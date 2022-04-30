Laser Land Levelers Market to grow by USD 166.57 Mn, CANAMEK Systems Inc. and Celec Enterprises emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2026|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Laser Land Levelers Market share and it is expected to grow by USD 166.57 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The increased demand for water-saving technology in agriculture, owing to climate change and limited water supplies, is one of the primary drivers driving the global laser land levelers industry's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Laser Land Levelers Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The rising demand for climate-smart practices that save scarce resources for agriculture is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 166.57 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

AgriPak Group, Beri Udyog Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Engineering Co., CANAMEK Systems Inc., Celec Enterprises, DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Jaycee Strips and Fasteners Pvt. Ltd., KS Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., Mara Srl, MOBA Mobile Automation AG, Osaw Udyog Pvt. Ltd., PDC Agro Works are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

The growing demand for water-saving technologies in agriculture is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 33% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing demand for water-saving technologies in agriculture will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this laser land levelers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Laser Land Levelers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Geography

The rotary laser segment will gain a major proportion of the laser land levelers market. The increased demand for rotary laser land levelers will drive market expansion in the future years since they are heavier and larger in size and can be used for both indoor and outdoor land leveling applications.

Laser Land Levelers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The laser land levelers market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the government support for the growth of the construction sector as one of the prime reasons driving the laser land levelers market growth during the next few years.

Laser Land Levelers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist laser land levelers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laser land levelers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laser land levelers market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laser land levelers market vendors

Laser Land Levelers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 166.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.12 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AgriPak Group, Beri Udyog Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Engineering Co., CANAMEK Systems Inc., Celec Enterprises, DASMESH Mechanical Works Pvt. Ltd., Deere and Co., Hexagon AB, Jaycee Strips and Fasteners Pvt. Ltd., KS Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., Mara Srl, MOBA Mobile Automation AG, Osaw Udyog Pvt. Ltd., PDC Agro Works, Raj Hydraulics, Rajasthan Mechanical Works Ltd., Saron Mechanical Works, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., and Machino Agriculture Implements Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

