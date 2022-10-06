U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Laser Marking Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 2728.9 Million By 2028 At A CAGR of 4.9% | Valuates Reports

·7 min read

BANGALORE, India , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Marking Market is segmented by Type - Fiber Laser, Diode Laser, Solid State Laser, CO2 Laser, by Application - Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the  Electronics & Electrical Category.

Valuates Reports Logo
Valuates Reports Logo


The global Laser Marking market size is projected to reach USD 2728.9 million by 2028, from USD 1898.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Laser Marking market

The expansion of the smart manufacturing industry and the expanding use of laser markers for part identification and traceability are both responsible for the growth of the laser marking market.

Browse The Table of Contents And List of Figures At https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-34G925/global-laser-marking

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LASER MARKING MARKET

Laser marking machines are in demand as a result of growing industrialization since they are useful for marking and coding applications including logos, QR codes, barcodes, and graphics. This aspect is anticipated to drive the Laser Marking market The demand for laser marking machines in the expanding automotive, aerospace, electronics, pharmaceutical, medical, and cosmetic industries for marking on shipper cartons, leather, glass bottles, metals, plastic, and PP labels to ensure brand protection, traceability, and other uses has created a wealth of opportunity for the product in the market.

The automobile is said to have about 30,000 pieces in total. Even if the amount can fluctuate from car to vehicle, this will remain the same with a few hundred or thousand difference. Laser marking is essential to the automotive sector. For consistent traceability and security purposes, automobile parts require clear, consistent markings that must be guaranteed. Almost any material used in the automotive sector can be marked with legible alphanumeric, barcodes, and data matrix codes using laser marking devices. The lifetime of an automobile or the component part is totally guaranteed by the durability of these markings. Thus, the increasing use in the automobile industry is expected to drive the growth of the Laser Marking market

Laser marking ensures clean processing with little contamination because the technique is non-contact. The damage-free procedure includes little to no material penetration, unlike printing systems that will burn down the material by marking. In order to comply with rules that protect quality, traceability, and other safety criteria, many government organizations want some form of identity. Similar to this, the Federal Aviation Administration mandates that aircraft engineers designate certain components including engines, propellers, and other things. Each part must be tagged using an approved fireproof method, and the FAA will decide which marks are necessary (such as model, builder, and certification). These advantages are expected to further drive the Laser Marking market growth.

In spite of the fact that lasers can be used in a wide range of industries and applications, the most common method for preventing counterfeit goods is to brand, engrave, or etch things using lasers. A permanent, indelible imprint is produced through laser marking. Different codes increase intricacy to discourage counterfeiters. Laser marking is a quick procedure that can keep up with all production line speeds. Laser marks can be undetectable or clearly apparent. Codes can demonstrate product traceability and reveal whether a product is authentic or not. This factor is expected to further fuel the laser marking market growth.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-34G925/Global_Laser_Marking_Market

LASER MARKING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The fiber laser is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. This is due to a number of advantages, including flexible fiber light, good optical quality, high output power, and small machine size.

During the forecast period, the APAC laser marking market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR. When compared to other regions, Asia Pacific has been at the forefront of adopting laser marking products and solutions. The large population in the area, rising R&D expenditures and expanding manufacturing and electronics sectors are anticipated to propel the laser marking market's expansion. One of the main centers for the production of automobiles is China, where laser marking is widely used.

Inquire For Customization : https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-34G925/Global_Laser_Marking_Market

Market By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Inquire For Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-34G925/Global_Laser_Marking_Market

Key players

  • Coherent

  • Han's Laser

  • Trumpf

  • Gravotech

  • Jenoptik

  • Epilog Laser

  • 600 Group

  • Mecco

  • Laserstar

  • Novanta

  • IPG Photonics

  • Beamer Laser Marking Systems

  • Eurolaser

  • Foba

  • Keyence

  • Photoscribe Technologies

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-34G925/Global_Laser_Marking_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-34G925&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

