Laser Diode Market 2022 Growing demand for high performance laser diodes for industrial applications drives growth at CAGR of 8.25% by 2029

Exactitude Consultancy
·6 min read

Laser Diode Market Increasing adoption of innovative techniques such as new laser surgeries and non-invasive and minimal methods are driving the growth of the Laser Diode Market

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Laser Diode market.

The global Laser Diode Market is predictable to be valued at 16.7 billion by 2029 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.25% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

The growing demand for laser diodes for precision and damage prevention in healthcare, the mass adoption of diodes across industrial sectors for efficient metal processing, and the increasing acceptance of these diodes in the manufacture of automotive headlights. The increase is some of the key factors driving the world's laser diodes. market. Along with increasing military applications, continued advancement in technology to increase efficiency and accuracy are other factors contributing to the growth of the market. The growing demand for data storage and fibre optic communications worldwide is also boosting the demand for laser diodes.

Increasing adoption of high power laser diodes in autonomous vehicle technology is driving the market. Self-driving cars require optical technology such as a laser beam that is converted into white light by the high intensity of the laser and directed through a small reflector onto the road so that the driver can see him 600 meters away (approximately formerly 2x as much as possible with his LED high beam). LiDAR systems are key to the development of self-driving cars.

High power laser weapons are becoming an increasingly important part of the US defence arsenal. The use of lasers for DE is a broad and diverse field. DE applications range from relatively low-power portable lasers with 10 kW optical output power with missions to eliminate drone flight to very powerful lasers with megawatt-class (MW) power stages. increase. A high-altitude platform for destroying thrust-stage intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Get sample PDF of strategic Report->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10888/laser-diode-market/#request-a-sample
Recent Developments

  • In Feb 2021, II-VI Incorporated, one of the leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, acquired Coherent, Inc. The purpose of acquisition is to expand the business of photonic solutions, compound semiconductors, and laser technology and systems

  • March 2020 - IPG Photonics Corporation announced that it is extending its portfolio of coherent modules with support for single fiber, and bi-directional transmission. IPG photonics also announced support for extended temperature operations across its Menara-branded Hytham line of coherent transceiver modules.​

  • February 2020 - OSRAM Opto Semiconductor GmbH launched 65-Watt laser to its LiDAR photonics portfolio. It will be used in autonomous driving for capturing the immediate vehicle surroundings, ensuring high-resolution images for subsequent systems.​

Report Metric

Details

Market size availability for years

2022-2029

Base year considered

2021

Forecast units

Value (USD Million/Billion) and Volume (Million Units)

Segments covered

By wavelength, doping material, technology, and application

Geographies covered

Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World

Companies covered

The major market player includes II-VI Incorporated (US), IPG Photonics Inc. (US), Jenoptik AG (Germany), Lumentum Holding Inc. (US), MKS Instruments (US), Ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corp. (Japan), Ushio, Inc. (US), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan) and others.

Laser Diode Market Players

From large companies to small ones, many companies are actively working in the laser diode market. These key players include Osram Licht Group, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.  , ROHM Co.Ltd. , IPG Photonics Corp. , Sharp Corp ., Coherent Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. , JDS Uniphase Corp. Jenoptik AG , Newport Corp. ,R ofin-Sinar Technologies Inc.,Finisar, Avago Technologie, Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG  ,Nichia Corp and others.

Browse Full Premium Report with TOC@

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10888/laser-diode-market/

Key Market Segments: Laser Diode Market

Laser Diode Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

  • Injection Laser Diode

  • Optically Pumped Semiconductor Laser

Laser Diode Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

  • Communications & Optical Storage

  • Industrial

  • Medical

  • Military & Defence

  • Instrumentation & Sensor

Laser Diode Market by Mode of Operation, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

  • Continuous Wave

  • Pulsed Mode

Laser Diode Market by Wavelength, 2020-2029, (USD Millions, Thousand Units)

  • Near-Infrared

  • Red

  • Blue

  • Green

Laser Diode Market- Drivers

Increasing deployment of laser diodes in various end-use sectors is expected to drive the growth of the global laser diode market during the forecast period. Laser diodes are used in a wide variety of applications such as communications, factory automation, material processing, data storage, medical technology, displays and sensor technology. The fiber optic communications industry uses high-speed laser diodes to transmit data over the Internet and telephone networks. Most of the fiber optic network is driven by distributed feedback laser diodes. The growing demand for high-speed Internet and cloud services such as 3G and Long-Term Rating (LTE) and the growing number of Internet subscribers are driving the proliferation of fiber optic networks around the world.

Adoption of Laser in Medical and Healthcare to Drive the Market Growth

Applications of green laser diodes include projection applications, biotechnology, spectroscopy and medical applications. Green laser diodes are expected to hold the largest share of the laser diode market during the forecast period due to increasing demand in medical. Also available in femtosecond and picosecond variations, lasers are slowly gaining momentum in medical devices. Femtosecond lasers are often used to mark glass, enabling traceability of syringes and other glassware. Legislation mandating the labeling of medical devices in various regions is also driving increased demand for ultrafast lasers, whose applications include stents and catheters.

Additionally, these lasers are used to process plastics for medical devices, also known as polymer processing. There is an increasing demand for cosmetic surgical procedures, including surgical and non-surgical procedures, that improve appearance by reshaping and enhancing body structures. For example, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the total number of minimally invasive cosmetic surgeries has increased by a whopping 228% since 2000.

