Market Research Report: Information by Type, By Product, By Application, By End User and Region - Global Forecast Till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


