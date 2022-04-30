U.S. markets closed

Laser Land Levelers Market to grow by USD 166.57 Mn, CANAMEK Systems Inc. and Celec Enterprises emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2026|Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Laser Land Levelers Market share and it is expected to grow by USD 166.57 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The increased demand for water-saving technology in agriculture, owing to climate change and limited water supplies, is one of the primary drivers driving the global laser land levelers industry's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Land Levelers Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Land Levelers Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get our sample report in MINUTES

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The rising demand for climate-smart practices that save scarce resources for agriculture is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 166.57 million.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    AgriPak Group, Beri Udyog Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Engineering Co., CANAMEK Systems Inc., Celec Enterprises, DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Jaycee Strips and Fasteners Pvt. Ltd., KS Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., Mara Srl, MOBA Mobile Automation AG, Osaw Udyog Pvt. Ltd., PDC Agro Works are some of the major market participants.

  • What is the key market driver?
    The growing demand for water-saving technologies in agriculture is one of the major factors driving the market.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    The APAC region will contribute 33% of the market share.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

  • Indoor Farming Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026- The indoor farming technologies market share is expected to increase by USD 6.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.93%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get exclusive sample report in minutes

  • Vertical Farming Technologies Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026- The vertical farming technologies market share is expected to increase by USD 8.52 trillion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.74%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get exclusive sample report in minutes

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing demand for water-saving technologies in agriculture will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this laser land levelers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Laser Land Levelers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

The rotary laser segment will gain a major proportion of the laser land levelers market. The increased demand for rotary laser land levelers will drive market expansion in the future years since they are heavier and larger in size and can be used for both indoor and outdoor land leveling applications.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, Download our latest sample Report.

Laser Land Levelers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The laser land levelers market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the government support for the growth of the construction sector as one of the prime reasons driving the laser land levelers market growth during the next few years.

Laser Land Levelers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist laser land levelers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the laser land levelers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the laser land levelers market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser land levelers market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Laser Land Levelers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 166.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.12

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AgriPak Group, Beri Udyog Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Engineering Co., CANAMEK Systems Inc., Celec Enterprises, DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Jaycee Strips and Fasteners Pvt. Ltd., KS Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., Mara Srl, MOBA Mobile Automation AG, Osaw Udyog Pvt. Ltd., PDC Agro Works, Raj Hydraulics, Rajasthan Mechanical Works Ltd., Saron Mechanical Works, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and Machino Agriculture Implements Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Rotary laser - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Plain level laser - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Dot laser - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 CANAMEK Systems Inc.

  • 10.4 Celec Enterprises

  • 10.5 Deere and Co.

  • 10.6 Hexagon AB

  • 10.7 Mara Srl

  • 10.8 MOBA Mobile Automation AG

  • 10.9 Osaw Udyog Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Saron Mechanical Works

  • 10.11 Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

  • 10.12 Trimble Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-land-levelers-market-to-grow-by-usd-166-57-mn-canamek-systems-inc-and-celec-enterprises-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth-industry-analysis-market-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-2026technavio-301535585.html

SOURCE Technavio

