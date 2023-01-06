U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

Laser Interferometer Market Value to Reach US$ 438.6 Million by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

·5 min read

  • Increase in adoption of industrial automation is likely to fuel demand for laser interferometers

  • The homodyne segment of the laser interferometer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

  • Robust automotive industry is expected to drive market expansion in Asia Pacific

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laser interferometer market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, according to market outlook presented in a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

Quality control is of prime importance for companies operating in the industrial sector. Laser interferometers find applications in optometry, velocimetry, and surface profiling. These devices are gaining traction owing to advantages such as long-range optical path, high accuracy, easy installation, and high repeatability. Usage of these devices is driven by increase in demand for rapid and precise inspection & monitoring of the quality of finished products, assembled parts, and components. Moreover, laser interferometers play a key role in precisely measuring large objects and coordinating metrology solutions.

Download free Sample Copy at (corporate mail ID preferred for top priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13304

Laser Interferometer Market: Key Findings

  • Emerging economies across the globe are increasing investment in industrial automation. This is expected to create significant opportunities in the laser interferometer market during the forecast period. Adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and industry 4.0 is increasing across various industries. Moreover, demand for superior quality products is rising. Hence, companies from different industry verticals are focusing on automating various production processes in order to achieve high accuracy and precision. This factor presents profitable prospects for laser interferometer manufacturers.

  • Fizeau interferometers have applications in regular measurement of flat and spherical surfaces. Moreover, usage of these instruments is rising for the measurement of optical components such as lenses, flats, prism, or precision metal parts such as polished ceramics, bearings, and sealing surfaces. As per TMR study, the Fizeau interferometer segment accounted for 31.2% share of market in 2021. It is projected to lead the market, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2031. This can be ascribed to increase in utilization of Fizeau interferometers in a range of end-use industries such as automotive, IT & telecommunications, and electronics & semiconductor industries.

  • Laser interferometers are used in various activities in the automotive sector such as profiling, dimensional measurement, control, and alignment. Demand for these devices is rising in the electronics & semiconductor sector in order to develop highly precise and complicated parts. These applications are likely to propel the market in the next few years.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=13304&ltype=S

Growth Drivers

  • Increase in adoption of 3D meteorology is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period

  • Rise in demand in the electronics & semiconductor, industrial, and automotive industries presents significant business opportunities

Regional Analysis

  • As per analysts at TMR, Asia Pacific accounted for 33.2% share of the global market in 2021. The region is anticipated to hold major market share during the forecast period. Presence of robust automotive sector and rise in adoption of industrial automation in countries such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea are likely to propel market development.

  • The market in North America held 26.4% share of the market in 2021. Growth of the market in the region can be ascribed to increase in usage of laser ranging interferometers in the aerospace & defense sector and rise in adoption of automation.

Laser Interferometer Market: Competition Landscape

  • The market is consolidated

  • Players are adopting strategies such as collaboration, merger & acquisition, and partnership in order to expand businesses to newer regions

  • Enterprises are increasing investment in R&D activities in order to develop technologically advanced products

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=13304

Laser Interferometer Market: Key Players

  • Keysight Technologies

  • Haag-Streit Group

  • Evident

  • Mahr GmbH

  • QED Technologies International, Inc.

  • OPTODYNE Laser Metrology S.r.l

  • Status Pro

  • Renishaw plc

  • Zygo Corporation

  • Tosei Engineering Corp.

Laser Interferometer Market Segmentation

  • Interferometer

  • Type

  • Application

  • End-use Industry

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • South America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-interferometer-market-value-to-reach-us-438-6-million-by-2031--transparency-market-research-inc-301715337.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

