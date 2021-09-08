U.S. markets closed

Laser MD Medspa Announces Acquisition of Luxe Beauty Med Spa, and the Opening of Two New Massachusetts Locations

·3 min read

BRAINTREE, Mass., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser MD Medspa, the premier medical spa services company in the Boston metropolitan area, announced today the acquisition of Luxe Beauty Lounge ("Luxe Beauty"), a growing medical spa in Peabody, MA. Luxe Beauty offers a full suite of cosmetic and aesthetic treatments, including Botox® and other injectables, laser hair removal services, body contouring solutions, skin rejuvenation and wellness treatments.

Luxe Beauty offers a full suite of aesthetic treatments, including Botox and other cosmetic injections, facials, masks and peels, as well as laser hair removal, body contouring and wellness treatments. The focus on skin treatments and injectables at Luxe Beauty will expand the cosmetic offering for Laser MD Medspa clients.

In addition, Laser MD Medspa continues to expand its footprint in Massachusetts, and now into the Providence, RI market, with the opening of two de novo locations in Seekonk, MA and Waltham, MA.

The acquisition of Luxe Beauty Medspa and the building of two new Laser MD Medspa clinics expand the Company's dominant footprint within Massachusetts to 11 locations.

"We are excited about adding Luxe Beauty to the Laser MD Medspa platform and expanding our presence into the Peabody, Seekonk and Waltham markets. We continue to invest in the growth of our business and our talented team. Our Medical Director and staff of highly trained nurses and aestheticians are looking forward to welcoming our new customers and providing them with high-quality treatment offerings," said Donna Simonds, CEO of Laser MD Medspa.

Rafaella Freitas, the Founder of Luxe Beauty, commented, "We are thrilled to join the Laser MD Medspa family. Laser MD Medspa offers an excellent combination of top-quality customer service and a growing geographic footprint to provide best-in-class medical spa services to our customers. Joining the Laser MD Medspa family will allow our team, company and customers to benefit from Laser MD Medspa's extensive infrastructure and support services."

Laser MD Medspa continues to pursue additional acquisitions and will open new locations to execute on its growth strategy.

About Laser MD Medspa, LLC

Laser MD Medspa, LLC was formed by the combination of Laser MD Medspa, LLC and SculptMe, LLC. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Braintree, MA with eleven locations throughout the greater Boston metropolitan region, Laser MD Medspa is a leading provider of medical spa services. Primary services include laser hair removal, body contouring services (such as CoolSculpting®) and Botox®, supplemented by additional injectable, skin and other aesthetic procedures. The company has grown systematically through de novo location additions, targeting visible high traffic areas with attractive demographic characteristics, where it can create relaxing spa-like environments for clients. For more information, visit www.lasermdmedspa.com and www.sculptme.com.

About Luxe Beauty Lounge

Founded in 2017, Luxe Beauty Lounge is a full-service provider of medical spa services located in Peabody, MA. The Company offers the latest aesthetic treatments including injectables, laser treatments and skin rejuvenation in a relaxing spa like environment. For more information, visit www.luxebeautymedspa.com.

About Potomac Equity Partners, LLC

Potomac Equity Partners is a Washington, D.C.-based private equity investment firm focused on providing superior equity returns through the close partnership and collaboration with its portfolio company management team members. The firm strives to invest in companies with leading products and services, superior management teams, and in which its invested capital and collaborative efforts can enable companies to exponentially ramp their long-term growth prospects and overall performance. The principals of Potomac Equity Partners have a long and successful history of investing with management teams across a wide range of industries including healthcare, software and technology, education and training, and information services. For more information about Potomac Equity Partners, visit www.potomacequitypartners.com.

Contact: Donna M. Simonds
Phone: (781) 356-3500
Email: dsimonds@lasermdmedspa.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laser-md-medspa-announces-acquisition-of-luxe-beauty-med-spa-and-the-opening-of-two-new-massachusetts-locations-301371884.html

SOURCE Laser MD Medspa Management, LLC

